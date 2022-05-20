There is little doubt that we are living through one of the worst times in American history. Our own government is actively trying to bring the country and its citizens to its knees, and it is succeeding. We are now living under a ruling class that, without a doubt, hates the majority of the citizens who inhabit the nation.
Gas prices have now hit an all-time high, which has led the way to record inflation across the board on necessities such as food, housing and medicine. This inflation is a crushing tax on poor and middle-class Americans, who at this point are simply struggling to keep their head above water.
Here is the worst part: with relative ease, the Biden Administration could relieve the pain at the pump, the grocery store and the pharmacy by simply reverting back to the Trump-era policies that made America energy-independent, but they won’t do it. They want average, everyday, tax-paying Americans to suffer.
Need more evidence? For the first time in history, American mothers are having a hard time finding formula for their babies. The Biden Administration was warned about this problem in November and did nothing about it ... absolutely nothing. Now, mothers across the country are panicking because they can’t find enough formula in stores to feed their babies. But you know where there are pallets upon pallets of baby formula? At the southern border. Yes, unlike legal American citizens, illegal immigrants don’t have a thing to worry about when it comes to feeding their babies, as there are stockpiles of baby formula at border detention facilities.
Let’s face it, if the Biden Administration would have been honest with the American people, its slogan should have been “America Last” not “Build Back Better.” They haven’t built a damn thing back better, but they certainly put the best interests of the American people last in every decision they make.
Need even more evidence? In two days (May 23), the Biden Administration is on track to add to an already disastrous border situation and make it even worse by dumping Title 42, which the Trump Administration put in place to send illegal immigrants back across the border, citing COVID-19 concerns. In the last year-and-a-half, at least 1.3 million illegals have been caught by border patrol and returned to Mexico using Title 42. Make no mistake about it, this hasn’t stopped the flow of illegal immigrants into our country, as millions more have not only made it across the border without being deported but have been distributed via secret plane and busloads to various locations across the country.
What kind of government secretly distributes criminals (yes, they are criminals by definition) to various cities and towns across America without telling the citizenry?
Well, it is a government that is the enemy of the people it is supposed to be representing. The Biden Administration is actively distributing drug mules, violent gang members and terrorists from all over the globe to a city near you. And now, with the end of Title 42, it wants to increase the amount of chaos that it is bringing into the country. Tell me how that isn’t a government set on killing America?
Need more evidence? As average Americans struggle to feed their families and as inflation spirals out of control, at the urging of the Biden Administration, Democrats and Republicans In Name Only passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. Now, anyone who took a remedial economics course knows that spending money you don’t have will lead to higher inflation.
An even bigger factor than shutting down domestic oil production in regard to causing the economic disaster that we currently find ourselves in was printing trillions of dollars in COVID relief funds — funds that were necessary only because the government erroneously shut down the economy when it was obvious early on that it wasn’t doing any good in slowing down COVID.
Now our own government wants to make it even worse by printing more money. But this time, just like it does at the border, the money is going to foreigners. What really makes this a slap in the face to American citizens is that this money — which will end up being paid for by American taxpayers in the form of both taxes and even higher inflation — is being sent to a country that isn’t even a NATO ally. And it’s being sent when the American economy is in a real crisis. Not only do we have record inflation, but we are headed for a recession and possibly even the first depression since 1929.
And, sadly, it has all been self-inflicted. None of this should have happened, and it wouldn’t have happened under any president who put the best interests of the American people above all else. And isn’t that what the American president is supposed to do? We don’t elect a “world president” or a “Ukraine president” or a “border president” ... We elect an American president whose priority should be serving the American people.
But then again, I don’t think we elected Joe Biden, either. The movie “2000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza shows widespread, coordinated ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Of course, the movie is maligned by the left wing that controls the media, social media and internet. However, these are the same forces that pushed the false Russia collusion narrative and denied the truth behind Hunter Biden’s laptop, so we know they can’t be trusted.
But whether you go see “2000 Mules” or not, it doesn’t take a movie, only common sense to know that mentally incompetent, basement-dwelling Joe Biden didn’t receive the most votes in the history of the United States. He didn’t receive more votes than the
America-hating but highly popular Barack Obama. And he most certainly didn’t receive more votes than the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, who broke his own presidential vote record. That is just the nonsense that the mainstream media is jamming down your throat.
What is scary is that the people behind the farce of an election in 2020 are the same ones actively destroying America. Just look at what they’ve been able to do to the country in just a year-and-a-half. They seem hellbent on the complete destruction of the country before the November midterms.
Whether we can hold on until November is in question. But whether we can clean up our corrupt government, send the communist Democrat party to the scrap heap of history and put the country back on an “America-First” path is an even bigger and more important question.
