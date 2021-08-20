I’m a veteran of the Vietnam War. No hero. No medals for valor. Just a kid doing his duty and his job. As I’m writing this, it’s Monday, 16 August 2021. I woke up this morning at 01:30 unable to stay in bed or go back to sleep, my PTSD triggered by the mess unfolding in Afghanistan.
Not long ago, I wrote in my column I was there during the last days of the nation of South Vietnam, in April and May 1975. It was called Operation Frequent Wind. It was more appropriately called “Operation Chicken Out” by those of us there as Saigon collapsed. It was, of all my nine deployments, numerous detachments and missions I was involved in — in more than 21 years of service – the one that has stayed with me.
For me, it was a humiliating and heart-rending thing. It was a complete failure of our government and the impotence of our power. And worse, a saddening sacrifice of the lives of nearly 60,000 Americans and tens of thousands others maimed, wounded and scarred. I knew some, and some were my friends, some were classmates from school. I knew Navy pilots and radar intercept officers and air crew I served with. Several who’d been shot down, imprisoned by the communist enemy, tortured, beaten and starved.
It sucked the pride and feeling of accomplishment for my service right out of me. It made me ashamed to wear the uniform I’d dreamed of donning as a boy and worked so hard to earn. I had to rebuild my faith that my choice to serve had been the right thing.
I held on to the faith but lost my trust in our government to put us in harm’s way to win. I went forward from that dark time knowing in my heart that I’d go on in my service for my God, my family, my country and its Constitution — and for my shipmates — but no longer for gutless self-serving men to squander our blood and treasure. I was changed. I had seen chaos, terror and desperation. I knew that war has consequences, that victory is not sweet, but defeat leaves the taste of ash in your mouth.
So now here we are again. I’m seeing what anyone else watching is seeing. This is a disaster as it sits. But what I think is, by the time it concludes, it can become a disaster beyond anything imaginable. It may, and pray it won’t turn the Kabul airport into a killing field. So far, the Taliban – for reasons beyond me – are not actively intervening in our activities there. Will they? If they don’t, I can’t fathom why not.
For all our military might, skill and equipment, the fact is, our people are sitting on a piece of Afghan dirt in the middle of a city occupied by our avowed enemy in a hostile land-locked country. Our only way in or out is via aircraft. Our nearest air support is nowhere near. Unlike Vietnam, our Navy isn’t parking a huge fleet of warships off the coast. There are no aircraft carriers and their assets. We apparently plan to bolster our military forces with more ground troops, all brought in by air. Evidently, we’re dependent on an air corridor allowed only by the word of an enemy that can’t be trusted.
Six thousand of our troops, about 1,000 loyal Afghan army troops, 10,000 U.S. civilians and tens of thousands of Afghans who stood by us are there.
I’m no military genius, but even this old “Squid’ can figure out this situation is a lose-lose. The Taliban could decide to attack the airport head-on. Our troops would be fighting surrounded. I don’t know the perimeter of this place, but for a defense in-depth, I think they’re screwed. There aren’t any hardened points for cover or concealment. The Taliban can also simply shut down safe flight paths into the airport – use shoulder-fired rockets and automatic weapons to threaten or even destroy our low-flying transports. They can also skip that and simply crater the runway and parking aprons, making it unusable. Air drops of supplies and ammunition can’t be done from safe altitudes.
The Taliban not only have the weapons to do it but have had the weapons we provided to the Afghan National Army at their disposal. Armored vehicles, heavy weapons, helicopters – the whole stinking arsenal. They can lay siege to us, cut off water, food eventually will run out. Or, God forbid, they can overrun our people. Then what? Well, bravery only goes so far.
How could the U.S. respond? If we send air cover and air support, what can it accomplish? Attack the Taliban on the perimeter? With the entire area occupied with innocent Afghan civilians? Oh, there’s a choice ... if we look this bad already and this scenario transpires, our troops will be sacrificed, unfortunate survivors used as bargaining tools. It will be the worst military defeat since Bataan, and possibly a greater, more horrific slaughter. Our nation and its foreign policy will be neutered by a bunch of religious zealots hellbent on a World Caliphate. The Chinese, the Iranians, North Koreans and Russians will have us right where they want us. My opinion is, there’s no up side for the United States.
The best hope is the Taliban won’t do these things. I can’t venture why not. I’d sure do it if I was commanding them. But even if these don’t happen, we’re still made a laughingstock and lost all credibility and gravitas.
Who put us in this spot? It sure as hell wasn’t the privates, sergeants and second lieutenants. For 20 years, they did what our government asked and more. Their heroism is legend and their devotion without equal. They went where they were told and exceeded any expectation. They stopped terrorism in its tracks. And what’s their reward? This.
I can only imagine what’s going through the minds and aching hearts of the men and women who have served in this war. But I’ve got an inkling.
This is what we get from the people we elect. They have the blood on their hands for this and for whatever this brings. And us? Well, we better get on the stick,and start putting those in office in their places. Or the blood runs from our hands, too.
