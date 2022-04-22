Read more, react less
It was the simple question heard around the country ... and it was the lack of a simple, direct answer that affirmed the worst fears of most Americans. When Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson, “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?” it seemed to mark the end of what had been a tough line of questioning from the Tennessee Republican.
But Jackson, the renowned legal scholar with a Harvard law degree, seemed stumped before stammering out the now-in-famous response, “I’m not a biologist.”
Blackburn isn’t a biologist either. ButI’d bet my bank account that she could’ve told you what a woman is when she was little Marsha Wedgeworth, running around barefoot in the Free State back before she was even in grade school. After all, she did grow up with an amazing example in her house. Mary Jo Morgan Wedgeworth, who passed away at the age of 97 on Good Friday, did more to make the world a better place than most people ever do, and she certainly did that for longer than just about anyone. As a teenager in 1944, she won a national 4-H Club achievement award and the president’s trophy to earn a trip from Laurel to Chicago for the presentation, and in 2005, she and her husband Hilman were serving hundreds of meals to Hurricane Katrina evacuees and victims at the Red Cross shelter.
During World War II, she organized and planted victory gardens, and if you’ve ever noticed those beautiful magnolia trees at the entry points to our great state, odds are she plant- ed them or had a hand in them being planted. She was awarded as the top volunteer in the state in 1976, and she has too many local club and community accolades and achievements to list here, from garden clubs, 4-H and the Extension Service to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, the Republican Party and her church.
Perhaps her most impressive honor, though, was one she received in 1967. The Keep America Beautiful Foundation presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts to keep our nation beautiful. Think about that ... A Lifetime Achievement Award — before her 50th birthday! Her motto — “leave things in better shape than you found them” — was more than just a motto. It was a way of life. And all of the time she spent making her community and state a better place didn’t come at the expense of her own household.
She and Mr. Hilman were married for 67 years, and their union produced three children — David Wedgeworth, Karen Miller and Blackburn — all of whom carried on the family tradition of trying to make their community a better place. That mission starts at home, of course.
Almost five years ago, for Mother’s Day, I wrote a feature story on Sen. Blackburn and her mother after putting together their recipes and blurb for our “Taste of Home Town” cook-book. There was more to their story than there was space for in that beautiful book’s format.
The afternoon I spent with Mrs. Wedgeworth getting all of that together is one I will forever cherish. It was my privilege. As accomplished as she was, all she wanted to do was shower praise on her children and grandchildren. She had a subtle but biting wit about her famous daughter’s detractors ... I remember that much, butI don’t remember specifics. She didn’t want me to write any of that down.
She just wanted to talk about Marsha’s success, from the time she won a national chicken-cooking contest as a standout 4-H student at North- east Jones High School to her eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate. Then-Rep. Blackburn was John McCain’s selection as vice president before dark-horse Sarah Palin got the nod ... and became a liability to the ticket.
That was the rumor around the Beltway, at least.I remember asking Mrs. Wedgeworth about that — if things may have been different had McCain made the right choice — but again, she expressed immense pride in her daughter without disparaging anyone else. She was the quintessential Southern lady, only with more impressive credentials than most. She had a green thumb and a golden touch, with the versatility to go from her garden in the Tanglewood subdivision of Powers to a gala in Georgetown, all in the same weekend. “Mother was with me every step of the way,” Blackburn said of her time preparing for the trip to win the top cooking prize as a teen to developing the confidence to create her own recipes.
“I am just so very grateful for the doors that mother helped open for me.”
That ability to prepare continued through the end of her life. Mrs. Wedgeworth made it clear that she wanted to be under hospice care at home at the end of her life, and she was. She also had detailed, specific plans for her funeral.
“She didn’t want a lot of fuss ... just 20 minutes, tops,” Black- burn said, smiling at the memory of the conversation. That sounds like the wish of someone who attended way too many long, drawn-out funerals during her life, I said.
Blackburn laughed and said, “That’s exactly right!” It’s not surprising that Mary Jo Wedgeworth was looking out for others, even in death. That’s a woman, Justice Jackson. So is Sen. Blackburn.
She can rock her grandbabies, rock out a four-course meal, rock a cocktail dress, be the rock of her family and rock the world with a simple question ... all while you’re still squirming in your seat, trying to pretend like you grew up oppressed instead of “privileged,” with a lawyer father and school administrator mother in Miami.
She’s a woman. And a lady. And hopefully, one day, she’ll make history — either as the first woman to be president or the first woman to be a competent vice president. Don’t underestimate her. She comes from what the 4-H folks call “impressive stock.”
