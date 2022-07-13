Mark Thornton and I walked into the Jones County Courthouse a day or so after my arrival in Laurel in what seems like a lifetime ago and a short, white-haired man locked eyes with Mark.
We were there for a day of plea hearings and to take me around to introduce me to folks I eventually would be working with. Mark pointed out the people I should get to know, had an inappropriate, yet funny remark to another and then that short, white-haired man, paper docket in hand got within a foot or so of us.
Editor’s note: I am quoting this verbatim, even though there might be a bit of salty language because doing otherwise would be a disservice to the short, white-haired man in the gray suit.
“I guess you are here about this sonofabitch,” the man said, pointing to the name of a sexual predator due in court that morning.
His voice was gruff and raspy from years of sucking down cigarettes. It was filled with a Southern drawl of a man who had been “born, bred and cornbread-fed Southern.” His words took me by shock. In the jury box, where Mark sits through hours and hours of court proceedings in an effort not only to hear the proceedings but to get the best possible photos in a courtroom not made for best photos. I leaned over and asked, “Who in the name of Sam Hill was that?”
Mark laughed. Then he laughed again.
“That’s J. Ronald (Parrish),” Mark said. “You will hear a lot about him.”
Over the days, I heard stories about the assistant district attorney, a walking quote machine that any newspaperman worth his salt would gravitate to. He spoke without fear or favor, without worry of the consequences of how his words would be perceived. If he had a filter, it had long since been removed alongside tonsils or a gallbladder. He was, to say the least, unique.
Of course, I was sold. “Tell me more!”
He had in his office a Wall of Shame with the worst of the worst dregs of society he had either prosecuted or wished he could prosecute. In the dead center of that wall was a photo of Abraham Lincoln, the man credited with saving the Union in the darkest days of the War Between the States.
But why? Why Lincoln? “For murdering the damn Constitution!” J. Ronald bellowed. Parrish has deep roots in Mississippi, with many of his ancestors having been on the front lines of, as many here say, the War of Southern Independence. He viewed Lincoln as a criminal alongside the worst of the worst. I can recall in detail telling that story while on a trip to my hometown in New York and seeing a look of shock and horror on their faces. “Where in the hell do you live?” they asked.
But beneath the gruff, raspy voice and penchant for stringing together expletives was a brilliant attorney against whom I would never want to be matched. At the Leader-Call, Mark covered the vast majority of court cases, so I rarely saw him in action. But many times he would saunter into our downtown office to talk about a case, give a few classic quotes and have those in the office mesmerized.
Not until a former sheriff, ruined by his ego, and an animal rescue organization drunk for donations and publicity launched one of the worst examples of law enforcement run amok did I truly see him in action.
I will not name either the former sheriff — thank God he is “former” because Jones County is so much better off — nor the rescue organization, because neither is worthy of their name in print after launching a military-style raid nearly four years ago against an elderly couple in south Jones County who had gotten completely overwhelmed with un-adoptable dogs and cats on their property.
Instead of offering help, a plan was concocted over eight weeks to lure the Humane Society of the United States to arrive for a pre-dawn raid against two senior citizens. The egomaniacal sheriff must have had 80 percent of the department on hand to block off traffic and hold the couple in a guest home on the property.
Knowing well the local rescue organization and the people who owned the property, three times I attempted to find out what was happening. The final time, with my wife by my side, I got answers. In that 15-minute video, which I still have, a HSUS member laid out what was happening and said the owners, without representation, had agreed to surrender all of the animals except the five housepets. Those five housepets were taken anyway.
The couple first hired a criminal defense attorney before J. Ronald got on the case. It was there, during a court hearing in which I was a potential witness, that I saw the courtroom J. Ronald in action. The HSUS and sheriff had an army of high-priced attorneys trying to get the case thrown out, while the defense had J. Ronald.
Toward the end of the hearing, after arguing about those five housepets, J. Ronald said in that classic “gotcha” Southern drawl, “Well, I have a video ...” Judge Dal Williamson from his perch said, “You have a video?” Attorneys for the other side were stunned, flipping through papers and spouting legal mumbo jumbo. J. Ronald had them exactly where he wanted them.
Over the next 15 minutes, that video played before the court. The line about not seizing the couple’s five housepets became the first salvo in justice for that couple that day.
Over the next year or so, and all by himself, J. Ronald sifted through thousands of pages of documents, going back 200 years for legal precedents, he was ready to spring on the opposition lawyers. As an “adviser” to the charged couple — a fact clearly laid out in this newspaper during that entire ordeal — I was privy to much of the happenings. I knew how much work J. Ronald had done, how little money he was paid for doing that work and the struggles to finalize the court case in the couple’s favor — and not because of opposition counsel. “It’s like they have blackjack and want to hit,” I said to J. Ronald.
But, alas, signatures were affixed and the victims of the military-style assault were victorious, although not particularly grateful. Whether they actually said “thank you” to J. Ronald is still a mystery, but I highly doubt it. I do know he put hundreds of potentially billable hours into defending a case he never had to defend. A regular lawyer would have been paid in the six figures, no doubt. Let’s just say J. Ronald, who does not live in a castle on a hill and take private jets to the beach each weekend, didn’t get nearly that much. He got more headaches than rewards for one of the greatest acts of lawyering these eyes have ever seen. Against the weight of an army of attorneys and boxes and boxes of paperwork, J. Ronald kicked their ass.
It’s been nearly three years since I last spoke to him or those he defended, but I imagine he is the same cigarette-puffing, gruff quote machine that he always has been. And therein lies my delight that he will be appearing on this week’s episode of the Buck Naked Truth.
For those who have not listened, if ever there was a podcast to tune into, it would be this one. He will have you laughing, blushing and saying to yourself, “He said what?” I only wish I could be in that studio with him, Buck Torske and Jim Cegielski. I cannot wait to listen, and you shouldn’t, either.
I just hope Jim asks him about the wall of shame and old Honest Abe Lincoln. Then let the fireworks begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.