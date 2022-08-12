America is clearly under attack, and it’s not by Russia or China. Our own government is on the verge of completely destroying our way of life. It’s no longer a secret operation being led by some nefarious deep state. No, the attacks are now out in the open, and they are being proudly led by the Biden Administration, the Democrat Party, the DOJ, CIA and FBI, with reinforcements on the way via the IRS.
The attacks on President Trump started the day he walked down the escalator to announce his presidency, and they won’t stop until he is destroyed. The raid on his home this week was just another political hit job, just like Russia collusion, the impeachments and the Jan. 6 commission. They hate Trump because he is the one person who can stop their corruption and power-grab. They will destroy him at all costs.
However, it’s not just President Trump these rogue totalitarian socialist government officials want to destroy. They are now going after Trump supporters, working and middle-class Americans and small businesses, and they are downright proud of it. Heck, the Democrat Party gave the latest attack against middle America a name. And in true Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” language, they named the attack the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Only a totalitarian dystopian government that controls the propaganda media would dare claim a $740 billion government spending bill would reduce inflation. But, sadly, that is where we find ourselves in today’s United States of America. The last hopes to hold off the communists in the Democrat Party, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, sold their souls and then sold out the American people for their own special interests. Shame on them, along with the rest of the socialists and idiots in a political party that is hellbent on destroying a nation. I hope the people of West Virginia and Arizona hold these two accountable, as their selfish, un-American treachery will bring immeasurable pain to American families.
For those of you who can not comprehend how a $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” can be an attack against Americans, let me enlighten you to the awful truth about this sarcastically named bill. In a time when Americans are being slammed with record prices at the pump, the grocery store and everywhere else, this bill will raise taxes on all of us so that we can pay for more socialist spending programs such as $370 billion for the New Green Deal and another $64 billion for Obamacare.
Runaway government spending on COVID relief and other socialist programs caused the inflation that we are currently having to endure, and this is simply more of it. Any above-average seventh-grader could tell you that spending another $740 billion, which we don’t actually have available to spend, is going to grow inflation, not reduce it.
Purposely growing an inflation problem that is already out of control and then adding billions of dollars of new taxes on America’s small businesses and working-class people during a recession is, without a doubt, an attack designed to destroy us. This bill is a recipe to bankrupt small businesses and turn working-and middle-class people into wards of the state. They want to inflict misery, and they are doing it.
I know there are a few of you out there who are saying, “C’mon Jim, that’s a bit of an overreaction, don’t you think?” Well, if what I’ve written so far hasn’t convinced you, this next bit better. In case you missed it, included in the $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” is $80 billion for the IRS. Yep, the Internal Revenue Service will now be turned into a massive army designed to harass the political enemies of the socialist Democrat Party.
And don’t think that Trump supporters, conservatives and anyone else who doesn’t fall in line with the Democrats communist doctrine won’t be targeted. Former President Barack Obama set up the model when he weaponized the IRS to be used against TEA Party members back in the middle of the last decade.
Now, with the IRS inflated to epic proportions, if you publicly stated your support for President Trump or dared to call out our current faux-president for his illegal business dealings with foreign countries or simply pointed out his mental deficiencies, you can certainly expect your own special harassment courtesy of the “Inflation Reduction Act.”
When the IRS does come calling — and it will — don’t forget to thank Joe Manchin for sacrificing the country for his own personal gain. Make no mistake about it, the “Inflation Reduction Act” is just another blow to America. It takes us another step closer to full-blown communism and it empowers, yet another government agency to target patriotic Americans who are smart enough to know that basement-dwelling sleepy Joe didn’t actually get 81 million votes in 2020. Just look at how the FBI and DOJ have gone after Trump and his supporters, as opposed to, say, real criminals, and you certainly can see what direction the IRS will be heading in.
There is no doubt that the United States is under attack from within. This war started under another enemy of America, Barack Obama, who loaded our intelligence agencies and the DOJ with anti-American operatives, and that has escalated exponentially after the enemy successfully stole a presidential election. Now, the freedom-loving, prosperous country that we grew up in and loved is on the precipice of being turned into a dystopian nightmare the likes that we never could have imagined a mere two years ago.
Last week in this very space, I wrote a letter to President Trump (and I would expect that those of you who regularly dine or play golf with the real president would have made sure he received it) in which I asked the president to give the American people some hope by announcing a pact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s only one week later, and the need for a joint statement and plan for saving America has already grown tenfold.
As I said last week, we need our George Washingtons and Thomas Jeffersons to step up and be heard now! We need them to inspire hope and a determination that we are not going to allow ourselves to be enslaved to a federal government that has run amok. However, the American people must also rise up as one and say, “enough is enough!” We all need to be the Patrick Henrys of our time, who most famously said, “Give me liberty or give me death”. The enemy must be stopped, and that enemy is the entire Democrat Party. The turnout at the polls in November must be so massively lopsided in favor of the Republicans that no amount of fraud could change the outcome, and the defeat to the Democrats must be so overwhelming that the entire Democrat Party faces complete and utter extinction.
Let’s regain our liberty and fight the enemy through the ballot box, but let’s also prepare ourselves for a different kind of fight if it becomes necessary.
