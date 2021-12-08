(Inside the Oval Office)
Chief of Staff Ron Klain: OK, Mr. President... umm, Mr. President? Has anyone seen the president? He has to call Putin in 3 minutes.
Staffer: He was up past 8 last night, so he’s probably still asleep.
Klain: For Christmas sake, someone find him please!!
Staffer 2 over a walkie-talkie: He is in the foyer staring at the twinkling lights on the Christmas tree. Mr. President... Mr. President...
Biden: How do those lights twinkle in such harmony? I mean, green to yellow to red ... it’s like a traffic light!
Staffer 2: Mr. President, you have an important call with Putin...
Biden: I pooted?
Staffer 2: No, sir, Putin... you know, the guy who gave Hunter the...
Biden: I might call him Pooted instead... sounds funnier...
Staffer 2: Please, sir, you have to hurry.
Back in the Oval Office, Biden is wheeled in, propped up and placed in front of a telephone and video screen. Two teleprompters sit out of camera view, as do Klain, Jill Biden and press secretary Jen Psaki.
Biden: Hello, Barack, is that you? How’s Florida?
Putin: Hello? Hello? No, Mr. President, this is not Barack... this is Vladmir.
Biden: I once worked for a guy in a deli in Delaware named Vladmir... No, I’m serious... I’m not making this up... made the best corned beef... he had really hairy arms and a mustache... sometimes he smelled like tuna fish.
Putin: Yes, yes, I do too like corned beef
Biden: Sometimes it is too fatty, though — the corned beef, not the tuna. Do you prefer the yellow mustard, Barack?
Putin: Mr. Biden, I am Vladmir... I spoke to Barack two days ago. What a way to get a third term, no? If USofA was like mighty Russia, he would make himself president for life... maybe that is what he is doing... By the way, I see Hunter got my wire transfer... very good...
Biden: Hunter? My dad was a hunter... and a union man.
Putin: Mr. President, no your son Hunter... You Americans are so silly and so easily influenced... Imagine cutting off your country’s energy independence, then making sure that our pipeline to Europe was OK’d... talk about Rubles well spent. How much was it we sent Hunter?
Biden: I think Daddy told me he had to pay $20 per year for a license to be a hunter...
Putin: Are you OK, Mr. President?
Biden: How the hell would I not be OK, Barack... come on, man, I am at the top of my game...
Putin: Oy, again with the Barack...
Biden: Speaking of Barack, did you see the Saturday Night Live... seriously, and I am not joking here, that guy looked just like Barack... I swear, a real... what’s the word... ummm.... ummm... dopehanger?
Putin: You mean doppleganger?
Biden: That’s what she said!
Both erupt into laughter. Klain, Psaki and Dr. (in name only) Jill point to the teleprompter...
Biden: Vlad, what’s up with Ukraine?
Putin: That is our land and you will not stop us from taking it back.
Biden: Oh yeah... You better not.
Putin: And why?
Biden: Because I will... I will... (motions for teleprompter to be advanced a few lines) ... I will always love you... you... my darling you...
Putin: (laughing) Someone mess with your teleprompter, Mr. President?
Biden: Telewhat?
Putin: Mr. President, are you OK?
Biden: Hell yeah, never better... I feel great, go walking every day and at night I get to wear these new slippers ... They even put TGIF on the front of them...
Putin: Why do they do that?
Biden: So I could remember...
Putin: Remember what?
Biden: Toes go in first. Cut the feed.
Klain slams his hand on the desk, screaming at the president with words not fit for a newspaper. Read the screen, sir... Biden agrees and Putin returns.
Biden: Who am I talking to?
Klain: Vladmir Putin
Biden: Someone pooted? Hee hee, it was me! At least it wasn’t as bad as when I pooped myself...
Klain: Mr. President, the screen...
Feed cuts again. Inside the Kremlin, Putin flips over the call to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who had been listening on three way, unbeknownst to Biden, who once knew how to work a three-way telephone...
Putin: Xi, you believe this? You remember three years ago, we could do nothing... with this guy — he called me “Pooted” and thought I was Barack.
Xi: Ha, yes, Biden called me a few weeks ago, talking about being a lifeguard and how he would put me in time out if we invaded Taiwan.
Putin: (uproarious laughter) Ha, he threatened to let the air out of the tires on my motorcade... and how he learned it from his dad... by the way, what does “union man” mean?
Xi: Oh, Vlad, who knows. Does anyone know what he means about anything? Did you know he pooped his... (both men fall out laughing.)
Back in the Oval Office, Biden asks for a “pee pee break” then disappears
Klain: For god sake, is he playing hide-and-seek again? Where’s Kamala? On second thought, forget Kamala. Someone find Joe... Better yet, get Barack on the phone and apologize to Vlad... please... no one apologizes as well as Barack.
Staffer: What about the president?
Klain: I thought I just told you to get him on the phone ...
