My wife and I have a jackass family for a next-door neighbor. Their cats walk on our cars, crap in our yard and torment our dog, and we go to extraordinary lengths to keep him from killing said cats.
The woman of the house last fall decided to re-landscape our front yard because she was too impatient to wait on a truck clearing mountains of Hurricane Ida debris from in front of every home on our street. Instead of waiting or parking behind her house and walking, she drove through our yard, creating large ruts.
How anyone could think it is acceptable to drive through another person’s yard is beyond me, but obviously not beyond everyone.
I didn’t see her do it, but the men who were working to remove trees sure did. “She just sat there for a few minutes, then drove right through your lawn,” they told me Miffed, I walked to the woman’s home — I had had only a few friendly interactions with her husband in the past — and she came to the front door. The first words from her mouth were, “I was just about to come over and apologize.”
Now, had it been my wife who went to see the landscaper, the response would have been something like, “Yeah, OK, you are so full of ...” Anyone who has met my wife knows it is the truth. As for me, I tried the diplomatic approach first and tried to show that I believed her intentions, even though I knew she was full of crap. An hour had passed since she re-landscaped our yard, and we live only a short stone’s throw away. She had no desire to come apologize. She was clearly lying. I knew it; she knew it.
It’s the last words I have had with her — and likely will be forever. Her husband, a nice fella, tried to apologize for her, but that, too, was cloaked in baloney.
No matter how bad they are or what they do, though, we have to coexist. They own their home, we own our home. Neither of us is going anywhere. We likely will never like each other or break bread, but somehow, we have to learn to live side by side in relative peace and harmony. If this tale sounds like a microcosm of modern-day America, then you would be correct. The notion of coming together and actually liking one another — at least in the grand scale — is over. Too many people have driven through too many front lawns for peace and harmony to become reality.
We will hear political lip service about trying to “heal the soul” of the nation and how Americans “must come together.” But those words are hollow, because those who spew them have no desire to actually have us come together. It is bad for their political business model to be in harmony.
Allegiance to one corrupt political party over the other has long since trumped — little “t” for all you Donald Trump-obsessed fools — the notion of a “United” States of America. A “united” states led the world, helped defeat tyranny on the world stage — twice — became an economic engine that made the world a better place. Team America was unstoppable.
Can anyone say we are Team America anymore? Hell, mention you are on Team America, and a large swath of people would label you a white supremacist even if you aren’t white. Team America is now Team Republican, Team Democrat, Team Black, Team Victim, Team Hispanic, Team GenderQueer, Team Asian, Team White and Team Alphabet Salad. Each has its feet firmly planted in its own corner, refusing to either respect, understand or listen to those on other teams. The problem is made worse by hustlers who are cashing in every day on those divisions and capitalizing on the immense power that can be seized from those divisions. Each day, we come closer and closer to our own destruction. When that happens, those who have cajoled the system for their own financial advantage will not be harmed.
It will be the Jimmys, Joes, Sallys and Moes. It will be the working folks who want nothing more than to live their lives in relative peace, knowing that time above the ground is fleeting. We only have so many trips around the sun, you know.
To reach that goal — to “come together” — we have to rid ourselves of the notion of an impending “Kumbaya” moment and realize that, like the crappy next-door neighbor, we have to find a way to coexist. Is it possible? Has the barn door been opened too long already? Has anyone actually given a thought of how awful things are getting — and on a path to only get worse?
We will rue the day tribalism overtook patriotism, when small groups broken down by identity overtook the whole, and when self-serving politicians stoked the flames with a media that magnifies those fires 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. We are in for a bumpy ride. How long until we hit the cliff’s edge? It is closer than you think unless a miracle can happen.
Do you believe in miracles?
