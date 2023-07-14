On its closing week of session, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a major win to taxpayers, shutting down President Biden’s massive student-loan forgiveness scheme that would have cost taxpayers more than $1.5 trillion.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

Let me be clear: I understand a college education opens the door to incredible career opportunities and statistically increases one’s earning potential. That said, I don’t think an expensive four-year degree is necessary for upward mobility nor do I believe taxpayers — including those who didn’t attend college or have already paid off their loans — should be asked to foot the ever-growing bill. Nonetheless, that’s exactly what the Biden Administration asked of Americans.

