Let’s talk about “a nation of laws” and where we stand. Do any of you reading this think the United States is operating under the rule of law and equal justice under the law anymore? I don’t.
We’ve been raised and taught to respect the law and believe we’re all supposed to be law-abiding citizens and that everyone is held to the same standard. But it’s in our faces that standard’s not reality. We all see it and we all know it. Every day, the people we ought to rightly expect to set the standard flaunt their power and blatantly ignore it.
We “little people,” though, don’t dare exclude ourselves from obeying – because it’s only the “little people” held to account. We know if we don’t, it’s our ass. There’ll be a price others don’t pay.
Take our “PINO” (president in name only), the inimitable and beyond-prosecution Joseph Robinette Biden, Pretender to the Office. How many think he’s following the law? Or hasn’t broken it over and over?
And he’s the guy we refer to as “the chief law enforcement officer” of our country.
What a joke!
The evidence is he’s a criminal and nothing more or less than a patriarch of a crime family. He’s built a criminal enterprise solely in his capacity as a “civil servant,” an elected representative of the people. He and his kin have lined their pockets and reaped the benefit of his positions in our government for 50 years.
And no matter what’s known about him and no matter what he’s done, here he sits in the most powerful office in the world.
Since coming to the presidency — which, as far as I’m concerned, was through an illegally conducted and fraudulent election — he’s ignored, circumvented and flaunted his legal authority under our Constitution.
He’s abused his office — and us — and violates his oath of office, as if it ever meant anything to him to begin with. The result? We’re in a world of hurt — to the point where the decline of our nation might not be stopped. There’s not a single aspect of our lives that’s not being harmed. This administration and the departments, agencies and bureaus, the Cabinet, the directors and administrators just go along without dissent. And our Congress lets it all happen. Where’s the “rule of law” in any of it?
Outside of condescending words now and again, tossed around by ineffectual so- called “representatives” — all seeking to stay in office in the next joke of an election — nothing is being done to stem the lawlessness.
Right now, ask yourself if Biden were Trump, would there be articles of impeachment being drafted on the floor of the House of Representatives? You can bet your butt there’d be. Where are the lawsuits challenging his policies, his “executive orders” and calls for investigations into the activities of his family and associates? Nowhere. Crickets for the most part. To Mississippi’s credit, however, I just read that our three Republican representatives have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General to appoint a “special council” to investigate Hunter Biden, the crackhead and money-laundering son of “Sleepy Joe.” Sounds good. But note, it’s an election year and the AG won’t act anyway, and a day late and a dollar short.
Contact them and thank them for pandering and wasting your time and tax dollars and tell them to actually show some “stones” and draft impeachment charges.
If any president has ever committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” it’s this one. So, put up with it, or better yet, vote them out in November. One of them has already violated his campaign promise to work for term limits and stolen monies from his own campaign coffers ... Can you say Palazzo?
There are other, better men and women out there. You can help by paying attention and supporting those candidates. Maybe the next guy will do what needs to be done.
It’s my opinion this can be stopped by us, the “little people.” But it’ll take guts. “Pedo Joe” may sit in the power seat, but it’s you and me who send the juice to the seat. Take the border, for instance. The Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have the reins if they’d only take them in hand. Following orders from their bosses isn’t their primary job. It’s living to their oath and obeying only legal orders.
If their “leaders” won’t live up to their oaths, then urge them to take steps to circumvent the illegal orders to ignore their own. They can use their unions to sue. If they’d just do their jobs, act in accordance with the law and arrest illegal aliens and force the hand of the federal government to threaten them with firing, the whole thing will end up in court.
There’d be a resolution from that, you can bet. What can you do? Write the Border Patrol Council and skip the upper echelon. Encourage them to act “in the trenches.” Tell them they can do it and must do it. You pay their salaries, right?
Then, get out your “mighty pen” and write our governor and our state attorney general. Tell them to quit being feckless and take the lessons of other courageous states like Florida and Texas and act against the influx of illegals being transported into Mississippi. Keep reminding them they also have their jobs because you elected them. You don’t have to next time. Do what Texas is doing — arrest illegals whenever and however it can be done, even if it’s vagrancy or trespassing. Use our state police and pack them into buses and drop them in D.C. – let the feds who caused the problem deal with the problem. See how long they can endure filling the streets of the nation’s capital with these invaders. Then look at what your county and towns are doing. Are they turning a blind eye, too? Well, find out, and if you think they’re part of the problem, go to work on them.
We’ve been letting government run amok. Lawlessness at the top feeds crime on the streets. Because when people see their government disobey law or be populated with corrupt officials, some can’t resist the example and think the law is meaningless.
They start to think there’s no consequence to breaking laws and no benefit or gain to obeying laws. That’s why who we put in office, and what they do when they’re there, matters. It’s no different than how a bad parent affects the behavior of a child. No discipline, no consequence equal delinquency.
Our government is like that. It’s delinquent and needs a good spanking. I say go out, cut a switch and teach them a lesson.
