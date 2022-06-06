Men abusing government authority to control citizens is not a rare event in history, and although we are much more familiar with tyrannical monarchs or dictators, other types of governments are just as susceptible to wielding abusive power.
Over the centuries Western Civilization, more specifically Britain and the United States, has instituted protections to hold back abuses of individual liberty by the State (the civil government of a nation). The safeguards instituted in these two great countries require the electorate to be knowledgeable of those safeguards, be able to recognize when the government violates those safeguards, and be willing to exercise courses of action to return the government back within its boundaries.
However, a vast many of Americans are uneducated in such matters, and if America is to reverse the current course toward total government control, we must educate ourselves.
Knowledge and understanding of liberty, freedom, free markets and morality by Americans has greatly diminished between the time of the founding generation and our current generation. Many hours can be spent on the “why” of the apathy by Americans without a definite conclusion; however, the goal is to recognize that Americans must change course. Americans need to learn about political absolutism, interposition, federalism and so much more. We must get beyond our comfort zones and self-absorption to overcome the culturally imposed fearful questions: If I make a stand, what will others think? If I make a stand, what is the IRS going to do to me? If I make a stand, will I get that promotion?If I make a stand, will I be re-elected?
Ah, fear is a remarkable motivating tool of the State and tyrants, in other words, fear is used to control us by those with evil designs. And make no mistake, that strategy is working well today in America. To counter the wicked designs of those wanting an all-powerful government, Americans need to make a stand and find those willing to initiate the doctrine of inter- position. You may be asking, “What is interposition?” Fundamentally, it is a Biblical and spiritual doctrine where someone or a group of people are willing to “stand in the gap.” Although many examples can be found throughout the Holy scriptures, examples can even be found in recent history if one will only look. Today, America is in great need of elected officials practicing interposition, where they stand in the gap between growing abusive government and American citizens.
The federal government of the United States is regrettably and probably a lost cause for returning to principles of liberty. Is it possible to change the federal government’s direction? Absolutely, but we must understand it will not change on its own; it will have to come from a bottom-up perspective, not a top down one. In essence, the only hope for liberty lies with the individual state governments and the people.
The founders did not intend individual state governments to channel and administer the policies and decisions of the centralized government, but did intend for them to participate in the checks and balances system of the Republic, such as interposing between the citizens and federal government abuse. Many decades have now passed where the majority of elected state officials have ignored this duty and evoked political expediency by claiming the proverbial excuse “we can’t fight the federal government.” In southern Greek, “that’s hogwash.” The individual state governments should invoke the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights (what is not specifically delegated to the federal government belongs to the state governments and the people) instead of bending the knee to those inside the Washington Beltway.
Although the state of Mississippi deserves elected officials willing to enact interposition, a majority of Mississippi government leaders act no differently than those in Washington. While Mississippians are experiencing runaway inflation, shortages on grocery shelves, and trying to recover from disastrous government decisions made during the Covid pandemic, the Mississippi legislature tried to vote-in themselves a pay raise.
When the Mississippi legislature had the opportunity to begin the process of eliminating the state income tax, it turned a blind eye and focused on demonizing a couple of state senators daring to say that Mississippians deserve better than the crumbs thrown by state government leadership. When a vendetta against one of the most conservative legislators was carried out this year by state government leadership, only a couple of state legislators tried to interpose. Much more could be said, but hopefully the reader reaches the conclusion that Mississippi needs more than a couple of legislators to stand in the gap.
Like the federal government, Mississippi’s state government is acting on behalf of its own self-interests, not that of Mississippians. With Mississippi state elections approaching next year, Mississippians need to drain the swamp, too, and elect those willing to interpose and fight for liberty. Mississippi’s 2023 election results should reflect a legislature with a super majority of newly elected officials and where incumbents are rare.
