The Talking Heads at CNN, MSNBC and the editors at the New York Times and the anti-American democrats — led by Mississippi’s own Benny Thompson — are battering former President Trump, his former staff and his family and his supporters nonstop for the events last Jan. 6. The so-called “Great Insurrection.”
They’re bound and determined to paint that day as the near end of this country and its “democracy.” Well, it wasn’t. Not even close by a mile. But they, the Left, are getting us there. In my opinion, the only thing that went wrong that day was 130,000 patriots didn’t take over the Capitol. I wish they had. This country wouldn’t be in this mess if they’d actually seized it.
Worse, too many Republicans in the Congress – and Vice President “Gutless” Pence – lacked the courage to stop all this nonsense before it got to the point it has.
Their failures to do what needed doing, in the wake of an illegitimate election and its aftermath, is what’s led to the real collapse of democracy, our freedoms, our rights, law and order and extortion by the communist Chinese.
God knows what other horrors lay in store in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Don’t ever doubt that the genuine protagonists of the “end of democracy” are the Leftists running this clown show we must put up with as a government until we maybe get to change things. God willing.
But it’s a long time from now until next November, and what so many hope will put the brakes on this slide into hell. And a lot longer until a presidential election. Do any of you think for a moment these evil people now holding on to their hair-thin “majority” in Congress, led by a dementia-ridden puppet president, are really going to go if they can manufacture a way to stay, now that they’re so close to tearing your country down and finally doing what old Barack Hussein the Magnificent told us he’d do – “Totally transform the greatest country on Earth”? Who wants to put money on whether some new “crisis” won’t materialize? Something they can use their stolen power to manipulate into something so dire, so “threatening to our safety,” some “clear and present danger” that they’ll suspend the mid-term election? I don’t put it past them. I don’t trust them.
Don’t forget, they believed their time had come when Hillary was supposed to be anointed. When that failed, they had to do something.
Look at what transpired from the very second Donald Trump prevailed. Even before his inauguration, they were calling for and filing articles of impeachment. President Trump endured more investigations in office and attacks on him than any president in our history. They didn’t let up until they secured their “victory” and put this loser Biden, the president-with-no-clothes, in the White House. They cheated with Biden, and they’ll cheat in 2022 — if we actually have an election — and they’ll cheat in the run for the next president too. They can’t help themselves.
Even with that, they won’t stop persecuting Trump and those who voted for him. The Jan. 6 debacle being foisted on us in Congress is designed to further make you dispirited. To question your principles and values and cast doubt in your mind on the chances Donald Trump (or insert any Republican) will succeed in a run for office for 2024.
Moreover, it’s a ploy to induce more fear by declaring you, the conservative, the “real” threat — nothing but domestic terrorists and “justice” is coming your way. They must stop us. They must stop you and me. That’s the plan. This “Kangaroo Court” committee isn’t interested in truth, facts or “rule of law” or the Constitution.
It’s just the latest iteration of the left’s pursuit of power. Because real Americans scare them. Real Americans stand in the way of their socialist dystopia. I personally want them scared.
They ought to feel lucky they weren’t dealing with genuine “insurrectionists” on Jan. 6. Because then they would’ve been on the receiving end of what they themselves dish out to the rest of us. It could’ve been a Portland, a Seattle, a Kenosha or any of the cities the Left, through their army of fools like BLM, Antifa and others who burned, looted, assaulted and killed innocent citizens and police. Events they choose to ignore as if they never happened.
No, this isn’t justice. It’s not even right. It’s a vendetta and pay-back. They must do it. Their policies are a great failure, their ideas are empty. They know they’re Godless, soulless worshipers of false idols, and they know it’s only by stealing elections, spewing empty rhetoric and appealing to the very people they themselves have held down — convincing them that they are the victims of something or someone else — can they even garner any support. They’re a party of victims and oppressors and a death cult.
These people aren’t American ... not in their minds or their hearts. They hate this country and must be stopped by those of us who love it. Because if we don’t do it now, and if we can’t do it peace- fully and through the ballot, then they’ll keep pushing until a real “insurrection” is inevitable. Free people won’t go out without a fight. If they got frightened on Jan. 6, they’ll find out what genuine fear is at that point. They’re their own worst enemy and blind to it, and too stupid to see what they’re doing.
Tell me where I’m wrong, readers. I’ll wait.
