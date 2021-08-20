We all knew that it was going to be bad. We knew that as soon as Joe Biden was allowed to steal the presidency in the sham election of 2020, the country was going to spiral out of control. However, I don’t think anyone thought it would happen quite this fast.
In just eight months, the dementia patient occupying the White House has been the catalyst for runaway inflation. He started that spiral of doom when he ended our energy independence by canceling pipelines, causing gas prices to skyrocket, which, in turn, caused shipping costs to escalate, which then caused prices on things such as groceries and other commodities to rise. The bottom line is, inflation means you have less money, and you might as well get used to it because Joe Biden’s tax hikes are looming.
But ol’ Joe, or the people pulling his strings, were just getting started with the destruction of the country when he canceled the Keystone pipeline on Day 1 of his sham of an administration.
Sleepy Joe told people that he had a plan to stop COVID. Apparently, his plan involved mixed messaging, taking away citizens’ individual freedoms and killing small businesses. It’s accomplished all of those things, but what it hasn’t accomplished is stopping COVID. Heck, it hasn’t even slowed it down. In fact, one can argue that COVID is worse now than ever because the disease is now attacking and killing younger people.
I don’t know if it was part of Joe’s plan to stop COVID or not, but the fact that hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated, undocumented and unchecked illegal immigrants are pouring into our country is another sleepy Joe “accomplishment” in his short eight months in office. This is a border crisis that was caused by Joe Biden.
The border was under control. President Trump’s wall was working and was still going up. And, for reasons that are almost unfathomable during a global pandemic, Biden opened the border and invited anyone and everyone — including gang members, drug runners and terrorists — into the country.
It was the act of an insane person ... or at least one who is set on the destruction of a nation.
Just think about what lifelong American citizens have to go through just to fly on an airplane to visit their grandchildren. Yep, Grandma and Grandpa — who aren’t a threat to anyone — must show ID, take their shoes off, get a full body scan, can’t carry a liquid, have to wear a mask and are subject to an invasive pat-down. Yet, we have an administration that is openly allowing hundreds of thousands of unvetted illegals — some most assuredly terrorists — into the country with open arms. Heck, Biden and the loons running the country will even put them on buses and planes so they can be scattered amongst us.
Raise your hand if you voted for this so the rest of us can slap you upside the head. This is why I don’t take the mask and vaccine Nazis on Facebook too seriously. You know those people who try to shame anyone who doesn’t want to fall in line with government mandates yet look the other way when it comes to Biden’s border fiasco. If they aren’t yelling and screaming about the influx of unvaccinated, unmasked illegals pouring into the country, then they aren’t being genuine. Instead, they are being political operatives for the socialist totalitarians who ultimately want to have power over all of us. But I digress.
Back to Biden and his first eight months of a disastrous presidency. As if the above destruction of the country wasn’t enough failure for one administration, we now have the completely shameful and utterly horrific disaster that has taken place in Afghanistan.
This is almost too painful to even talk about. Ever since the terrorists’ attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, we have been fighting a war in Afghanistan. That is two full decades. The longest war in our nation’s history has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members, 3,846 U.S. contractors, another 1,144 allied service members, as well as the lives of 113,245 Afghans. The United States has spent more than $2 trillion on the war, an amount that, when interest is accounted for, will spiral to $6.5 trillion.
What did 20 years, hundreds of thousands of lives and trillions of dollars get us? Absolutely nothing. In spite of repeatedly being told by the Pentagon that Afghan troops were now capable of maintaining control of the country, and while Joe Biden went on vacation, Afghanistan fell back into the Taliban’s hands in record time.
After so many lives lost and so much money and resources spent, Afghanistan is right back where it was when it was the breeding ground for the terrorists who slammed planes into the World Trade Center.
Now, does Biden deserve all of the blame for the Afghanistan debacle? Of course not. Old George W. probably deserves the lion’s share for getting us involved in the quagmire to begin with.
However, Biden deserves plenty of blame for the absolutely disastrous rushed and haphazard manner in which we abandoned the country.
And one has to wonder why. We had been in Afghanistan for 20 years. We couldn’t make sure that everyone got out safely before we pulled out our troops?
Even when it became obvious that the Taliban was blitzing through the country in record time and after the Biden Administration had been warned about the urgency to evacuate, not only American citizens and our embassy staff but tens of thousands of Afghans who risked their own lives to help build an Afghan government that countered Taliban extremism, the Biden Administration failed to act. Worse yet, Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken wouldn’t acknowledge there was even a problem.
Then on Monday, it happened. In a scene reminiscent of but much worse than the fall of Saigon, desperate Afghans fell to their deaths as they tried to cling to planes in mid takeoff in order to escape their impending doom.
They knew that Biden had essentially left them behind to be slaughtered. These were our allies in a 20-year-long war, abandoned to die. There is no excuse. It didn’t need to happen this way. As the left-wing publication “The Atlantic” called it, “Biden’s betrayal of Afghans will live in infamy.”
The first eight months of Biden’s presidency has been infamous. According to the “official” count from the 2020 presidential election, Biden received more votes than any American president in history. There is just no way. It’s too hard to believe that American citizens have become this stupid. No
matter, whoever did vote for this disaster of a human being now has blood on their hands and should be very, very ashamed of themselves.
At the very least, they should apologize and give us $100 toward gas and groceries.
