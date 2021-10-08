Read more, react less
•
Dealing with tragedy is a difficult thing — for the people who are going through it and for their friends and acquaintances.It’s tough to know what to do or say — or not say or do.
If you’re going through a tragedy, you don’t want people harping on it, but you don’t want them to seem oblivious to it either. The well-meaning, platitude-reciting folks who try to say something they believe will be a comfort or an explanation are the worst to be around, but those who pretend nothing has happened are a close second. You know the world can’t stop because of your pain, but you wish it would pause for a few minutes, at least.
I’ve been on the hurting side of tragedy a couple of times, butI’ve been on the awkward side of it more times than I can remember, and that’s why I had grace for those who were struggling to say or do the right thing in that moment ... But 12 years ago, after burying our stillborn daughter, if someone had walked up to me, reached into a notebook and taken out a piece of paper and drawn a sad face with a teardrop on the cheek then held it up in front of me, I would have punched them in the face.
These days, as we’ve “evolved” to high-tech hieroglyphics, that’s a socially acceptable response to any kind of tragedy. In fact, the emoji has become a required part of communication for far too many folks. It’s like the laugh track on stupid old sitcoms that are put in there to make sure the dimwits at home know where the funny parts are. It’s insulting!
Some text conversations between my teenager and me make me wonder if we have made amazing advancements in communication or if we have regressed to the days of knuckle-dragging Neanderthals.
My teen and her mother, to whom I was married for 17 years, have taken offense with the “tone” of text messages from me dozens of times over the years even though the messages seemed straight-forward or intentionally but not maliciously sarcastic to me.
It’s disconcerting for someone who’s been in the communications business for almost 30 years, particularly when dealing with two people who are supposed to know me well.
They know I’m not petty. They know I don’t pick fights over inconsequential stuff. They know that sarcasm is my sport. It’s how I deal with the insanity around me. It’s how I deal with ... well, people who are petty and picking fights over inconsequential stuff. Sarcasm and snide comments keep me amused. Using them prevents me from committing felonies on a regular basis. That’s my way of coping.
After another recent round of hypersensitivity, it dawned on me that a couple of simple punctuation marks in the correct configuration could have prevented the hurt feelings and confusion. Yes, a colon followed by a right parenthesis :) could avoid most of the altercations I get in with the ex and the kid.
But do I really want to resort to silly symbols or, heaven forbid, emojis to communicate? Didn’t our forefathers invent language to avoid that?
With all of the incredible technology literally at our fingertips — we can call anywhere in the world, send a message across continents, shoot photos and videos and send them to friends and relatives in seconds, have face-to-face conversations with anyone almost anywhere on the globe, broadcast live via these remarkable handheld devices or instantly find the lyrics Elton John is singing right after the words “Rocket Man” — it’s sad that I feel forced to resort to the use of symbols like early man drew on cave walls in order to effectively communicate clearly with the people who are supposed to know me best.
Yes, I understand, it’s difficult to convey tone and context with the written word, especially in today’s short-attention-span society. As someone who had a weekly column for 29 years now, that’s been evident to me for many years. Some people are just poised to be offended, and that segment of society has only grown with time. And the ironic thing is, they are the truly nasty ones — but that’s a column for another day.
In communicating with my kid earlier this month, after all of the confusion,I ratcheted up the sarcasm by sending what is believed to be my first emoji. Then I sent a series of them — smiley faces in various stages of happiness, a thumb up, an OK sign, a peace sign, a heart, a daisy, an ice cream cone. I was blown away scrolling across there and seeing all of my emoji options.
I mean, at this point, isn’t it quicker just to type a word than to find just the right symbol? I realize many of you are snickering at my fascination with this. It’s like the same level of
awe that cavemen had upon seeing fire for the first time, to use another reference to prehistoric man.
I’m just not a big fan of new-fangled things. I drove a 2002 Camry with more than a quarter-million miles on it for years, and threw away the keyless-entry clicker as soon as I got it. Why? Because I just don’t find keys that difficult to operate.I also reject auto bill-pay,(when there’s no savings incentive, that is). Why? Because I just don’t find it difficult to write a check, then mail it or drop it off.
I’m all for shortcuts and things that make life simpler. ButI’m not a fan of things that create the illusion of making things easier. No, I see most new technology as things that
can stop working or get sabotaged. There’s no need for most of it. Why do I need a gadget thatI can tell to turn off a light or to turn up the thermostat? AllI have to do is take a few steps to take care of it. Seriously, this is what we’ve come to? We can’t go to the “trouble” of using words, operating things in the house with our hands or writing checks?
I’m not sure why it bothers me, but I am certain of one thing — it’s
not my fault. I just can’t pinpoint if it makes me sad or mad or what.I guess the best way to sum it up is, it makes me feel like this: >:(
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.