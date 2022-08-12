OK, any of you Antifa asshats and poor down-trodden victims in BLM out there? Who are the real fascist totalitarians now? I think you’ve been a little bitty bit confused. Turns out it’s your old master-manipulators, the Democrats. Surprise! Don’t you look silly with all that egg on your face. You’ve been duped and used. You’re just useful idiots who bought into a lie. And you’re as much a target as everyone else. The next time you think “Nazi” or “fascist,” think “Democrat” and
“Joe Biden.”
Or maybe you’re hoping you’re going to be our new, improved Internal Revenue Service’s batch of 87,000 recruits. I know old Sleepy’s going to arm them up. You may be useful yet, and good Nazis are hard to find. But don’t forget, tyrants tend to purge those who threaten them. So be careful. At least in this putrid Republic you claim to hate, you’d be able to continue your b.s. — and not worry about a firing squad. Up to you. Choose wisely. They’re not going to tolerate any hanky-panky, and won’t you feel silly actually being the thing you say you hate?
Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, told us, “It’s not me they’re after ... it’s you. I’m just in the way.” Man, was he ever right. Their totalitarianism is on full display now. They’ve let the genie out of the bottle, and it’s up to us to stuff it back in and cork it. If we can. And that’s a damned big if.
Because, as we just saw, every institution we’ve thought of as firewalls and bastions of protection against enemies of freedoms, protectors of liberties and guardians of our security and safety, are now tools of suppression and terroristic enforcers for the enemies of this Republic and our values. The raid by 30 armed and body armor-wearing agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on President Trump’s Mara Lago residence is all the proof required.
The FBI is nothing less than an apparatus of the state, and its dedicated focus is now on rooting out and eliminating opposition to the American Left and anyone who opposes the takedown of our Republic. Its director, Christopher A. Wray, is a 21st Century Heinrich Himmler, Hitler’s boy at the head of the Gestapo. Or in today’s world, Oscar Valcarce of that bastion of human freedom, Cuba, under the benevolent leaders there.
Evidently, Wray’s oath of choice is a hearty “Heil Biden!” or maybe “Viva Fidel!” Then we’ve got his boss Merrick B. Garland, our esteemed U.S. Attorney General. He may as well change his name to ... I don’t know, pick one — uh, how’s Tarek William Saab Halabi sound? He’s the attorney general down south in that failed socialist paradise of Venezuela. A true Leftist believer, that one. Just like Garland. And we know how the “great reset” is working out for the Venezuelans. A lot of them are coming over our uncontrolled southern border. Must be wonderful there.
So, is this it? Is this that point for you neighbors and friends, where finally, at long, long last, you look in your mirror and admit to yourself you’ve had all you’re going to take?
Or will you keep on burying your head in the sand thinking it’ll all just pass you by, and everything’s going to be just peachy? Because that’s the fork in the road this administration’s led us to. You’re going to have to choose your path into this country’s future, into your future. You aren’t getting the option to stand still anymore.
As I’m writing this, the once “Justice” Department is still mute on the reasons for this unprecedented invasion of a former president’s home. They’ve not revealed the content of the warrant or why other means weren’t utilized to obtain whatever the hell it is they went in there for.
The pretend president claims he knew nothing of the raid beforehand. We do know they seized boxes, broke into Trump’s safe ... but the former President’s Secret Service detail, his attorneys and his staff weren’t permitted to know what was taken. There wasn’t an inventory and no chain of custody. Moreover, the FBI agents went in with backpacks.
God knows, did they plant whatever they’ll later claim came out? This is truly unbelievable and previously unimaginable.
Add this outrage to the FBI’s role in the Russia hoax and their lies to the FISA court, their framing Gen. Petraeus; the manufactured twin impeachments and their entrapment ploy in the “kidnap plot” of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. And now, of course, the ongoing “Jan. 6 Committee” and its part in making sure there was a pretense for this kangaroo court.
Uglier and viler, I sadly don’t doubt the FBI’s part and parcel with the Las Vegas mass shooting, the attempted assassination of the Republican soft- ball team and other “gun violence” events at this point. I wager if you follow the money, it’d lead right back to them. Because getting rid of our ownership of firearms is imperative to the rest of their government dominance of our lives.
I think this bureau is nothing but a political tool for the Left. Everything they’re doing is to one end — serve the statists. The immediate and ongoing goal is to criminalize Donald Trump and eliminate him as a contender for the presidency, or any other federal office, and break the will of those of us who support him. Cheating the election wasn’t good enough. They need to get rid of our opportunity to vote for anyone they believe will impede or reverse their agenda. This one-time venerated, respected and trusted law enforcement bureau is beyond any faith and undeserving of our trust any longer.
Trump spoke the truth. The “swamp” is deep and filled with danger. And only a fool would believe any of what we’re seeing isn’t geared to destroy our country. Our only peaceful chance to save ourselves is rapidly approaching. I don’t care how disenfranchised, embittered, distrustful, disillusioned or skeptical you are of the value of your vote — or the vote-counters. This is it, people — probably our very last opportunity to turn this nation back on track at the ballot box.
Get over your hurt, set aside your fear and your butt-hurt. We’ve got to overwhelm the Left, win the House and Senate, and pray like there’s no tomorrow that those we put in office can stop these monsters before it’s too late — and we’ll never get back.
This time, there better be investigations with teeth, indictments, impeachments and jail terms meted out. Otherwise, we’re toast. Because if they can do what they’re doing to President Trump, we’re just a few lines down on their list. And that’s only the problem at home.
Don’t doubt the foreign enemies we have aren’t drooling over the weakness all this has brought. With this bunch in Washington, I think we’re closer to being on the receiving end of a major terror attack or a war with China, Russia or who know who, than any time I can recall. Do you believe for a moment this “woke’ military has what it takes? I don’t. Think about that telephone call Gen. Milley made to his Chinese counterpart when he was undermining his Commander-in-Chief President Trump. You think the Chinese are going to give us the same heads-up?
The future’s on our shoulders, friends. You can bear the weight. You have to..
