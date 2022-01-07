Welcome to 2022, and like Europe centuries ago, I think America is in a new renaissance, an opportunity to awaken and save itself.
Americans are facing a slide into serfdom and servitude, and slavery to the state, which the enemies of America want to bring to us, a return to a dark age. But if we live to the tenets of being a “Renaissance Man” – or woman, which Leon Battista Alberti, an Italian who lived those times (1404-72) once said “... a man can do all things if he will.” We’re limitless in our future.
Our renaissance is to embrace and reignite patriotism and breathe new life into ourselves and those of us who love America. It’s a time to fill our lungs deeply with free air and exert ourselves to speak boldly and clearly and refocus on what our country represents in the history of mankind.
To really feel who we are and where we came from — and save the ideas and idealism that is our country — then extend and even surpass the Founders’ vision and achievements. Because that’s the promise of America — to move forward. Always forward. The first renaissance occurred out of social and political crisis in the Middle Ages. It was like today, a time of change. It was a time to move ahead or become stagnant.
It took people of courage to move ahead then, and that time has
come again for us.
That renaissance brought enlightenment — an “awakening” — and spawned thinkers who expanded the old boundaries, became learned and applied their knowledge to imagine and create great things. It brought the idea and desire for the worth of man, individual achievement and hunger for equality. It laid the framework for law and order and justice, and sowed the seeds for evolving from ruled vassals into free men. The value of the individual grew until, over a span of time, men born and who studied those times like Jefferson, Adams, Washington and Franklin and others, risked everything to bring us this nation. A free nation, a nation with a constitution, with the then-radical principle that government is “of, by and for the people;” that we are endowed with rights given by God and not at the whim of some benevolent king or land baron — and a brighter, better tomorrow was always possible. It was freedom. Like those Founders, our renaissance today is to learn from those before us to save the idea they brought to the world.
Leftists speak about being “woke.” I say we shout back, “We are awake!” Many Americans can see and hear what’s ahead.
Because the Leftists are dragging us backward, away from enlightenment. We’re being purposefully divided and pitted against one another. Every idea of our Founders is under virulent attack, their motives maliciously reinvented, their very character as men are maligned — and those of us who believe in their ideas and revere them — are fair game and targeted by those wanting our Republic on the ash heap of history. Why? Not for the betterment of mankind nor for a better life for everyone. Not for equal opportunity and a level playing field. No, they want “equity” and power of the state to determine who warrants reward. The Left worships the state and believes mortal men should dictate our path in life. They’re only goal is unbridled power by an elite only they choose, just as in the Dark Ages the first renaissance rose from, when the many served the few. I don’t believe that’s where we want to go, and I pray it isn’t.
I believe this renaissance is our last chance to stop our decline through the gift of the machinery of our Republican system. It’s an election year and we have this one final chance to hold on to America, and if we don’t, remember, the Middle Ages were also known as the “Dark Ages” for a reason.
To do this means opening our eyes and ears and being honest with ourselves about what may lie ahead if we don’t. I think it is a dangerous time, but nothing as dangerous as a future without this nation. Imagine a world where this country doesn’t exist. Where other men decide your rights and the concept that you are as good as anyone and can achieve all you want is no longer reality. Imagine a world where there’s no morality, no faith and no God-given right to pursue your lives as you see fit. A world where all your labor is only to the “greater good” of everyone’s mundane existence, and you’re a tool to lift only those who hold you down.
We can’t close our eyes, plug our ears and cover our mouths. Because like the first renaissance that brought us from the Dark Ages following the economic, cultural and social decline of the Roman Empire, we’re being brought to decline now as we watch. It’s the design of the Left. They can’t rise unless we fall.
It’s our responsibility now to all be “Renaissance Men.”
