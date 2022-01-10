For you regular readers of the Laurel Leader-Call Opinion Page, I felt that I must respond to Secretary of State Mike Watson’s “sets the record straight” column posted on Jan. 4.
I’ll begin by saying that I, in no way intended to infer that Secretary Watson was not doing a very good job in fulfilling his duties as the chief elections officer of the state. I was only trying to point out the many holes in the election system of this state and the need to improve the system.
Secretary Watson took exception to my column on three points:
• I wrote that “Secretary Watson stated that Mississippi had several locations that had more than 100 percent voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election.” His rebuttal said that he was talking about “currently two counties with over 100 percent of the voting age population showing on their registered voter rolls.” For that misunderstanding, I apologize and stand corrected. I must have misinterpreted what was said. I did have four other members in attendance “fact check” my editorial before publishing it and no one mentioned an error. He did imply that there had been more than two that fell in this category in times past, thus I said “several.”
• On the subject of a voting “paper trail” in all locations, his “rebuttal” actually only confirmed what I said in my editorial. I stated that “this was not required statewide. It was only ‘recommended.’” His rebuttal read, “My office has been, and will continue encouraging all counties to move to paper-based voting machines.” On this count, I wish to correct myself. While reading over Chapter 15 - Mississippi Election Code, I stumbled on a law found in subarticle E – Direct Recording Electronic Equipment (23-15-531.1) that says that “each DRE unit shall … (d) Produce a permanent paper record with a manual audit capacity which shall be available for any recount conducted with respect to the election in which the DRE unit is used.” Now, the only question is enforcement. (Also found in 23-15-531.10 that ”… the poll manager shall first transmit the election results …. VIA MODEM to the central tabulating center.” I say, our machines shall not be connected to the internet.)
• The third item to which Secretary Watson took exception was on the subject of signature verification. Got to give Watson a break on this one as he had already departed on his return trip home when this subject was discussed with Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. Secretary Watson correctly describes the system that is currently in place. The signature on the application for an absentee ballot is compared to the signature on the ballot envelope. We determined that this system falls far short of securing a fraud-proof election. With the system currently in place, I could request an absentee ballot application over the phone for Uncle Joe and Aunt Sally that lives next door. When the application arrives, I could fill it out and sign their name in my own hand and mail it in. The ballot would be mailed to Uncle Joe. I could vote the ballot and again sign their name and this ballot would be accepted. This could apply to persons in the hospital, on vacation, away at college or even recently died. As we agreed in the meeting that night, the signature verification must come at the time of request for application, where the signature is compared to a signature on file. Procedures need to change.
We at Free State Citizens Action Union are preparing input to our elected legislators to secure these and other weak points in our Election Code. Secretary Watson says he is also pushing an election integrity package during the 2022 Legislative Session. Together, we, just maybe, can set the record straight.
