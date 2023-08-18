This past Sunday our church, First Baptist Church of Starkville, hosted the Mississippi State University football team. Our pastor Andy Brown interviewed Coach Tommy Bowden, who was our guest speaker. Of course they began talking about football stories from the iconic Bowden family. Some time during the interview Coach Bowden began talking about the importance of making good decisions.

Everybody knows about bad decisions, and Bowden recounted some more or less recent poor decisions within the college football community and how much they had cost players and coaches. Then he gave criteria he uses to guide himself when making decisions: discipline, commitment, accountability, responsibility, and sacrifice.

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.