My wife is big into memes — I still call them “me-mes” to get her angry at me. Some are hysterical, some have me wondering if she is on the brink of a trip to a psychiatrist while others deliver a salient message.
Such was the case when a simple meme titled: “Rules for Liberty” crossed my path. The first two could have been titled “Murphy’s Rules of Life,” for they are the cornerstone of what I believe is the essence of being an American.
1- Don’t hurt people. Selfishly in Murphy’s rules, this one has always been “don’t hurt my family.” Pretty straight forward. Take care of your loved ones and your business, but come after me or my family and there will be hell to pay.
A huge swath of the population has — and continues to — defy this simple rule to life. Watch the morning news on any big-city TV station and the first stanza is how many people were shot here, how many people were stabbed there. The morning news is the highlight of an ever-degrading society. To have the moral fiber to not hurt people, though, requires a respect for life. Want to get to the root cause of why people hurt others? They have no respect for their own lives, so why should they have respect for your life?
Living in peace and harmony might be a pipe dream in these days of hatreds and divisions, but the first step to a society thriving is not hurting your neighbors.
2- Don’t steal my stuff. At our home, if one wants to steal the few luxuries two working-class married people have, they will have to get through Walter the Dog and then the possibility of a firepower-led response. I use “possibility” because I will not admit to having any firearms, for I don’t want some federal government bureaucrat pouncing on my home to confiscate said weapons.
I wouldn’t need to have any weapons if I could transport myself back to Mayberry, where everyone left their doors unlocked. But much like there is a diminished respect for life, there is a diminished respect for others’ property. And it seems to be getting even worse, almost like the thief is entitled to steal one’s belongings because it is just unfair for some to have things and others to not. When that mindset sets in, thefts are de facto legalized.
Which brings us to No. 3 — work for it. Everything my wife and I have, from a couple of quality cars, a big TV and a really nice bed, have come because we worked for it. With the exception of a few months during an ill-advised move to Tennessee, I have been gainfully employed. Saving enough money to buy a big TV because you want to makes that TV carry with it so much value. Getting it handed to you by either living rent-free in your parents’ homes to a gross overuse of government safety nets will not bring 1 millionth of the satisfaction of busting your tail and reveling in the rewards of that hard work.
No. 4, Take responsibility. This could be No. 1, really, because we see it so often, especially from the highest levels of leadership. President Biden has blamed everything from Putin to global warming to his days as a lifeguard in Pennsylvania for the out-of-control inflation and skyrocketing gas prices. He refuses to take any responsibility for anything he does that is disastrous — which is just about everything.
We should not follow his example, but quite the opposite. If you screw up, own it. If you are out walking the dog and it craps in a yard, pick it up instead of looking around to see if anyone is watching. When at a grocery store, return the cart to the corral. When you find someone’s wallet, return it, no questions asked. If everyone would take responsibility for their actions and their decisions ... OK, who am I kidding? It’s too easy to play CYA — Cover Your Assets!
No. 5 is mind your own business. For God’s sake, if this is not warranted in the world of social-media cluckers. In a soap opera world, we now have a billion people injecting themselves into other people’s businesses, when that energy should be focused inward. Just because you have the ability does not mean you need to be the star in another person’s soap opera. Mind your own business and leave the rest of us alone.
And finally, fight the power. I have often referenced the late, great comedic genius George Carlin, who, in the early 1990s, opened a comedy special by declaring that he doesn’t trust the government one bit — zip, nada, zilch. That was 30 years ago, and over those subsequent three decades, the government has only become more suspect. Until leaders can prove that they are not lying every chance they get, not one of us should ever believe what they are saying.
Whether it is Mitch McConnell or Chuck Schumer or Joe Biden, as soon as their lips start moving, the response should be, “you are full of malarkey.” They are such masters of deceit in an effort to enrich themselves and get the coveted re-election, they probably don’t even know that they are lying.
Skepticsm in government used to be a good thing, but has been exacerbated by tech companies’ road to censorship and a national media that has chosen sides, and silenced those with whom they disagree.
We have to fight them every chance we can. Maybe not at the barrel of a gun — yet — but letting them know that power is a corrupting force and we will do everything possible to curb that power. We are not a kingdom. For the uneducated, we are not even a democracy, but a representative republic made up of 50 independent states under a common umbrella.
For nearly 2 1/2 centuries, that model has made the USA the envy of countries the world over. But that system also is antithetical to those who want power — complete power. And it is those who are trying to take even more and more and more. Each day no one fights back, that mass of corruption, filth and greed only gets stronger. Those who are the loudest voices of dissent are the ones in the crosshairs of power.
Eliminate your critics and those who do not rely on government for much of anything, and the closer they come to a subservient society that answers to the powerful.
I, for one, will never stop fighting them. If they do come knocking at my door, be prepared. We might just have more than Walter waiting for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.