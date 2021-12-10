Read more, react less
There’s something personal that’s been bothering me for a few weeks, and since we’re running out of year and I’m tired of politics, I’ve got to get it off my chest while it’s still fresh.
First, a confession: My name is Mark and I have become a serial Facebook stalker. Something over the past several months has compelled me to reconnect with people who were once a big part of my life.
There is no ulterior motive. No terminal illness. No seeking of absolution. Just the realization that the clock is ticking and having the means to contact them in an unobtrusive manner that doesn’t make me come off looking like a Bundy (Al or Ted). That was the goal, at least.
I was already on a kick of reaching out to — and reuniting with — a few people I hadn’t seen in 30-plus years. Then I was sidelined for several weeks when an old leg injury kept flaring up, forcing me to work from the house. Being homebound gave me a little extra time with the laptop to travel those Facebook rabbit trails and track down people from my past.
Most were folks I’d worked and played with during what were the most care-free days of our lives, though we failed to realize it, blinded by suburban angst. A couple were girls I’d held close by bonfires at our reservoir hangout Lost Rabbit, slow-dancing to “Never Say Goodbye,” gazing into each others’ buzzed eyes and sincerely believing every single word, right down to “and I swore I’d never let you go.”
Sweet memories, mostly. Some bitter, some fuzzy. It was the late ’80s, after all.
The only serious girlfriend I had before the one I was married to for 17 years was with me through my senior year then her senior year of high school. My parents even let her live with us so she could graduate from Madison-Ridgeland High, where she was a Top 10 student and beauty. Neither of those things mattered much to her mom, who kicked her to the curb shortly after getting swept off her feet by a South Jackson man and shacking up with him.
Still, like most young love, ours came to an end despite the power-ballad professions and yearbook proclamations that were punctuated with exclamation points and hearts. She’s been successful, working several years as a professor and now at a big law firm in Jackson. She’s written a book and writes a weekly newspaper column, and we’re both divorced, raising a child alone — daughters that were born a month apart.
Sounds kinda storybook, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not. Last time we talked, her mother had moved in with her and her daughter after leaving the same South Jackson man — again. Despite a hardened, world-weary exterior that’s nothing like the smart, self-motivated beauty I knew so many years ago, she’s opened her home to the woman who closed hers in favor of a man during the years a girl needs her mother the most. It’s a far too familiar unearned allegiance to family that so many people seem to feel. Sad.
But that’s not the saddest thing I saw while stalking exes. No, my first two high school sweethearts are now complete opposites, yet equally infuriating.
One lives in Memphis and works for FedEx, divorced and doing all things that are chic — including bashing Trump at every opportunity. She is super smart, but her fixation on him borders on derangement. After the first year of his presidency, when FedEx was one of many U.S. companies to give employees the “Trump bonuses” because of burgeoning profits, I started to challenge her to give back the money if she truly hated the evil orange man, but I followed my own mantra: Read more, react less. Sometimes that’s easier said than done. I just remind myself to go to Facebook with the same tact I’d take at a nude beach — look around a lot but don’t reveal anything. And when I go there, I’m reminded that Facebook is like a nude beach — the ones revealing stuff aren’t the ones you want to see.
The other ex is even worse. She is divorced and was our waitress when our trivia team went to the regional finals at a Jackson restaurant several years ago. After an awkward hello and introductions, she handed off our table to another server.
Her son was in and out of prison on meth-related charged for years before finally getting a long sentence. The conditions were not fit for humans, she posted over and over. She pushed friends to sign petitions for prison reform, with slogans such as “Inmates’ Lives Matter.” She was constantly reinventing or reinvigorating herself with memed declarations on the power/resolve of women, partying and Jesus. You know the type.
In mid-October, her posts revolved around a life event that was given fanfare typically reserved for a child’s wedding or the arrival of a grandchild. But, no, she was getting giddy on Facebook live because she was picking up her son from prison. Her voice was quivering with emotion, speaking every word in a sing-song voice as she captured each moment, including his “first time in a store in 10 years,” as they got drinks. He reached in the cooler with his crudely tattooed arm — including a sketch of a woman in a porn-like pose — and grabbed a Fanta.
His release was a “literal dream come true,” she posted, lamenting the loss of family members who weren’t there to witness the glorious occasion, but “praising Jesus!!!!” nonetheless.
Forgive me for making light of it all. She was excited, and that’s understandable … But when they got home, she went on Facebook live again to capture his first steps into her house, still lyrically narrating every moment, including greeting his younger brother … Wait, what? A brother?
Sadly, that’s the first time I saw him. I clicked on his page and saw his arms clad in camo, holding the antlers of big bucks, fanning the tailfeathers of a big gobbler, inside the mouths of giant catfish, around his dad after a happy day of hand-grabbing and hugging a pretty young woman who is an ob/gyn nurse, looking happy as could be. Hmmm.
Seems that the screw-up gets all the attention — something else that, sadly, isn’t uncommon.
Stalking girls from my past led to one happy discovery — sorta. The prettiest girl I ever kissed — a Clarke County transfer to Madison who became one of our beauties — is now one of the prettiest 50-year-olds I’ve ever seen. There was a pic of her chaperoning the prom, looking like she should be there with a date, not a child.
She was, of course, with her happy husband. Damn … I mean, congratulations!
