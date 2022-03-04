The world’s in a mess, but I’m going to opine this week on something close to home. Feb. 22, members of the Free State Citizens Action Union and I went before the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
We presented a proposal to have our county join with 27 other Mississippi counties in declaring our community a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Two years ago, one man approached the board with a similar proposal and was rebuffed. This time, seven other citizens joined me in the Board’s small chamber at our county courthouse. I believe we’re the “tip of the iceberg,” at least if the sentiments I hear on this issue, from people anywhere I go, are any indicator.
We’d prepared a package for the board that had facts and figures about gun ownership, and information on other states and counties that have already taken the step to enact similar edicts and maps and a draft declaration. All together, 33 percent of Mississippi counties are already on board and 61 percent of counties across the United States have done this, as have several states.
I stood and put forward why I believe this is needed here.
States and cities are increasingly proclaiming themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” but the argument against becoming one is that the “Right to Bear Arms” already exists, and we’re all granted this right within the United States of America, so why do we need to be a sanctuary, and what does it mean to be a sanctuary?
A simple explanation is this: a Second Amendment Sanctuary is a city, county or state that adopts a resolution declaring restrictive gun-control laws passed by a higher legislative body, such as the federal government or a state legislature, violate the Constitution and won’t be enforced in that jurisdiction. These are intended to send a strong message to legislators that law-abiding gun owners, represented by their local governments, are opposed to such gun-control measures. It’d take days and a lot more room than I have here in my column to list all the various “common-sense” gun laws and federal, state, county, parish, municipality, city, township or shire regulations, prohibitions and pronouncements regulating an amendment that clearly says “shall not be infringed.”
But the efforts to infringe on it even more are ceaseless. My typing finger would bleed. They number in the thousands. What I told the board was, every day, somewhere there’s some action being taken to erode the Second Amendment. They come from our current president, members of Congress, Supreme Court Justices and lesser judges and attorneys general — to further restrict lawful gun-owning citizens from an inviolate right out-lined in our Constitution.
Like waves lapping away at a beach, every incoming tide erodes the shore. I own firearms. My weapons are strictly for my own and my family’s safety and security. I’m sure the Second Amendment doesn’t have anything to do with food-gathering. My firearms are tools, specialized tools, like a hammer is made to drive a nail. I have them for when I need them, just like I own a hammer. If I must drive a nail, I’ve got the tool for the job. To defend life and property, I have that tool, too. But beyond that is the bigger reason our Founders put the Right to Bear Arms in our Constitution.
They knew then what we know today: a disarmed society is pliant and subject to tyranny. A good example is Australia. The government there reacted to a single tragic mass shooting by a criminal by doing what people in our country call “common sense” gun control. They demonized owning weapons, enacted a law to “buy back” weapons, and when that didn’t work, they confiscated them.
Today, Australia has among the most restrictive gun laws in the world. And when the Australian people were faced with COVID and their government took draconian measures to lock them down, isolate them and restrict their movements, they protested. Their national police force came down on them like a ton of bricks. The police were the only ones armed, the government had all the power and no need to listen to or fear their citizens. Our Second Amendment is really an adjunct to the First Amendment, and it guarantees it and all the others. Our Founders saw this as a real possibility here.
And any honest person knows the armed American is a deterrent to government abuse. Our Founders wanted the people to hold government to account, and for government to know they could.
On a global scale, there’s not a foreign power that doesn’t know the armed American represents the largest, best equipped unofficial “standing army” on the planet. The Ukrainians are the evidence today that self-defense of our country by the average man and woman can be needed. The Russians, the Communist Chinese and lesser powers who seek our destruction are on notice because we are armed.
The board didn’t act on the presentation that day. There wasn’t a motion to vote, and the board left it for consideration. But there’d been a few questions and some observations. One was, “Isn’t this really only symbolic?” We left and I placed us on the agenda for the next regular meeting March 7 as we exited the chamber.
Admittedly, I was deflated when I went home. That evening, leaning on my porch railing and going back over what I’d said and heard during that meeting, the word “symbolic” played in my head. It made it seem trivial on the surface. I suppose our proposal is indeed “only” symbolic. But then, standing there, I looked at my left hand at my wedding ring. Then, on my left forearm is a faded 50-year-old tattoo of an American eagle and a scroll with the initials “U.S.N.” On my right is another, it reads “IGY6” with a skull and black spade. I looked up and saw “Old Glory” displayed on my porch post. I realized symbolic isn’t trite or meaningless at all. Symbols matter. They tell others who we are, what we believe and how much we care.
The next day, I received an email informing me the board would have a “special” meeting on March 1 to further discuss our proposal and a couple of others. So back we went. This time, I related my thoughts about symbolism. I told how my wedding band was a symbol of my commitment to my wife and the bonds of marriage. I told how the eagle tat on my left arm a statement of my service to my country and pride is in being a sailor and an American; how the “IGY6,” skull and spade represented my dedication to my Brother and Sister Veterans ... it means “I’ve Got Your Six” (I’ve got their backs). And how my flag symbolizes all
I love about my country and my freedoms. People see these things; they know what they mean. I told the board we didn’t expect Sheriff Joe Berlin to stand between an ATF armored vehicle or a suburban full of FBI agents out to confiscate our weapons from us. We only want them to affirm that our government here, the people we elect from among our neighbors, will take a stand to tell those who would reduce our freedom, they won’t help in it. That we’re all united. Still, there wasn’t a motion or a vote by the board. I left wondering if Jones County is already under some federal duress or threat not to act. Has our dependence on federal money undone us? I hope not.
The next meeting is coming up quickly. Free State will be there again. If you agree with us, please take a moment to call or email your own supervisor or the board in general. Urge them to enact this. Come to the next meeting and speak your piece or just stand with us. Together, “We the People” can turn the tide.
