Good or bad, right or wrong, Americans by the hundreds of thousands have bid farewell to the COVID-19 virus. COVID fatigue has not only taken over, it has won.
No clearer evidence could be found than watching the first week of college football, when stadiums from the East Coast to West Coast were filled to the max. Interspersed throughout those crowds were a few masks, but the majority of fans were huddled close together, dancing and cheering the day away. COVID? What COVID?
It wasn’t only at stadiums in the Southeastern Conference — most home to the neanderthal thinkers that President “Clueless Joe” Biden referenced. No, it was everywhere.
California political leaders have crippled their population more than any other with some of the most stringent mandates of any place in the country. Yet when LSU took the field against UCLA at the Rose Bowl, nearly every available seat was filled. IN CALIFORNIA!
Michigan, with its lunatic governor who is more dictator than elected official, played Western Michigan in front of a crowd of more than 100,000. Northwestern University in the COVID-strict state of Illinois drew a crowd of 35,000.
So, what gives? News programs still lead almost every newscast with the rising spike of COVID cases with newer and newer variants ready to kill off the population. Vaccinated people are still told to wear masks — in many places being commanded to wear them. Fear continues to rule the day, it seems, when it comes to COVID.
So, how were those huge stadiums allowed to have 80,000, 90,000 and 100,000 people watch a game in close proximity? And let’s not for one second believe that ticket-takers checked every single person’s vaccination status or forced patrons to wear a mask.
Anyone who has been to a night spot with someone checking IDs at the door knows that even checking 100 IDs is a long process. Try checking 75,000 vaccination cards with angrier and angrier fans waiting in insufferable lines to enter a stadium. It would take an army of ID checkers to even come close to making sure all of those people are vaccinated. So, what gives?
Americans are not a patient lot. When China first unleashed COVID on the world — and make no mistake, it was the communist Chinese government that unleashed this on the world — it hit our shores like a Mike Tyson haymaker. That was early in 2020.
At first, we were told “two weeks to flatten the curve.” We complied en masse. We agreed to virtually shut down the economy to stop the spread of this new disease. Two weeks passed, and it made no difference. The curve continued to trend upward. So we were told to wear masks, believing that a piece of cloth would provide protection from spreading this virus.
If Dr. Anthony Fauci has said one true statement through this entire ordeal, it was in February, when he said wearing masks will have little effect on stopping the spread. As I opined earlier, the next time you have to sneeze, go outside and really let one fly and watch the thousands of droplets that couldn’t be contained in a hazmat suit. Masks may help a little, but stopping the spread of a virus still doesn’t pass the Murphy smell test.
But we complied and wore masks, which became more of a sign of fear and capitulation than providing any real defense against COVID.
The months went on. People continued to get sick. Some continued to die. So, what gives there? If people are masking up and still getting sick, should we not ask if masks actually work at all? Of course, those questions are not allowed in totalitarian times.
At the start of this year, vaccines became readily available. Many got the vaccine because it was the golden ticket to quit covering our faces with un- comfortable and unnecessary masks. But that, too, wasn’t good enough. Not only did you have to get a vaccine, but you still had to cover your face.
Frustration mounted even further as more and more people started to wonder what was the true motivation behind public masking and lockdowns. Public health or lightning-fast shift to tyranny?
By the time the summer ended and the numbers were still rising — whether one was masked or unmasked, vaccinated or unvaccinated — we had just about had enough of it all.
That came to a head this past weekend with millions of people descending on college football games. In about a week from this writing, if we are to believe everything we are told, there should be millions — many millions — of people suffering from COVID-19. Will it happen? If it doesn’t, the push will begin to highlight the dangers of the next variant.
We have lived through hell for the past nearly two years. Hundreds of thousands of people have died. Hundreds of thousands more likely will die. In fact, seven billion people will die eventually, since we are all born with a death sentence.
We imagine college football stadiums again will be filled this weekend. Most in attendance will be unmasked. News reports will still talk about the dread that will unfold in the coming weeks, quoting doom- and-gloom health officials with dire predictions that might or might now come to fruition.
Americans en masse have quit caring about it all. They are fatigued. They are frustrated with public officials.
They are tired of being told what to do, when to do it and how it should be done. They have said, “Enough!” — and no more evidence is needed than seeing full college football stadiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.