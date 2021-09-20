I just turned 51 years old last week. Something about this birthday feels a little different for me. Perhaps it is because so many of my friends have been sick, and I have lost a few who were around my age, this birthday is feeling more somber. I have always been transparent with my feelings, and today won’t be much different, so bear with me.
Those of you who have passed this phase of life can probably relate, but this feeling is all new to me, and for those of you who are not here yet, I guess you will just have to take my word for it. It seems like, out of nowhere, I have been slapped in the face with my own mortality. In the psychology world, we call this an existential crisis. What is boils down to is trying to figure out why we exist and how much longer that we do.
I went to my doctor this week, and when he asked what was wrong, I just told him I wanted to make sure I was OK, that I was not going to die anytime soon. I also added that since my birthday, I had been reflecting on the fact that I wished I had taken better care of my body. Ten years ago, if my back hurt or I had a weird muscle cramp, it was no big deal, I knew it would pass soon. But now, every ache and pain seems like a warning sign for me, a bigger deal that may mean the beginning of the end. Is it just me, or does everyone my age feel this way?
Not only is my body hurting in places that I didn’t know I had, but my moods are also shifting into a state of being that I am not familiar with. Things that used to be critical to my existence are now no longer that important. The “things that matter” are changing. I have found that the older I get, the more I let things roll off my back, not bother me as much.
However, I seem to be much more sensitive about other things. For instance, close relationships with family and friends mean considerably more to me now. I find it important that people know how I feel about them. Why do we go through our lives holding those thoughts and feelings back? We are given the commandment to love one another, and if we do that, why are we not telling each other?
This year, I found it extremely difficult to watch or listen to any of the 9/11 commentary and tributes. While the previous 19 years were emotional and brought back memories, this year, my feelings would not allow me to bear it without almost sobbing. The image of the American flag evokes so much sentiment for me these days. I believe that my reaction was not necessarily one of grief, but of longing for the America that we once knew post Sept. 11, 2001. We are now so divided with hate and opposition, but my hope is that, somehow, we can find some common ground and love one another again.
As I march forward into my 51st year, I promise to do so with passion and intention. I plan to take care of myself much better than I have done in the previous half century. I will continue to live with compassion for others, but also to be more vocal with appreciation and gratitude for them. I will spend more time watching hummingbirds and feeling the wind on my face and less time trying to make myself so busy that I don’t have time for anything but work. I plan to see more of this great nation that we were blessed to be born in, and I hope to spend extra time in my new art studio creating and teaching others about the healing power of art.
I am continuously realizing that I still have a lot to learn about life, that it is all about the seasons that change that make us who we are. I may never figure it all out, but I won’t ever stop trying.
Here’s to 51. Cheers.
