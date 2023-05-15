The Biden Crime Family Syndicate is worse than anyone could have imagined. The facts were laid bare by a House Oversight committee that showed millions of dollars being funneled into “shell” accounts, then distributed throughout the Biden family, all the while the “Big Guy,” who a business partner confirmed was Joe Biden, has run the playbook of deny, deny, deny.
This entire ordeal, potentially the greatest corruption scandal in the history of this country, would have remained the family’s dirty little secret if not for crack-addicted Hunter Biden, who never went back to claim his laptop. We imagine he just forgot he dropped it off at the Delaware computer repair shop.
The Biden Family Crime Syndicate runs deeper, though, and included the highest levels of the American intelligence agencies, which alleged that the laptop had “all the markings of a Russian disinformation plot.” The FBI knew in 2019 that the laptop was real. Intelligence officials knew it was real. But when the New York Post broke the story of the filthy Biden dealings, they concocted — apparently in concert with members of the Biden campaign — a story about the laptop being a plant. It appears there was tremendous pressure put on social media companies to keep the story from spreading. The New York Post — a newspaper founded by American hero Alexander Hamilton — had social media accounts locked. All for reporting the dirty deeds of a filthy politician.
Biden hides behind his fake, pearly smile and aww shucks demeanor to hoodwink Americans. He portrays himself as Old Uncle Joe who rides Amtrak to work and is a pillar of all that is good in humanity. The truth is, he is a career politician who has spent more than half a century in public office. Anyone who knows anything about Washington, D.C., knows that the longer one stays in office, the more corrupt he or she becomes.
Joe Biden had the cover of intelligence officials who lied to tip the scales of the election. Joe Biden has a media that is becoming as corrupt as his family is, who will never report on these crimes until the powers-that-be deem it is time for Joe to go — and that is coming. Biden, we believe, has used your money — our money — to run a massive shakedown and influence-peddling scheme that has enriched his own family by selling out this country.
