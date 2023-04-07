Read more, react less — PLEASE!
Odds are, if you’re reading this page, you’re a grownup. So first, I apologize for wasting this space in an honest effort to educate the remedial, immature social misfits who dominate the dim discourse on social media. I might as well go to my backyard and ask the neighbor’s ducks to stop waddling over and pooping on my patio, but I’ll at least give it a shot.
I have been reporting for community newspapers in Mississippi for more than 30 years now. I know how to do the job, which has undergone drastic changes in delivery and expectations during the last couple of decades. It was once a respected profession. Now, not so much, and that’s understandable, considering what passes for “reporting” these days.
There’s an expectation that all media outlets have “sides” they favor, and again, that’s understandable because most do. A newspaper like this one — that’s independent and seeks out truth, regardless of whom it casts in a bad or good light — is the oddball.
Now, some of you are snickering at that statement, and that’s OK. But let me ask you naysayers something: If you have a predetermined outcome in mind and that’s the only thing you will accept as “truth” or “justice,” then who is taking sides?
We have a history of being tough but fair. Ask any of the local law enforcement agencies. Some still hold grudges for reporting we’ve done that was less than flattering to them and/or their department.
We don’t believe in the “blue line” approach to backing someone automatically just because he or she wears the badge, but we don’t believe in automatically blasting them because of that either. Reasonable people understand that. But that’s the problem: Reasonable people aren’t welcome on the Planet Social Media.
That is a place where complex issues are reduced to the simplest terms, preferably a self-serving meme of 10 words or fewer. Feelings and emotions have more power than facts and evidence there. It’s an alternate reality. It’s where a post about the major political parties having converging interests in stopping an independent candidate would sound like crickets in a bait shop on a rainy Monday, but a thought-provoking question like, “Hey, why didn’t the Wile E. Coyote use the money he spent on the ACME anvil to buy baloney instead of chasing the roadrunner?” would lead to a lively discussion. That’s almost as deep as deciding if a dress is blue or green or if someone is saying “Laurel” or “Yanny.”
And you know what, I’m OK with that. Seriously. I’m all for free speech and fun. We need more of both. Too many people are wound up too tight. But my problem is the power that has been given to the misfits of social media. Why do politicians, entertainers and corporations kowtow to them so? If they had the resolve to simply ignore them, social media would become irrelevant, as it should be. Planet Social Media is a cartoon, full of characters who are portrayed as they are crafted. Taking anything on it seriously is just as silly as it would be to give a platform to the coyote or the roadrunner to express grievances, then aligning with a side.
That’s the world where everyone has an unhealthy obsession with race, gender, “gun violence” and “genocide” that cops are committing against people of color. Out here in the real world, where productive people live and pay taxes that provide services that are slurped up by non-productive naysayers, that’s not the case. Maybe if they pulled away from their screens every once in a while, they’d see that. Maybe if they listened and weren’t so frightened of the truth — or even an alternate view — they’d learn something. But they don’t want to. They want to stay on the side they’re on, facts and evidence be damned, until the bitter end. It’s an intellectually empty existence. No need to think, just feel and follow the chosen side. It’s a sad state we’re in, especially for someone who seeks truth.
To be specific about the recent case that led to this rant, new reporter Robert Clark went to The Rock Church on Sunday evening to get the story about the shooting outside the sprawling sanctuary. He was trying to talk to witnesses about what happened and was even having an unrelated conversation with a fellow volunteer firefighter when someone in the church leadership came out and told the church member to stop talking to the reporter.
Trying to shut down someone who is seeking truth should have been a tipoff. But Robert was tossed into a tough situation, especially for a rookie reporter. So I sought out ordinarily reliable sources to get an account of what occurred and added that. I should have added my byline to the story. Blame me for the initial reporting error about what happened inside and outside the church.
From my earliest days at a weekly paper to a daily, the mission has been the same: Get the best information possible on deadline. That’s what we did. And it was wrong. But here’s where we really distinguish ourselves from the people on Planet Social Media: When facts and evidence point in a different direction, that’s where we go. We don’t have a predetermined destination in mind other than truth.
Full disclosure: We generally give the benefit of the doubt to law enforcement. That’s not based on loyalty or feelings but from years of experience handling this sort of thing. On numerous occasions, we went to then-Sheriff Alex Hodge or current Sheriff Joe Berlin, or the late LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart or current Chief Tommy Cox with accusations against their officers ... and more than 90 percent of the time, the complaints are provably unfounded. Body-cam footage and pervasive surveillance are almost always the friend of law enforcement. That’s the overwhelming odds, not feelings.
We don’t reveal sources — and never will. But we believe our sources in this reporting weren’t intentionally misleading, but were just passing on the best information that they had at the time. That was, likely, a self-serving account from Ryan Walters himself or his supporters ... but that’s just speculation.
Either way, new credible evidence has come out and that’s what we’re reporting. Walters has been charged with murder and we will follow the case until the end, no matter what happens.
The deeper issue here is reporting and expectations. People want to know RIGHT NOW, and initial reports are rarely completely accurate. But the first account that emerges in the cartoon world of Planet Social Media is usually the one that gets a foothold, and the truth never catches up — like the coyote chasing the roadrunner.
What the world needs is more deep-breath journalism. Take a deep breath, give the facts and evidence a reasonable amount of time to emerge, then decide based on what’s there. Sounds good, right?
Trouble is, there is no appetite for that kind of reporting. And because of that, there will soon be no one left to even try to serve it up.
