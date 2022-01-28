Every time I think, “Well, the country can’t sink much lower than this,” the dementia patient in charge of the country opens his mouth and proves me wrong. For a year, everyone was asking, “When is Joe Biden going to finally come out and give a press conference?” On Jan. 19, he did just that, and now America and the rest of the world is begging “Jibberish Joe” to “Please, Please, no matter what, never give another press conference again … as a matter of fact, please don’t open your mouth ever again.”
In what can only be described as two hours of the ramblings of a mental patient, Joe Biden, who some believe is the actual President of the United States, kept congratulating himself for a job well done (in spite of the country being in the worst shape since the Great Depression and COVID running amok), blaming Republicans for anything that was wrong with the country (in spite of Democrats controlling both houses of Congress and the White House), and, worst of all, inviting Russia to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
Most of the questions lobbed at Biden from a clearly sympathetic press corps were softballs. Yet Biden looked lost, confused, frail and shaky, and most of his answers were so pathetically ridiculous that it’s pretty clear that the man has lost all of his faculties.
If Donald Trump had given that same exact press conference, or anything even close to it, there would have been an uproar like we’ve never seen before to have him immediately removed due to his mental incapacity. And rightly so!! Of course, instead, a good deal of the press praised Biden for being able to stand up for two full hours. Yep. The bar is so low for Biden, in spite of the fact that he invited Russia to start a war, left-wing pundits on all the usual networks praised the man for being able to remain upright for 120 minutes. My God, this is the level our nation has now sunk to. We have become a worldwide embarrassment.
It is clear, and slowly but surely, even some Democrats are starting to realize it. We need a national reset, and we need it immediately before a mentally challenged Biden accidentally starts a nuclear war.
For the good of the nation and the rest of the world, Biden needs to be immediately removed from office. Heck, at this point, I’m pretty sure no one even needs to tell him that he isn’t president anymore. Just put him in Delaware’s version of ComfortCare and let him pretend to be in charge for as long as he has the ability to drool. Who cares?
I know a lot of you are saying, “But that just means we are stuck with Kamala Harris.” I’m here to tell you that Kamala Harris is a better option. Not much better but better. Harris is another moronic socialist and an embarrassment to the nation, but at least I don’t think we would have to worry about her standing in front of the world and telling China, “Hey, we don’t want you to invade Taiwan, but if you do invade just a little bit, it’s OK.” You can’t say the same thing about Biden as that is essentially what he told Russia about invading Ukraine.
Sure, we are going to have to put up with Harris’ creepy and uncomfortable laugh at inappropriate moments, but I’ll take that over Joe’s creepy and uncomfortable whispering, his not being able to finish a complete sentence and the overall fog that he
seems to exist on a daily basis. Joe Biden’s socialist policies and his mental challenges are both threats to our nation. With Harris, we cut our threats in half.
While Biden needs to be put in a home, Mitch McConnell simply needs to be sent home. During “Jibberish Joe’s” disastrous press conference, Biden said, “What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for?” He later asked, “What’s Mitch for?” He probably would have kept repeating the question for the rest of the press conference if an aide hadn’t electro-shocked him back to reality.
Talk about lobbing up a softball to the Senate minority leader from Kentucky. You would have to be a moron of epic proportions to not hit this one out of the park. But when Fox News’ Brett Baier repeated what Biden said and then asked McConnell to tell America what Republicans were for, McConnell swung and missed like he was standing in front of a Randy Johnson fastball.
McConnell should have said, “I’ll tell you what Republicans stand for. Strong borders, a strong military, bringing jobs back to America, energy independence, capitalism, freedom, law and order, a strong economy, lower taxes, less government, a balanced budget and everything that has made this country the greatest country to ever exist.” Boom. ’Nuff said. Thank you, Joe, for teeing that one up for the good guys!
Unfortunately, old Yertle the Turtle, being the swamp creature that he is, blew it by answering, “My good friend the president got it wrong once again. I helped him pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill … If the president starts acting like a moderate like he campaigned, we can do business.”
First of all, McConnell should be ashamed of helping pass Biden’s $1.2 trillion socialist infrastructure bill that helped cause the inflation that Americans are now suffering with. Why in the world would any Republican help pass a bill that included tens of billions of dollars for “climate change mitigation” and another billion to “reconnect communities” that were divided by highways at a time when the country was already close to $30 trillion in debt? That is shameful and more in line with being a socialist than a conservative.
And secondly, McConnell didn’t answer the question. It was one of the easiest questions anyone in his position could ever receive. If McConnell isn’t capable of answering, “What do Republicans stand for,” he certainly has no business being a leader of the party. Anyone who can’t answer that question has no business being in the party at all.
These are the people who have destroyed this country. It is the Bidens, McConnells, Schumers, Pelosis, Grahams and Romneys who have continuously put politics ahead of the American people, which in turn has allowed the socialists to rise up out of the ashes. They all must be sent packing and term limits have to be put in place if we truly want to fix the country.
It’s going to take some time to drain the swamp, but please, for the safety of the entire planet, Feeble Joe has got to go … now.
