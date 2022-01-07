I spent the majority of 2021 writing about politics and the very depressing state of our nation. And because the midterms won’t roll around until November and the Democommies will be looking to do as much damage as possible before then, I expect that the majority of the columns I write this year will end up being more of the same. So, we may as well get started.
Anyone who thinks our nation is better off today then it was under President Trump is either a fool or a communist or both. And this should scare you. According to the most recent polls, 43 percent of Americans are fools and/or communists! FORTY-THREE PERCENT! Yikes.
I know most Fox news commentators are gloating that Biden only has a 43 percent approval rating, like this means some huge win for America, but is it really? Should we really be happy that 43 percent of the county no longer values freedom, democracy, capitalism, the American dream and the pursuit of happiness? Should we be excited that we are dangerously close to the majority of people in this country openly embracing a totalitarian socialist government? Should we be happy or concerned that more than 40 percent of our population seems to want to embrace the United States of America turning into Western China?
At some point this winter, I am going to go out on the street and see if I can find some of those 43 percent. I’m dying to ask them: “What exactly is it that you approve about Joe Biden’s performance as president?” Incredibly high inflation? Kowtowing to China and Russia? Energy dependence? Record crime? Getting our troops killed and abandoning Americans and our friends in Afghanistan? Promising to solve the pandemic only to have hundreds of thousands of more deaths under his watch, even though he was handed vaccines and treatments? Supply-chain issues? Workforce shortages? Mask mandates? Government shutdowns? Hunter Biden’s laptop? Letting illegal immigrants — including drug dealers, sex traffickers, gang members, terrorists and the COVID-19-positive — flood in through our southern border? Using racism to deepen the divide in the country that he promised to unite? Embracing radical left-wing domestic terrorists who burned down and looted cities while meting out harsh punishment to Trump supporters who trespassed into a building that literally belongs to the American people? Calling an innocent kid who was simply protecting himself from a violent mob a “white supremacist” and then refusing to apologize for it? Falling asleep during worldwide televised conferences? His general incoherence when it comes to reading a speech off of a teleprompter? Or perhaps it is the fact that old Joe is so out of touch with what is going on that he literally told himself to “go f#*K himself” over the holidays?
Which of these “accomplishments” do they actually approve of? I just have to know. If I can actually find someone who admits that they approve of Biden’s performance in 2021, I will ask them … but I just can’t imagine anyone who is not mentally unstable admitting that they approve of Biden’s job performance.
In the meantime, the rest of us sane people should be extremely worried that 43 percent of the country are OK — even if they are secretly OK — with what Biden has done to this country. For some perspective, after the Watergate scandal of the early ’70s that rocked the Nixon White House, Nixon’s approval rating fell to a dismal 24 percent … rightly so, as it was proven that he was a crook.
However, Biden and his son Hunter’s ties to foreign governments is a scandal that dwarfs anything Nixon did by sending petty criminals into a Washington D.C. hotel. Yet, thanks to a corrupt media, Biden’s approval is 19 points higher than old Tricky Dick.
But even if you give the American public a free pass on their ignorance of Biden’s history of peddling influence, it still doesn’t explain 43 percent of American’s approving of Biden’s performance. Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush were both disasters as presidents and both ended up with dismal approval ratings of 34 percent — 9 percent lower than Biden. But unlike Biden, everyone knew that both Carter and Bush loved the country and the people they were leading. You can’t say that about Biden, who is literally going out of his way to destroy this nation. Where is the collective outrage?
Another poll that many conservatives take as a positive but really isn’t is one concerning Biden’s socialist “Build Back Better” plan. A Fox business poll asked Americans if they thought that Biden’s America-destroying “Build Back Better” bill would make inflation worse, and only 46 percent said that it would. This means that a whopping 54 percent of the American public has no idea how inflation works or what big government spending and printing money does to the economy, even though they are watching it happen right before their very own eyes.
We are in deep trouble in this country when Biden’s $1.3 trillion American Rescue Plan and his $1.2 trillion fake infrastructure bill have sent this country into a whirlwind of skyrocketing prices on everything from gas, to food, to paper … yet 54 percent of the country still doesn’t realize that spending another $1.8 trillion on the socialists’ wet-dream bill called “Build Back Better” would make things not only worse, but Venezuela worse. It would be the end of America as we know it.
Based on Biden’s approval rating, the “Build Back Better” poll and the fact that a lone senator from West Virginia is the only reason that the country isn’t already a total loss, it’s clear that America-loving conservatives will get only one more chance to reclaim the country in the name and soul of the Founding Fathers. And if we get that chance, we can’t screw it up.
We have to convince our kids and grandkids that there is a better way. And we have to do it with the schools, national media, woke corporations and a deep state bureaucracy working against us. If we don’t, 43 percent of fools and communists will soon turn into 53 percent, and that will be game over for this once great country.
This process starts with us. We have to be brave and start speaking up. We have to go around the left-wing media and reach as many people as we can. We have to have a grassroots effort started by real patriotic Americans who still believe this country is worth saving.
Leader-Call columnist and Free State Citizens Action Union founder Buck Torske sent me a YouTube video that every person in America should watch … You can find it at https://youtube.com/embed/JkBpQG3FJwU or on the Leader-Call Facebook page. Don’t just watch this before it disappears, but forward it to everyone you know. Most importantly, make sure it goes to anyone who may fall into that 43 percent of fools and/or communists. It sums up, in a fun way, what is wrong with Joe Biden, the Democommies and the country right now.
As Biden recently said, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”
