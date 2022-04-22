As the country is being pushed further and further off of a cliff by Joe Biden and his socialist Democrat party, election day 2022 and 2024 simply can not get here fast enough. If things play out the way they will in November, Republicans should seize control of the House (and hopefully the Senate) and should be able to stop some of the insane left-wing policies that are coming from the lunatic fringe that has seized control of the country.
Of course, at this point, we have no idea what kind of election fraud the Democrats and the deep state will attempt to inflict upon the nation in order to, once again, thwart the will of the people and hold on to their totalitarian grip on power. Maybe Republican leaders learned a lesson and will fight back against the fraud, but I wouldn’t hold my breath, as most are feckless followers and not real leaders.
On a bright note, in recent weeks, we have been given some hope that there are some powerful people out there who are willing to stand up and fight for our freedom. A Trump-appointed federal judge named Kathryn Kimball Mizelle slapped the Biden Administration in the face by ruling that the mandatory mask mandate that Biden imposed on the airline industry not only overstepped his bounds but was “arbitrary” and “capricious.”
The honorable judge’s ruling had a domino effect, as both Amtrak and Uber both lifted their mandatory mask policies as soon as the judge made her ruling. As expected, the leftists at The Centers for Disease Control responded by asking the Justice Department to appeal the ruling.
Of course, liberals’ heads exploded over the decision. Massachusetts State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa pretty much summed up the socialist response by tweeting, “you should be really, really concerned that the Courts are effectively taking away power from the federal government.” Sabadosa is an idiot who has no idea that there is a reason that the Founding Fathers foresaw the need for a separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary. When the president starts handing down dictatorial mandates and taking away the individual liberties guaranteed by our Constitution, that is exactly the time the Judiciary needs to step up and knock the Executive branch down to size.
It’s only too bad that this kind of action didn’t start happening two years ago. On an even brighter note, South African gazillionaire Elon Musk has simply emasculated Twitter and its board of directors with a bid to take over the company and run it as a platform that values free speech. Yes, it is sad that it will take a South African to bring free speech back to a country whose first amendment to the Constitution is the right to free speech, but at this point, we will take our freedom-loving heroes from wherever we can get them.
I’ll tell you who doesn’t value free speech — left-wing socialists in this country. As a matter of fact, they hate that Musk might do away with their left-wing censorship so much that now they are painting him as a racist, Nazi and fascist — basically, the same attack that they made against President Trump.
Musk, who ironically heads up a company, Tesla, that is the leading manufacturer of electric cars — has made liberals’ heads explode with hate. One tweeted, “Elon Musk buying Twitter is the end of the world basically. He’ll amplify every extremist right wing nazi he can find.” Racist MSNBC host Joy Reid told her viewers, “They want that old thing back, where nazis with green frog icons and Q-anon nuts and Trump and his Russian-bot-fueled MAGA hoard could swarm and harass people on this platform.”
Let’s face it, we are dealing with nutty left-wing extremists who actually had the audacity to ban a sitting, democratically elected President of the United States from the platform because they didn’t agree with his opinion. These are people who hate freedom, hate America and hate people in general. They are the enemy. The greatest thing that anyone could do for this world would be to buy Twitter and turn it into a company that values free speech, no matter who the speech is coming from. But even if he is not successful, at least Musk ex- posed the Twitter board of directors and their apologists for what they are. God bless Elon Musk, and let’s hope he is successful at taking over this horrific anti-American company.
Our other freedom fighter is someone who has been fighting tooth and nail for his state ever since he became the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. He should be hailed every single week for efforts to not only protect freedom but to govern with common sense. He was the first to lift lockdowns and mask mandates, and now he is fighting back against Critical Race Theory and Disney. Last week, Florida rejected 41 percent of math textbooks for including Critical Race Theory. DeSantis said, “It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely for elementary school students.” Apparently, most of the racist CRT text was aimed at K-5 students.
This move by DeSantis comes on the heels of having signed the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” which prevents Florida teachers from indoctrinating kids between kindergarten and third grade on gender identity or sexual orientation. This is what the Left describes as the “Don’t say Gay,” bill but I don’t care what the left calls it, it is good policy. No 5-, 6-, 7- or 8-year-old kid needs a teacher talking to them about sex at all. They should be learning how to add, subtract, read and spell. Who in their right mind thinks that it is OK to talk about sexual orientation with young children? And who in their right mind thinks that anyone other than a parent should be having this conversation with their children no matter what age they are?
Well, I’ll tell you who thinks that it is OK — Disney. Yep, those same folks who control so much of the content that young people see want your toddlers to know about sexual orientation. Heck, executives there are caught on tape bragging about how they squeeze as much LGBTQ material into their programming content as they can possibly get away with. In regard to the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” Disney officially issued a statement saying, “our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.” Apparently, Disney has completely forgotten who its core customers are — parents and their children.
Kudos, once again, to Gov. DeSantis for fighting back. DeSantis led the way to have a 55-year-old law that gives Disney World special status to self govern to be repealed. On Monday, DeSantis told a crowd of Floridians, “I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power.”
Mizelle, Musk and DeSantis are all bright spots in the vast insane wasteland that the radical left has turned the U.S. and world into. They are freedom fighters, and we need more of them. We desperately need more of them in Congress in November and in the White House come 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.