Last Saturday, the publisher of this paper delved into lessons for our times from the Star Wars films.
Today, I’ll go to another franchise. Fast forward to Earth year 2365 and you’re aboard the Star Ship Enterprise serving on the frontiers of the galaxy. Mankind is threatened by an ominous enemy, one designed to assimilate all forms of life. It’s remorseless, without mercy. Its sole existence and purpose is to grow itself and hold power. You and your shipmates are all that stand between it and the demise of life as you’ve known it. In that fictional scenario, the threat is called “the Borg” — a soulless entity without kindness or aspirations for human longings. Just its singular purpose. Control.
That futuristic fight isn’t real, at least not yet. But in 2023 America, substitute Star Fleet with our nation — me, you, your family, friends and neighbors in roles of Capt. Jean Luc Picard and his crew. And we’re facing a terrestrial, home-grown, too real Borg — the American Marxist and bureaucratic deep state. Like that imagined deep-space adversary, ours wants to absorb us into the collective, or see us eliminated altogether. The fictional Borg of the future has a message to those attempting to remain free and human: “Resistance is futile.”
Ask the Democrat Party. It’s already been rolled up and become today’s Borg. Now it’s our turn to be consumed, in the now, not the fictional future. Marx, the father of communism — and don’t kid yourselves, the modern Democrats are commies — was brilliant, even while a Godless evil. His writings appeal to the venal in some people willing to be corrupted by something for nothing, possessed of a sense of entitlement for what others have.
Henry Hazlitt, renowned 20th Century American journalist and philosopher, eloquently put it this way: “The whole gospel of Karl Marx can be summed up in a single sentence — Hate the man who is better off than you are.” He continued, “Never under any circumstances admit that his success may be due to his own efforts, to the productive contribution he has made to the whole community. Always attribute his success to the exploitation, the cheating, the more or less open robbery of others. Never under any circumstances admit that your own failure may be owing to your own weakness or that the failure of anyone else may be due to his own defects, to his laziness, incompetence, improvidence or simple stupidity.”
Marx’s vision to succeed requires replacing God with central government — and fallible men. Marxism is incompatible with Christianity because communism does not accept God’s existence and is systematically atheistic. In a nutshell, without God, the Founders Declaration and the Constitution, our laws and economic model of capitalism are irrelevant to people buying Marx’s teachings. No God, no family unit, no personal initiative or choice of productivity or pursuit of individual interests. All for the “greater good” of a statist world. Objectors and resisters require “reeducation,” imprisonment or execution to safeguard the state … and the elites who lord over it.
So, there’s the basis for the future Borg admonition (easily adopted by our Earthly nemesis). “Resistance is futile.” Communists seize all means of production and manufacturing, land and crops, energy resources. They ensure all messaging and words are in lockstep, or else. Wealth is to be “equally” distributed across society ... with. of course, the notable extra distribution to those holding power at the barrel of a gun.
That’s the Borg we’re up against. Worse is the rejection of the value of life itself – our nation’s first right. This Borg will follow the path if allowed to win, under the now-defunct Soviet model, the human destruction it was famous for. It and other nations assimilated into its sphere, was estimated by the late Rudolph Rummel – an American political scientist and professor at Indiana University, Yale and the University of Hawaii — to be 148 million men, women and children dead from the communist overthrow of the Czar in 1917 until 1987. There’s been more since. Rummel coined the term “democide” for murder by government, such as Stalin’s purges and China’s Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and other authoritarian, totalitarian or undemocratic regimes. This doesn’t even reflect the numbers imprisoned, forced into labor and slavery.
As far as I’m concerned, our nation, its principles and morality and its ideals, are a direct reflection of the Christian Bible’s teachings, and I believe what God Almighty wants for mankind — flawed as we are in that lofty pursuit. I’ve written before, I believe our Constitution’s authors were inspired by Him, and it’s been left to us to heed their words and warnings and protect those ideals. Succumbing to evil envy and resentment of others, no matter what our personal circumstances may be, is wrong, and we innately know this.
God commanded, “Thou shalt not covet.” Prosperity is what God wants for us all, and prosperity isn’t only materiel wealth and things, but joy and happiness in the lives we live, no matter how simple. Our freedoms are our greatest prosperity. With good judgment – making good choices – overcoming adversity, recognizing opportunity, no one should be resentful of others supposed advantages.
Marxists exploit that sin to break down resistance and absorb weak people into their Borg-world. They’ve taken our institutions one-by-one and diluted our trust in them. They work, isolating us by indoctrinating our children and separating us from them, destroying the family. They’ve perverted our sense of fairness and accommodation for differences, to insinuate immorality, divide us by race, ethnicity, economic place and gender. The Borg is implacable, and seemingly undefeatable.
But I believe we can resist. We must. Or all we cherish will be gone. It’s not futile even if resistance is one good American, one fight at a time. Each of us can resist and win. I don’t believe God put us here to give in to this abomination or sacrifice ourselves to fear and defeat. Have faith. We’ll win.
Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist,
