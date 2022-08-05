Take a seat; I don’t want anybody to fall down here. Let’s talk law. I’m not a “constitutional scholar” or a lawyer. I know, I know … shocking, huh? You either? Relax, it’s OK. 

Surprisingly, it turns out we don’t have to be able to read and understand what the Constitution or U.S. Code says. Wade through the “old skool” English and legal rigamarole, and it’s for anyone — even that senile waste of skin Joe Biden. It might even be easier for him since, after all, he claims he graduated at the top of his law school class (uh-huh).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.