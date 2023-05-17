Each day at about 12:50 p.m., a group of cleaning ladies — not sure what the proper title is today, but I called them cleaning ladies back in 1992 — gathered in a nondescript room near the front door of Bond Hall at Southern Miss.
At 1 p.m., Days of Our Lives came on the TV. The ladies, sitting in a semi-circle, went to work. A few times, a goofy white kid would sit in the back, pretending to write but listening to them.
They were enraptured, as good soaps do. They attract the viewer in with a seemingly endless plot line that culminates in not much of anything, other than another plot line.
General Hospital has been on the air for 60 years, and I imagine there are still people who have been with itmost of the way.
The thing about soap operas, though, is that it is made up. Our soap opera, “As the World Churns,” has been on the air for about 30 years, really starting with the Clintons. And it is real.
Scandals followed, including blue dresses and cigars, and the people were enraptured. One side of the viewers cheered wildly as Bill Clinton was embarrassed on a national stage. Others hissed at those who were cheering, pointing to a roaring economy and buck-a-gallon gas.
The plot grew as a special counsel began investigating Clinton for all kinds of crimes. Impeachment was launched, but there was no chance of a guilty verdict on an impeachment. The stars of the Swamp know that, but the result is not the goal, but the charge — “impeached former president” will hang around Bill Clinton’s neck forever, but nothing really happened.
We’ve sat enraptured with Bush v. Gore, weapons of mass destruction, the disaster that was the invasion of Iraq and the election and reelection of the first black president of the United States.
And then came the fresh crop of new writers. The show had started to get a bit stale, so let’s take the most charismatic, yet terribly flawed person we can find and run him for president against the most hated woman this side of Bloody Mary.
It was soap opera gold. Crooked actions by the FBI and Clinton campaigns, the infamous Access Hollywood tape, Trump’s massive rallies where he spoke without a filter, to the delight of his supporters and to the meltdown of his detractors.
Cue Russia! One of America’s most fierce enemies had colluded with candidate Donald Trump to steal the 2016 election. The divisions grew. Politicians ran as fast as they could to the microphone, one side spewing that Donald Trump was a Russian plant while the other crying that it was all nonsense.
Oh, did it make for great TV.
For years, America heard a near-constant drumbeat of Russia, Russia, Russia. A special counsel was named and an investigation began. The drama hit high gear when the alleged author of the report got grilled in front of Congress. The conclusion? Russia might have tried to interfere, but Donald Trump had nothing to do with that interference.
But, wait, here comes a military colonel who had heard of a conversation that was so harmful to the future of America, it had to be investigated. And it was, egged on again by soul-less, opportunistic politicians who see an Election-Day talking point. Adam Schiff, who likely will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat when it comes open, actually read into the official record a long quote from the president that Schiff completely made up. Now he could be a senator. It was Schiff and the blood-thirst on the left who launched an impeachment.
The veteran writers of “As the World Churns” remember the popularity of the 1998 Clinton Show, so off went an impeachment over an investigation launched because Donald Trump wanted the Biden family investigated, which could quite possibly come true (writers, stick that one in the back pocket for a later date).
For months, like a leaky faucet, nuggets were dropped to send the viewers into a tizzy. The ratings were off the roof and then came the impeachment hearings and … drumroll … not much of anything, and most certainly nothing that warranted the equivalent of a political death sentence. But, remember, the outcome is not the goal, it is the charge. Donald Trump, impeached president.
Then came 2020 and it appeared Trump was en route to reelection when … (quick camera turn) … the laptop! One side howled that the proof of the Bidens’ corruption was laid out on a hard drive the crack-addicted president’s son — oh, this is soap opera gold — dropped off at a repair shop and forgot about. The other side howled that it was Russian disinformation — remember, Russia dragged this country through the muck and mire for four years, so no good soap writer would eliminate it for good.
Angry at being told a barely functional, near octogenarian who campaigned from his basement and had a hard time reading a teleprompter got more votes than any other candidate, including Barack Obama in 2008. Many still don’t believe it. Many of them rioted on Jan. 6, 2021, losing control of their emotions — possibly egged on by an already-hostile FBI — as viewers were taken on another ride.
We just cannot turn away! A second impeachment followed against a president who was out of office. Of course, there was no way he’d be found guilty in the Senate, but it is the seriousness of the charge. Does this all sound familiar?
Then we sat through months of Jan. 6 Committee drama, which would culminate in a prime-time exposé that revealed … drumroll, please … not much of anything we didn’t see with our own eyes, but it did make for good TV.
Republicans are now digging into the Bidens. Reports are being issued, promises are being made. Remember, it was only a few years ago when Schiff promised that he had the goods on Trump’s collusion with Russia. Can we see the truth? Oh, you can’t see it, but trust me. It’s worse than you can imagine.
Now it is Rep. James Comer of Kentucky who is promising that he has the goods on Biden. The current plot twist is gaining steam and the viewers will be brought into a frenzy when, finally, drumroll please, not much of anything will happen.
The next plot will begin, with some new characters as old ones are being phased out. The show must go on.
The beauty about those ladies in the common room in Bond Hall is that they invested an hour a day to be taken on a magical, made-up ride. Then they went on their way.
The sad thing is that “As the World Churns” is real life, the viewers are addicted and the show never stops.
