Jennifer Rene “Jenn” Psaki, former White House press secretary for Biden, often used the phrase “we'll circle back” when avoiding tough questions at press briefings. I think we need to “circle back” now here in our beloved country. Not to avoid a question, but to face one squarely. The question is what we want, and what it’s going to take to have it:
Our Declaration of Independence opening paragraph includes this: “ … all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”
We did that only 247 years ago, a mere snap of the fingers in historical time. We’re again at a crossroads, an impasse. Not with King George’s tyranny, but with our fellow countrymen (or people who we believed were our fellows) and with an administration and bureaucracy bent on transforming our republic into a socialist — or, more probably -— a communist state. The key line in our Declaration is ” … whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it …”
So from the beginning, the Founders told us our responsibility to act as necessary to secure our unalienable rights. For me, the Declaration of Independence is the philosophical foundation of freedom and was — and still is — a clarion for oppressed peoples everywhere. And a warning for despots: “Don’t Tread On Me.” It’s time for us to mean those words.
It’s not only taxation without representation, but misrepresentation and lies, outright totalitarian implementation of counter-republic, anti- and un-American policies, and a vile disregard for the vast majority of citizens, ignoring Constitutional limits being levied by the current — and past — Democrat administrations. And under Hosemann, right in our own state Senate. Like the frog in the pot, the Marxist enemies of this country – masquerading as what they still call the Democrat Party – have slowly turned up the heat, hoping we won’t notice we’re being boiled alive.
Their insidious policies and social engineering, marketed to us as “looking out for the little guy,” fairness and equity for the “under-served” among us — are anything but. We’ve overlooked the truth of the American Democrat Party. They’re so skilled in using the Marxist playbook, they’ve swayed a lot of folks into believing their tripe. They’re truly the party of “Big Government,” “Big Brother,” central power and control. And those in government posing as Republicans but promoting and enabling Democrat and Democrat-like policies are just as guilty, thus the title RINO (Republican in Name Only). When prominent Democrats call you their best friend, I say we must beware. We have many right here in Mississippi. As for me, I’m sick of it all, and here we are.
Today is primary election day for our state, and we’ve choices to make. We need strong, principled conservatives at the helm, and running the steering gear in Jackson. I believe Delbert Hosemann is a RINO from the core out, and Sens. Wicker and Hyde-Smith are too, and proved it in their endorsement of Hosemann, not to mention their performances in Washington. How any genuine conservative could support an elected official who ensured we’re effectively gagged and silenced, without the ability to participate in our governance through ballot initiatives, escapes me. Or that, counter to Mississippi’s Republican Party platform, wouldn’t want to eliminate income tax. Further, Hosemann’s entire campaign appears to be no better than a slew of lies and character assassination of Chris McDaniel, because McDaniel actually is a Republican, and being so, he’s been derided in Hosemann’s majority Republican Senate as “Captain America.”
If that’s the atmosphere and the attitudes of Republicans sitting there now, then it’s time to weed them out, starting with the chief RINO, Hosemann. McDaniel’s endorsement by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says volumes about Chris’ bonafides. Anyone reading this stack Wicker up against Cruz as a conservative? What’s that tell you? McDaniel knows this nation’s founding, embraces its values and our Constitution, and our own state Constitution … and the Republican platform. He’s no “moderate.” He’s not squishy and willing to sacrifice principle for the stupid idea that “reaching across the aisle” gains anything but losing. Democrats and RINOs here aren’t any different than their Washington cousins. It’s their way, or nothing. They don’t compromise. And with every compromise Republicans give, we give up another thing we ought to have fought for. And Chris needs good conservatives backing him, too, like Don Hartness.
My opinion is this: We “circle back” to where we started and use our vote today to do as the Founders told us. Use our right to alter or abolish this stranglehold RINOs have on us and our futures, our children’s and grandchildren’s futures. It’s time to get back to basics. Make Mississippi great. Make us a force to be reckoned with in the big fight we’re facing. We need to do it right, right here at home. If we’re strong, then we can help America come back to its roots and recenter on the values and things that gave us so much freedom and stop the madness. If this republic is to live, it has to be saved somewhere, and I think Mississippians are just the patriots to do it.
Our Founders wrote, “… with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
You just have to vote, friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.