The Biden Crime Family Syndicate is worse than anyone could have imagined. The facts were laid bare by a House Oversight committee that showed millions of dollars being funneled into “shell” accounts, then distributed throughout the Biden family, all the while the “Big Guy,” who a business partner confirmed was Joe Biden, has run the playbook of deny, deny, deny.

This entire ordeal, potentially the greatest corruption scandal in the history of this country, would have remained the family’s dirty little secret if not for crack-addicted Hunter Biden, who never went back to claim his laptop. We imagine he just forgot he dropped it off at the Delaware computer repair shop.

