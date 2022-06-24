Last Saturday, I was trying to fly home from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina after watching my niece’s fiancé pitch for the Triple A Durham Bulls. My flight from Charlotte to Jackson was canceled that morning. It was one of thousands of flights across the country that was canceled because, thanks to government shutdowns and mask mandates, there are not enough pilots to take care of America’s transportation needs anymore, as hundreds of pilots have simply had enough and opted for early retirement.
American Airlines offered me the option of staying in Charlotte overnight and then flying me to Dallas and back to Jackson a full day-and- a-half later. That was the best they could do. I asked if they could get me to Memphis, New Orleans, Mobile or Gulfport and was told “No,” “No,” “No” and “No.” So I ended up renting one of the last cars available in Charlotte for a whopping $800 and made the 10-hour drive in the middle of the night.
As bad as the experience was for me, it was so much worse for hundreds of others. The mom and dad with the small child in front of me were absolutely exasperated when they were told there was no way the airline could get them even close to their home in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They asked if they could fly to Detroit, Chicago or any other place nearer to home and received the same multiple negative responses as I did. I’m not sure how their disastrous travel experience ended, but I thought the dad’s head was about to explode in front of his young son the day before Father’s Day.
As I stood in that mile-long line of frustrated, angry and desperate travelers, all I could think of was, “Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.” It’s an American melting pot that I’m afraid is about to boil over and explode. I’ve been trying to stay optimistic. I’ve urged all of you not to give up hope. But boy, I sure am getting an ominous feeling about the country.
As working- and middle-class American taxpayers struggle to fill their tank and feed their families, and now, on top of that, watch as whatever nest egg that they have been able to sock away is being ravaged by a massive stock market decline or simply by inflation itself, Americans are on edge.
Most American’s aren’t stupid. They know that we have an administration that purposely inflicted this harm onto them and their families and refuse to do anything to alleviate the pain, and they are rightfully mad as hell. But the hits just keep on coming, and it’s not just high prices at the pump and air travel.
As Trump-loving Americans have the double standard and hypocrisy of the Jan. 6 commission jammed down their throats by yet another one-sided, dishonest and biased Trump-despising panel, which is being aided and abetted by an equally dishonest corporate media, the tension is becoming palpable.
As conservative Supreme Court Justices are allowed to be harassed, threatened and violated at their personal homes even though it is against the law, when the Senate Majority Leader personally invites lunatics to impose violence against those justices and when the biased New York Times buries the story of a gun- and knife-wielding would-be assassin of Justice Kavanaugh and his family on page 20 of its crap-ass newspaper, you can feel the temperature in the country rising to a boiling point.
As left-wing pundits and Demo-commies continue to call the election fraud of 2020 “the big lie” when, as recent “Buck Naked Truth” guest Reed Cooley stated, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that “Joe Biden didn’t get more votes than Barack Obama in the ’hood,” you can feel Americans’ distrust of their own government growing day by day.
When waitresses and truck drivers are told they now have to pay off the student loans of attorneys and doctors, things may be about to get ugly. When gun-wielding thugs and degenerates take over our cities from New Orleans to New York and from Philadelphia to LA and everywhere in between, when law and order take a backseat to wokeness and soft-on-crime DA’s, and when it is no longer safe for ordinary citizens to walk down the street, Americans have had enough.
And I think if there is one thing that rankles the average thinking person more than anything else, it is when Democommies in both houses of congress and the media continue to push the ridiculous notion that the No. 1 threat to America is from “white supremacists.” We all know this is a big pile of horse droppings.
There are no major “white supremacist” groups left in the United States and haven’t been since the 1970s. It’s complete garbage being used by the Left for one purpose and one purpose only — to divide the country. And maybe the constant lies and blatant hypocrisy coming from the Democommies and the media is the No. 1 reason that America is turning into a ticking time bomb. At least half the country is fed up with it. They aren’t stupid, no matter how much the Biden Administration and the media want to treat them like they are.
They’ve had enough of being told major lie after major lie and being expected to not only swallow it, but also not being allowed to call BS on it without being tossed off Facebook or shunned by their liberal friends.
“America is a racist country” is a lie. “The world is ending unless we get off fossil fuels” is a lie. “Jan. 6 was an insurrection” is a lie. “Securing the border makes us xenophobic” is a lie. “BLM and Antifa protests last summer were peaceful” is a lie. “The Supreme Court ending Roe vs. Wade would outlaw abortion” is a lie. “The coronavirus came from nature” is a lie. “The 2020 election wasn’t rife with fraud” is a lie. “There is nothing to see on Hunter Biden’s laptop” is a lie.
Heck, Joe Biden has created a whole industry around his lies about the Second Amendment alone. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when, in fact, the Second Amendment passed” is a lie. “Gun manufacturers are the only industry in the country that have immunity from lawsuits” is a lie. “The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own” is a lie. He doesn’t care. Democrats don’t care. The media doesn’t care. We keep getting fed crap, and we are supposed to accept it and not fight back. The only reason they want to take away our guns is to be able to impose their will on us without us being able to fight back. Period. Americans have had it. They know that the Left is out to destroy the country.
They know that what we are being told in regards to everything from COVID-19 to inflation to racism to oil drilling to the Southern border is garbage ... nothing but left-wing propaganda ... nonsense designed to destroy the greatest country on Earth.
I don’t know if we will make it to November before the powder keg that is the America explodes. Maybe it should.
