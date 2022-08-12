Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

America is clearly under attack, and it’s not by Russia or China. Our own government is on the verge of completely destroying our way of life. It’s no longer a secret operation being led by some nefarious deep state. No, the attacks are now out in the open, and they are being proudly led by the Biden Administration, the Democrat Party, the DOJ, CIA and FBI, with reinforcements on the way via the IRS.

The attacks on President Trump started the day he walked down the escalator to announce his presidency, and they won’t stop until he is destroyed. The raid on his home this week was just another political hit job, just like Russia collusion, the impeachments and the Jan. 6 commission. They hate Trump because he is the one person who can stop their corruption and power-grab. They will destroy him at all costs.

Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. Email him at publisher@leader-call.com.

