A feeling of helplessness — a daze — overcomes the senses on the first morning waking up in our own personal hell. Seeing massive trees that have stood watch for generations ripped from the soft, soggy earth by nature’s fury will numb the senses. The overwhelming feeling of the small forest across the street nearly flattened.
The hazy, humid stench of summer permeates the neighborhood.
You have no idea what time it is. It is a feeling so many in and around Jones County had in the Easter tornadoes nearly 18 months ago, and before that in the days following the storm to end all storms — Katrina.
On the 16th anniversary of Katrina, it was my family and I who woke up in hell. The massive tree split our back fence in hundreds of pieces. Neighbors’ fences were destroyed. Roads were blocked. But our house stood tall and strong, like the rest on our street.
Trees that could have ripped our home — and our lives — in half fell as if guided away from our home.
Many others — so many — were not so lucky, a truth realized nearly two days later when it was even possible to pass on the roads. Seemingly, every power pole had snapped. Power lines were strewn everywhere. Some homes were split by trees. Others had no roofs.
It was, indeed, a war zone.
The echoes of chainsaws picked up in earnest that first morning. Neighbors who, before that day, were mostly strangers all lent a hand either cutting or moving limbs. The sense of camaraderie in the aftermath of an event such as Hurricane Ida is one to behold.
There are no classes nor colors of people, just everyone in the same boat with no power, no water and a desire to do something. By Tuesday, the one five-gallon tank we filled with gas for a generator was empty, leading to the first hurricane storm hack — have at least five five-gallon cans filled before the potential storm hits.
Once hell is unleashed, getting gas is almost impossible. It took us to Lowe’s in Hattiesburg — a more than two-hour ride each way — to buy and fill gas cans. At a minimum, we now had five days’ worth of generator power. But we still had no water, which led to our second storm life hack — always fill up the tub
with water before the storm hits.
You never know when water will be lost. Also, take a few sips from a bottled water, then add some Dawn to it for hand-washing following a, well, you get the idea.
Also, pool water and a five-gallon bucket lend nicely to being able to fill up the back of the toilet tank and flush.
By Wednesday, roads were passable but it was slow-go navigating around fallen trees and downed power lines. Still without water, we fled to north of Jackson when the Pattersons — our Mississippi angels — welcomed us and our dog Walter. Trying to find someone to take in a cat-killer is difficult. Yes, Walter killed cats in his earlier life, before being mostly tamed by age and a bum back leg, but he is still a wild card.
As we drove north on that first Wednesday after Ida, coming south on I-55 were hundreds of power trucks from everywhere — New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Virginia and all spots in between.
Each mile we went north, it seemed like 25 more trucks were
headed south. It was a glorious sight to see, but also daunting knowing what those linemen were about to witness. I commented to Walter — the only other being in the car — how it would be miraculous for them to get much of anything done after seeing the amount of destruction.
On the radio, it was reported that about 20,000 line crews were headed into Louisiana. I wanted to cry for myriad reasons. In Madison, the internet and power worked to perfection, allowing this old scribe to work and Walter had a backyard to play in. By Sunday, my wife had to return to Louisiana for work. I stayed with the dog until power and water returned.
On Saturday evening, while Mississippi State was putting the hurt on NC State, a text message from a neighbor simply read, “POWER!” I started break-dancing. OK, not really, but mentally.
We take for granted such important ordinary things like having power and water. Seeing the damage in our neighborhood, it is a modern-day miracle that we have power at all, let alone only two weeks after the storm hit.
With the car loaded with everything we brought with us — including Walter — I started the journey down I-55 again on Sunday, this time with a renewed sense of spirit and hope. Coming in the opposite direction, but in much fewer numbers, were power trucks leaving Louisiana, a sure sign that things were returning to a sense of normalcy — slowly, of course.
Seeing those angels in bucket trucks, I didn’t know whether to be more happy at seeing them leave or the day we watched hundreds driving into the zone of destruction. I know that every chance I got, I thanked a power worker. Everyone should thank their power workers every day.
Without power, life is miserable.
When I returned home Saturday, I walked in the empty house to ... no power! Murphy’s Law dictates that if anything can go wrong, it will. And now Murphy was kicking me in the face. I moaned and sulked at the notion of again being without power after leaving a very nice home with power.
When my wife got home, I was still grumpy and in a foul mood. We hadn’t seen each other in a week — the longest such stretch of our five-year marriage. In all my grumpiness of power being out again, I lost track of the true blessing that bestowed me. Instead of embracing being back as a family again, I let the lack of power drag me down.
That brings me to my final storm life hack — if you are separated from the one you love most in the world and you do return to find no power, it’s OK. Let it go.
Enjoy the time together as a family. Things will always get better.
Power will always come back on. Hands will again be able to be washed with real water. And power came back on, about an hour after my tantrum. Thanks, again, to our angels in bucket trucks.
