War came to America this day 20 years ago. Nearly 3,000 people were murdered by Islamic terrorists, 6,000 were wounded. Not including 1,400-plus rescue workers and first-responders dead since as a result of that day, or 1,140 with cancer and illnesses due to exposure to toxins still waiting to die. I hang my head and weep when I think of it. I’ll cry today, too.
It’s been “the Long War” all right, this “Global War on Terror," and it’s not over yet. First were intelligence failures (“They were at war with us, but we didn’t know it.”) then we put the same CIA that miscalculated the intel in Afghanistan to work covertly, and then Special Ops troops, escalation and mission creep expanded the fight. Then regular infantry, armor, artillery, air power … all our capabilities.
We went to Afghanistan in 2001 to clear that sanctuary of al Qaida, the group that attacked us. Then in 2003 into Iraq … to assuage Bush’s hurt feelings — a result of our failure to fight our war there to victory in 1990 — but publicly, to eliminate weapons of mass destruction that weren’t found … and stop it from being a terrorist sanctuary too, supposedly.
No war declared by Congress. No president asked for one. Our longest war’s been, as every “war” since World War II, a political football game. Korea, a “police action,” cost 36,516 dead and 92,134 wounded with no victory, only a tenuous armistice. Vietnam, with 58,220 killed and 153,303 wounded. No win there, a loss on the scoreboard. No declaration of war.
Afghanistan gave us 2,218 killed, 20,093 wounded. Iraq 4,497 dead and 32,222 shot up. Tabulate “little brushfires” our fearless leaders decided were a “clear and present danger," to butcher our people in — with no discernible benefit to you and me — and each supplied gore to the blood puddled at their feet.
World War II, brought on by Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, raged only four years, two months and 10 days. We won. Imperial Japan ceased to exist, the Nazis were decimated and tossed on the ash heap of history and Italian fascists went with them. Fewer than five years gave us decisive, lasting victory. It takes political will to win. We named our enemies and we fought to victory. Not so this war.
We went to Afghanistan to destroy al Qaida’s base of operations, hunt down Osama Bin Laden — supposedly sheltered by the Taliban. We hunted him and his cohorts, and where’d we find them? Not there. He was in was Pakistan, down the road from their “West Point." Khalid Sheik Mohammad, Osama’s man, was in Pakistan, too. So, Pakistan is our ally? Really? Did we leave? No. We stayed after Mohammed’s capture and stayed after Bin Laden’s death. Why, to lose and give it all back to the Taliban?
The final rotten cherry on top of this turd sundae is 13 warriors blown to pieces in our — as that paragon of disgrace Gen. Milley defined as — a “retrograde” from Kabul. Retrograde is a nice way to say retreat. And don’t forget 22 others wounded. We are where we were on Sept. 10 20 years ago, waiting for another assault.
Twenty years is a damned long time. And, ironically, too short, as it turns out, for too many. And for what? Nothing. Those killed and wounded in Kabul were babies and toddlers when we kicked this 9/11 football to them a few weeks ago. No victory for them, only death. But I’ve no doubt they died believing they were protecting us. Thank God for small mercies.
No more half-measures. My opinion is that presidents must ask, Congress must declare war on any terrorist group or enemy that attacks us from here forward. And not just them alone. Include any sympathetic nation-state that gives material support, refuge and sanctuary, arms or comfort. Do it and mean it. That will make them think, and if they don’t, then let them absorb some dead children for a change.
This country can’t continue to allow our government to think of war as endless and victory unattainable. It can’t continue to presume America will stand for it, and I, for one, won’t be encouraging my grandchildren to volunteer to be fodder to no worthy end. I served in a lost cause, and I learned my lesson, and I don’t think our young people deserve to be taught they’re valueless and pawns for a disloyal government.
If this country needs defending, then defend it. But no more games.
