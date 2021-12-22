Happy Festivus!
Today marks the 24th anniversary of the iconic “Seinfeld” episode that introduced us to an alternative to the commercial-crazy Christmas. Each Dec. 23 will be, as character Frank Costanza, said, “A festivus for the rest of us.”
Frank, played by actor Jerry Stiller, had been shopping for a doll for his son George when a melee ensued. When he began raining blows down on the other shoppers, Frank realized that the true meaning of Christmas had completely gone off the rails. The reference likely came from the Cabbage Patch Kids craze of the 1980s, when in-store brawls became commonplace.
As part of Festivus, an aluminum pole acts as a Christmas tree. The day could not end until someone pinned Frank as part of the feats of strength. The cornerstone of the holiday, however, was the airing of grievances.
“I got a lot of problems with you people,” Frank bellowed.
So in that spirit, I present the airing of grievances because I, too, have a lot of problems with you people.
• To the readers who voted me in as the worst columnist at the Leader-Call during a readers’ survey, I say, “Thank you.” Love me or hate me — or if you fall somewhere in the middle — at least you are reading me (I hope). Either that or you just hate fat people.
• Homeowners who do not pick up their dog’s crap on their neighbors’ lawn should be punched in the face. If your dog craps in your yard, spread it out like peanut butter, if you like. But if your dog craps in someone else’s yard, you pick it up. Don’t look around to see if anyone is watching before picking it up — just pick it up. So much can be learned about a person by his or her actions when no one is watching. Pick up your dog’s crap!
Here’s a trick: Get a plastic grocery bag — check for holes — and place it over your picking-up hand, grab said poop, turn bag inside out, tie ends.
P.S.: Do not ask anyone not in your immediate family to pick up your dog’s crap. My brother-in-law had the gall to ask me to pick up his dog’s crap in another person’s yard. As the late, great John Candy said, “You’d have a better chance of seeing a three-legged ballerina.”
• Anyone caught not returning their grocery cart to the corral should get a hammer to the top of their feet. If your feet work, return your cart. Most of those not returning their carts are the ones most in need of walking an extra 50 feet or so. Again, so much can be learned by a person and a society by whether people return grocery carts or leave them to clutter the parking lot. Sloth and laziness personified, slug-like and an embarrassment.
Here’s a trick: park next to the cart corral so when you come out of the store and unload your groceries, walk the 10 steps and return your cart. In the corral, people, not outside of it.
• For anyone who canceled a family gathering or event because of politics, you should get the hammer to the side of the cheek. A close relative stressed for hours wondering if he should go to a family gathering because they have Make America Great Again Christmas tree ornaments and are not shy about who they support.
“Ignore it,” I said.
He couldn’t. How sad.
• (On behalf of a lot of drivers in Laurel) To Laurel Police Dept. Sgt. Kenny Rogers, I’ve got a problem with you. Well, not really … but do you have to write so many tickets? When I was 5 years old, my dad got pulled over for rolling a stop sign in a far-from-metropolitan area of Maine. I thought he was off to Shawshank prison and I hollered as if I was being beaten with a cat of nine tails. As dad later told me, the officer saw the New York plates and said, “We come to complete stops in Maine.” Wonder if his name was Kenny?
I have a lot of pull with Kenny … oh, heck, who am I kidding? No one has pull with Kenny. His family doesn’t have pull. My advice: In the city limits of Laurel, stop your car, look left, look right, then proceed. If it is 3 a.m. on a street that hasn’t seen a car in three hours, stop, look left, look right, then proceed. Unless, of course, you know Kenny’s schedule.
• Sports announcer Joe Buck, can I introduce you to Mr. Louisville Slugger? I used to laugh at Mark Thornton for watching football games on mute and always wondered why. You are sending me there. I listened to your Daddy as a kid late at night on KMOX. You ain’t yo daddy!
• To 24-hour corporate cable news — may every one of your transmission cables get sliced at the exact same time. The damage that is being done by a media that desires clicks and reaction a trillion times more than actually informing the public is incalculable and will speed up this nation’s demise.
• Anyone who thinks that COVID-19 came from a bat, that Joe Biden is in charge of anything or the hopefully dead Build Back Better plan would be good for the future of this country, walk outside and bang your head against a wall.
Ahh, I feel so much better.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, all the good stuff. Air your grievances tonight, then have a fantastic Christmas.
