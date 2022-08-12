Buck Torske

Buck Torske

OK, any of you Antifa asshats and poor down-trodden victims in BLM out there? Who are the real fascist totalitarians now? I think you’ve been a little bitty bit confused. Turns out it’s your old master-manipulators, the Democrats. Surprise! Don’t you look silly with all that egg on your face. You’ve been duped and used. You’re just useful idiots who bought into a lie. And you’re as much a target as everyone else. The next time you think “Nazi” or “fascist,” think “Democrat” and

“Joe Biden.”

Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.

