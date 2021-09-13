In the 1976 western movie “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” Lone Watie used the phrase “endeavor to persevere,” which characterized the life of the Indian after the Trail of Tears. Although all Americans are not Indians, we appear to be facing an “endeavor to persevere” moment brought to us courtesy of President Joe Biden and his administration.
Now that America has experienced Biden’s actions before, during and after the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, would anyone allow him to be the CEO of a company? Be a licensed doctor? Or even a little league baseball coach? Of course not. Biden and his administration made avoidable bad decisions that cost the lives of heroes and created other dangerous consequences. The hazardous outcomes of the American departure from Afghanistan were not the result of sound military planning and operations, but resulted from bad decisions of an intellectually challenged Commander-in-Chief without any objections from military brass.
What if these left-wing progressive leaders commanded American forces during World War II or the Cold War? Western Europe would be speaking German or Russian. If Biden is unfit to be a CEO of a company, a coach of a youth sports team or a licensed doctor, why in the world should he continue to hold the lives of American soldiers in his hands and occupy the most powerful office of the greatest nation in history? Biden needs to resign immediately.
Will it be difficult to convince Biden to resign? Absolutely. Why not impeachment? The impeachment proceedings since Bill Clinton demonstrated that only party politics matter, not right or wrong. Plus, resignation is much quicker and less messy, and Mitch McConnell has already removed impeachment from the table. Therefore, pushing forward with the resignation path is a much better option; however, it will require addressing two huge issues.
The saying “We have met the enemy and it is us” comes to mind when addressing the first problem, the Republicans. I think it’s safe to say that most Republicans are observing Biden through distorted political lenses, using Biden as a political pawn to ensure their re-election and hopefully gain a Congressional majority in 2022. This distorted view reveals the true nature of American politics — “party above all else.” Responding to the calamitous Afghan situation should not be about party politics but doing the right thing. Eight months of poor decisions resulted in the avoidable killing of 13 American heroes, allowed the enemy to dictate our withdrawal, provided the enemy with our military equipment and technology, created a situation of terrorist infiltration into America and ensured future loss of American lives … if those are precursors for the remaining 40 months of his term, Biden needs to vacate the Office of the President without further delay.
Every day, the Republicans in Congress should be holding news conferences where they relay the message that Biden must resign. Then, behind the scenes, they should be reaching across the aisle with the message: “Every vote in the House of Representatives will be along party lines and no bill in the Senate will pass until Joe Biden resigns.”
The RINOS and other spineless Republicans will point out the elephant in the room, Kamala Harris. “Kamala Harris will be worse than Biden” will be their mantra, but we must not allow fear to gravitate us toward poor decisions. Many rabbits can be chased regarding Harris, so spending much time discussing her is moot, except to say that Harris will become president before 2024 if Biden resigns now or by invoking the 25th Amendment after Jan. 20, 2023. In my mind, Harris would be the best thing for Republicans in the 2022 mid-term federal elections and the 2024 Presidential election.
There are those who are saying, “That sounds great and all, but those guys in Washington won’t do anything.” That sentiment brings us to the second and most important issue — the electorate. The reason those guys in Washington won’t do anything is because we, the voters, won’t do anything. Congressional incumbents in Washington have a historic 90 percent to 98 percent rate of being re-elected and are not worried about the voter. That needs to change. The United States is an inscribed Constitutional Republic, and the power resides with the people. Our elected officials only have power because we, the people, voted them into that power, and if we can do that, we need to be responsible enough to vote them out of that power when appropriate. We need to remember that.
The incredibly dismal performance of the Biden administration should lead us to the undeniable fact that we cannot afford more repugnant outcomes of an out-of-touch president for the next 40 months. So, what can we do? One course of actions includes contacting the appropriate U.S. Senators and Representatives through phone calls, emails, letters or even physical visits, requesting them to use any and all influence for Biden to resign.
Recommend to them the two actions noted above regarding the Republicans. Also, contact your state senators and representatives to use any and all influence on the state’s federal delegation to pursue Biden’s resignation. When contacting these elected officials, don’t be intimidated. These elected officials work for you. The safety of our soldiers, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of the greatest nation is at stake. Our involvement is that important!
We, the people, don’t need the attitude of “endeavor to persevere” for the next 40 months because the outcome will be disastrous. Therefore, we need to exchange that attitude with the one of John Paul Jones — “I have not yet begun to fight!”
