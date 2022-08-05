Take a seat; I don’t want anybody to fall down here. Let’s talk law. I’m not a “constitutional scholar” or a lawyer. I know, I know … shocking, huh? You either? Relax, it’s OK.
Surprisingly, it turns out we don’t have to be able to read and understand what the Constitution or U.S. Code says. Wade through the “old skool” English and legal rigamarole, and it’s for anyone — even that senile waste of skin Joe Biden. It might even be easier for him since, after all, he claims he graduated at the top of his law school class (uh-huh).
According to the “horse’s mouth” over at WhiteHouse.gov, Article 2 of the Constitution says the president is “responsible for the execution and enforcement of the laws created by Congress. (The president) is to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” It continues, “The president is, under Article 2, required to enforce all constitutionally valid Acts of Congress regardless of the view of that individual or administration’s view of the wisdom behind or validity of the policy.”
Presidents can’t possibly be directly involved in the administration and enforcement of the nation’s laws, so for that, there are 15 executive departments with individuals in charge, and millions of employees. The president appoints cabinet secretaries — and directors for independent federal agencies — who directly oversee and are responsible for day-to-day enforcement and administration of federal laws.
The president’s responsible for oversight of the executive branch, and therefore their actions — or inactions — their success or failure. So, what part of this doesn’t he get? He evidently doesn’t understand the part about doing so regardless of his own views, personal feelings or whether laws are to his liking. They’re laws, Joe. A president isn’t installed to rule as they see fit. Your own website tells us so. The office doesn’t have power to set any law, only enforce it. The Congress makes law, the courts test their constitutionality.
Take our southern border and the “immigration” — more accurately invasion — under way there as a point to ponder. The Constitution, it turns out, doesn’t have much to say about the president and immigration. But as you just read, it clearly tells us his duty is in enforcing laws. The meat and potatoes is in those laws — laws already in place and supposed to be enforced — and how the people he appoints carry out their duties under those laws.
What we’re watching reflects this president’s personal policies, and what he perceives to be his and his party’s road to continued power and control — for lack of a better way to describe it — and his appointees’ failures to do as their offices and oaths demand; and the failure of our legislators to force them to do their duty through the “power of the purse,” or Articles of Impeachment. All undone out of “political” loyalties, cronyism, ignorance or agendas that are being put ahead of our national interests, and in too many of these people, lack of character and simple moral cowardice too.
Take Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, for example. His duties read: “ The Secretary of Homeland Security shall be charged with the administration and enforcement … and all other laws relating to the immigration and naturalization of aliens, except insofar as this chapter or such laws relate to the powers, functions, and duties conferred upon the President, Attorney General, the Secretary of State, the officers of the Department of State, or diplomatic or consular officers: Provided, however, That determination and ruling by the Attorney General with respect to all questions of law shall be controlling.” The law goes on, “He shall have the power and duty to control and guard the boundaries and borders of the United States against the illegal entry of aliens and shall, in his discretion, appoint for that purpose such number of employees of the Service as to him shall appear necessary and proper.”
In other words, he gets “cover” from another appointee, the Attorney General; that former failed nominee to the Supreme Court, Garland. That luminary has the following duties under law: “… In the event the Attorney General determines that an actual or imminent mass influx of aliens arriving off the coast of the United States, or near a land border, presents urgent circumstances requiring an immediate Federal response, the Attorney General may authorize any State or local law enforcement officer, with the consent of the head of the department, agency, or establishment under whose jurisdiction the individual is serving, to perform or exercise any of the powers, privileges, or duties conferred or imposed by this chapter or regulations issued thereunder upon officers or employees of the Service.”
So, it isn’t that the Border Patrol’s overwhelmed due to not having any recourse for assistance … The Homeland Secretary and the Attorney General just ignore their obligations and duties.
Get the picture, friends? What’s happening is intentional and is wholly avoidable. The law also states he can “enter into a cooperative agreement with any State, territory, or political subdivision thereof, for the necessary construction, physical renovation, acquisition of equipment, supplies or materials required to establish acceptable conditions of confinement and detention services in any State or unit of local government which agrees to provide guaranteed bed space for persons detained by the Service.”
Instead, the Attorney General of the United States allows alien invaders to be moved willy-nilly across and into every corner of America.
The only reasons for what’s happening to be happening is a lack of will on the part of our elected representatives in Congress to act in accordance with their oaths, the laws as written and, sadly, ignorance and apathy by us, the people who elect these morons. It’s simple. We let men and women we thought we could trust with the security of our safety and security behave as though they’re helpless. They only have their jobs because we vote and elect them. Then they do nothing, or worse, abet our destruction. Why every one of these, and a myriad of other provisions under law – and these are only two officials with the power to act — is ignored purposefully, and for what end, other than the destruction of our country, is beyond me.
Before casting a ballot, we need to examine the candidates, including incumbents, because we’re living the consequences of bad choices right this minute. Look around you any day of the week. Don’t tell me you don’t see the people so obviously foreign to our country. They’re shopping next to you using money provided by us through our government, talking on cellular devices we paid for. They’re taking time and money from every resource you and I rightfully expect to be ours as citizens. Been to the emergency room lately?
We can’t honestly blame them. After all, our own government has done this. They’re just people. But among them are bad actors, too, and the results are rampant and growing crime, unhindered drug-smuggling – and the death that brings — and human-trafficking and sex bondage. Keep it clear in your mind folks, our Senators had, and have, responsibility for confirming these Cabinet members sitting in office. That includes Republicans who confirmed them knowing they’d act as they are.
Our hands aren’t tied. We’re the ones who put them there to do this. We elect representatives. We elect senators. The House has the power to draft Letters of Impeachment. They control appropriations, they can hold hearings. Why hasn’t any of this happened? And will anything happen after this upcoming election? I can’t honestly say. I only know November’s our chance to bring sanity back. My opinion is, look hard at who you vote for. Once these representatives get the job, we’re stuck with them until the next election. And we better not count on another shot if the Democrats hold the reins. That’s their aim — one-party rule into perpetuity. Like my friend “the bard of Ellisville” Fred Pittman asked, “Had enough yet?”
Well, have you?
