No one had a clue. No one knew that the man sitting next to me in the restaurant or at the bar or walking down the street had a handgun attached to his waist.
He did not advertise it, but it was always there — just in case. In a world turned mad, he never went anywhere in public without it. If the proverbial fit were to hit the shan, he would be ready to spring into action.
By the grace of God, it never happened. But knowing that he was there — an adult, trained to shoot a weapon and responsible enough to carry it without fear of him turning to the dark side and becoming the hunter — came with great comfort to me.
Lunatics are showing themselves in the most unlikely of places — an upscale Chicago suburb, a tiny south Texas city near the Mexican border and, most recently, in a mall in Indiana where a lunatic shot up a mall food court.
According to reports, the gunman had more than 100 rounds of ammunition with,
I assume, plans to create the most carnage possible. When he started shooting in that mall food court, three people were shot dead. Just like that, lives snuffed out in an instant by a lunatic who likely would have continued his rampage if not for the heroism of a 22-year-old man who, much like my friend, was prepared for the worst.
The likelihood that anyone knew the 22-year-old in the food court with his girlfriend had a concealed gun is minimal, much like my friend. But when it came time to eliminate the lunatic with 100 rounds of ammunition, he never hesitated.
He pulled his weapon, fired and killed the gunman. How many lives he saved will forever be unknown, but surely that lunatic wanted to kill more than three people. Police in the Indiana town of Greenwood hailed Elisjsha Dicken as a hero, even using the moniker “Good Samaritan,” and gave more credence to the notion of a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun.
He should be given the key to the city. Of course, those who want absolute gun control went apoplectic. How dare an American be able to carry a concealed weapon in public! How much damage could be done by such a person? In their world, Americans should be unarmed with no protections against the scum of the earth. In their world, it would be up to the police, an organization that has been under assault for years, to answer the call.
Lost in that notion is how many people would have been killed in that Indiana mall had there not been a deterrent to the threat. If those people had to wait on a police response, we could be reading about 10, 20 or 30 people killed instead of three ... actually four but the lunatic hellbent on destruction got exactly what he deserved — a first-class ticket six feet under ground.
Dicken did not load his weapon that morning to go out and cause havoc in the world, much like my friend never packs a sidearm with ill intent. He did not prepare to go rob a bank or hold up a little old lady getting groceries. He had no desire to carjack a family of four at gunpoint. Likely, he just wanted to share a meal with his girlfriend at the mall. Using his weapon was probably the last thing he envisioned that morning.
When the time came, he acted and should be lauded as a hero. His story should be told in every newspaper and TV news broadcast in America, if, for no other reason, to maybe give the next lunatic just a second of pause before shooting up a food court. Would it make a difference knowing that he could possibly be picking his brains off the floor? Would it stop the next lunatic from picking up a weapon with evil intentions?
We can no longer rely on law enforcement to swoop into action. Shootings like those that happened at that Indiana mall take just a few minutes — certainly less time than it takes for police to arrive in riot gear to storm the building. In those minutes, how many people could have been killed? Instead of decrying the hero for carrying a concealed weapon, we should be thanking him for doing his part for humanity.
Let the message also be clear — when walking into public places with plans on committing a mass shooting, rest assured there are people like Dicken and my friend in Laurel who every day attach a firearm to their hip for a worst-case scenario. We should not fear such people, but revere them.
When the time comes, they will act and save lives in the process.
Those who use anti-gun sentiments to attack Dicken should jolly well hope someone like him is in the food court the next time a deranged lunatic leaves his basement bunker with eyes on a mass-killing event. Maybe then, the gun-control zealots will have a change of heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.