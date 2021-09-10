On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Americans have witnessed what would have been completely unbelievable 20 years ago. Our president, military and intelligence agencies lost a war to the Taliban and forfeited the nation of Afghanistan along with $85 billion of the latest technological weaponry to the very Islamic terrorist organizations that perpetrated 9/11.
In seven months, President Biden has managed to open the gates of hell releasing Islamic Jihadists into the world. America’s finest military and intelligence men and women had essentially corralled Islamic terrorists for twenty years.
Now they are free to attack anywhere, including America, with all the money and technology we left behind.
But, that’s not the worst thing. After promising to stay until we evacuated “every American” and Afghani who had supported us throughout those twenty years, President Biden dictated a date certain to remove our troops and anyone else “who could make it” to the gates at the airport.
Sunday morning, Representative Mike McCaul (R-TX), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Chris Wallace several commercial airliners filled with Americans and Afghanis were still waiting on the ground in Hamid Karzai Airport for Taliban permission to take off.
How did President Biden describe this mission? He said, “The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage of the United States military, and our diplomats, and intelligence professionals.”
Did he even recognize or name the thirteen Americans who were killed by a suicide bomber days before, or those still waiting in the airport?
Later President Biden attended the dignified transfer of the 13 fallen service members. He met with some of the Gold Star families.
On Sunday morning programs, corporate news celebrities couched Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida, and the latest poor economic numbers in terms of “political issues” republicans would likely try to use against democrats. Yeah. It’s all about politics. Us and them, Left and right.
Don’t be deceived. The issue was never whether to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. Former President Trump had developed a plan in 2020 and begun negotiations to withdraw troops, Americans, and Afghanis. Biden forsook the planning Trump’s team had negotiated, and came up with his own plan to withdraw by 9/11, as a sort of memorial or hallmark of his administration.
Recent polls indicate even hardcore LEFT are beginning to question whether Biden is the right person for the job. Polls and politics are all that matter to the LEFT.
Most Americans are more likely to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with memorials or time remembering that day and all the losses and tragedies perpetrated by Islamic Jihadists. It has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It’s about humanity, human suffering, bravery and sacrifice. It’s about loyalty and patriotism and what it means to be an American.
Surely, for one day, we can commemorate the heroes and the battered and lives lost without self-serving platitudes.
