Dear President Trump:
I hope this letter finds you well. Unfortunately, we aren’t doing so good. As you know, the country has been suffering terribly ever since the 2020 presidential election was stolen from you by the many enemies of the United States that reside inside of our own government, as well as our media.
Those same enemies of the state, including the faux-president who has assumed your rightful title, are hell-bent on bringing this country and its people to its knees. They have undone all of the Trump-era policies that brought peace and prosperity to America. Our dementia-riddled, corrupt and compromised “president” is not only the laughing stock of the world, but he seems to be working on behalf of Communist China instead of on behalf of the American people.
From ending our oil independence to opening up our Southern border to terrorists, drug lords, gang members and sex traffickers, to attacking our First and Second Amendment rights, to trying to destroy the Supreme Court, to spending us into a recession, to abandoning the rule of law and allowing chaos and crime to overrun our cities, to using wokeism to weaken our military, to not only allowing but teaching racism and sexuality in our schools, to … well, Mr. President, I could go on and on and on.
But the hits to the American people never stop coming, Mr. President. Just this week, just days after it was made official that the country is in a recession, the socialist Democrats announced another spending bill that will not only make inflation worse than it already is, but will also punish middle and working class Americans with higher taxes when they are struggling to fill their gas tanks and feed their families.
Of course, I know that you are aware of all of this and I’m sure that it pains you to see the destruction of this once-great nation as much as anyone. My real reason for writing to you today is out of pure desperation … a desperate attempt to save this once-great nation for my children and grandchildren before it is too late … and we are rapidly approaching too late.
Something dramatic has to happen to save this country. Without question, you are the most powerful pro-American leader and our best, and probably only, hope we have left. Mr. President, right now, the people who love what this country was, what this country stood for and what this country was founded on need hope more than ever. We can get through tough times. We have proven that over and over. But we need to know that there will be something better on the other side. Right now, we desperately need hope, and you can provide that.
It’s 100 percent clear that you control the destiny of the Republican Party. It is far from being “the Grand Old Party,” as it is still full of swamp creatures and RINOs, but when the alternative is a party that hates the country and wants to burn it down, what choice do we have?
We need you to take full control of the GOP. Make the party realize that this is no longer a fire drill. We are at war with enemies of the state who have illegally taken over the government and who are actively trying to destroy the nation. Step 1: make sure that a plan goes into place immediately to secure the validity of the midterm elections. I don’t care if a team of attorneys has to sit at every ballot box in America. If Americans’ faith is not restored in our election process, then this country is lost for good. We will be no better than any Third World banana republic.
It is imperative that Republicans take back control of the House and Senate in November, so as to stop the hemorrhaging from all of the damage inflicted on the country by Biden and comrades within his party. But that is just Step 1.
Mr. President, it is going to take a modern-day George Washington to step forward to save this nation from the destruction that has already been done. We need you to be our George Washington. We can’t afford politics as usual to take place this time around. Forget the primary process. It’s superfluous at this point. If you are going to run, sit down with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and come up with a 12-year plan to save this great nation for our children and grandchildren.
Announce your candidacy as a Trump/DeSantis team and, at the same time, unveil your 12-year plan to save the country. Of course, for this plan to be effective, it needs to include all of the following: a return to Trump-era policies, such as energy independence, securing the border and bringing manufacturing jobs back to America, universal voter ID, term limits for Congress; a complete cleaning house of the FBI, CIA, DOJ and all of the Deep State entities that have been taken over by un-American influences; the complete elimination of The Department of Homeland Security; the firing of Gen. Mark A. Milley, end of wokeism and making sure our military is the strongest in the world, the holding of China accountable for the deaths of a million Americans as well as the trillions spent on COVID and COVID relief … this should include seizing China’s assets in the United States and forgiving American debt owed to the Chinese government.
But there has to be more, Mr. President. Your 12-year plan should include a pledge to return to sound economic policy. We need to pay down our debt, have exports outnumber imports and balance the dang budget. It will be difficult, but for the sake of our kids and grandchildren, we must succeed. The best way to balance the budget is to reduce the size of the federal government and reduce it in a huge way — say by 50 percent or more. Return power to the states, as our Founding Fathers intended. Not only allow, but encourage states like California and New York to secede from the Union if they continue their push toward communism. We all know they would fail and beg to be let back in the Union within five years.
Mr. President, your 12-year plan should also include plans to investigate and prosecute every politician and their family members who have committed crimes against this country. The list is long, but definitely should include Joe and Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.
Mr. President, please don’t wait to take action. The American people are suffering, and we need to hear from our rightful president ASAP to instill hope, to instill pride, to instill a sense that we still have something left worth fighting for.
Thank you for your consideration. God bless you, Mr. President, and God bless the United States of America.
Sincerely,
We the People
