Last week, I was just getting cranked up with my rant about what’s wrong with politics in our country when I had to put on the brakes — to save space and sanity.
The most worrisome thing going on in our society today has to do with race, of course. It’s so confusing to those of us who grew up in an era when the goal was to ignore race and let us all be equal. The government, colleges and other entities offered incentives to nudge us in that direct direction, and that was probably needed, so it was OK.
Americans were so eager to absolve themselves of the past sins of slavery and racism that they elected an unproven first-term senator as President of the United States, just because Oprah told them to. Obama was “articulate and clean,” as the man who currently holds the title of POTUS told us at the time. He made us feel good about ourselves — even while he was bowing down to other world leaders and apologizing for America — because he was proof that racism is dead.
That’s not a fuzzy feeling or wishful thinking. No, it’s simple math, irrefutable data — “science,” if you will. Obama’s race makes up less than 12 percent of the U.S. population, yet he was elected not once, but twice to the highest office in our country — what was once considered the leader of the free world. Both times, he beat out opponents who were white men. And both were real white. One was even a war hero.
Conservatives didn’t care for Sen. John McCain, but just about everybody respected his extraordinary military service and what he endured as a POW for seven years.
I had mixed feelings about McCain the Senator, but he had one of the best moments I’ve ever witnessed in modern politics. When a woman at one of his town-hall meetings/campaign rallies said something about Obama being a Muslim and not born in America, McCain corrected her and said, “He’s a good man. We just disagree on some things.”
That may have been the most heroic and bravest thing McCain did in his political career, and it’s what’s missing from politics these days. No one would dare defend a member of the rival party for fear of getting primaried and starring in his or her challenger’s first commercial. In politics today, there has to be complete contempt and condemnation of rivals, not civil disagreement and room for different ideas within the parties.
There’s an automatic and over-the-top reaction to person/party/ network/publication that’s reporting something, not an honest or thoughtful assessment of the content itself. It’s the same intellectual laziness as racism, except it’s encouraged, celebrated even. Too many people have the blind, brain- dead loyalty to a party that a sports fan has to a team, which is fine when it comes to games but scary when it comes to real life, especially when all of us are supposed to be on Team America.
I can respect liberals who truly believe that those principles would make for a better society — they’re wrong, but they’re respectable. Heck, I respect a principled liberal more than I respect an opportunistic Republican whose next campaign consists only of talking about those bogeymen Pelosi, Schumer and AOC and unachievable platitudes that fire up the base.
Well-meaning conservative voters have saddled us with those types way too many times.
There are far more devious Democrats out there now than ever though. Too many of their devotees are stuck in the mindset of voting for the candidate with the D by his or her or its name, and they haven’t taken notice of the fact that what once haled itself as the party of the “working people” is now the party of the donor class — the big-tech billionaires who benefit from their policies and power.
Why hasn’t their core — which consists of all the fringe groups combined — noticed that? And why haven’t they noticed that they’re being replaced by a new favored minority, which is crossing the southern border in droves? Those immigrants are preferred because they can boost Democrat numbers in red states while also offering cheaper — and sometimes better — labor for people in the donor class.
The latter part sounds like something Republicans would be accused of in the recent past, doesn’t it? Well, the outrage changes depending on the letter by the name and who the campaign checks are made out to. Remember, it’s party over principle.
You have to admire the salesmanship and messaging ability of the Democrats and other “progressives” who, in less than one year into the Trump presidency, convinced about half of the people in this country that race relations have regressed to the early ’60s despite so much irrefutable proof to the contrary. They’ve created a problem for no reason other than political gain, and journalists who are supposed to be smart and objective don’t call them out for their ludicrous claims for fear of being considered insensitive, unwoke or, heaven forbid, canceled. “Racism” is used as a weapon and a wedge, and it has been trivialized in the process.
Guests on CNN, MSNBC and NPR regularly say that subtle “dog-whistle” statements are akin to siccing dogs on civil rights protesters in Selma. It’s so counterproductive and insulting to those who actually suffered through slavery and systemic racism and courageously got us to where we were late in the first decade of this new millennium.
But less than five years after Obama left office, millennials have a different take, and they’ve been useful idiots for the people who control the culture. They dutifully show up at protests and take selfies and share soundbites from the liberal-leaning networks few people pay attention to and share their soundbites on social media, which sadly, is where too many people get their news. They align themselves with the folks who “care about them.” They create the illusion that there’s a groundswell of support for their way of thinking, and those who believe in common-sense, conservative principles are just dogwhistling for a return to the plantation system ... when in reality, that’s what the politicians they support now have already.
Both seem happy with that alliance, though. The “leaders” stay in power and the followers are moving toward their ultimate goal, which obviously isn’t equality or even reparations, but retribution. They want to punish white people, it seems, and they won’t be happy until that happens. If that would’ve been the goal a century ago or even a couple generations ago, that mindset would be understandable.
These radicals who never suffered the travesties of the past want to punish people who had nothing to do with it just because they’re white. So, who’s the racist in that scenario?
