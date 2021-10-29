Here in the heart of football season, as cool weather finally arrives, this Fall Classic has me feeling nostalgic about baseball.
All of us of a certain age who were privileged enough to have the miracle of cable TV in our household were fans of the TBS and WGN teams, the Braves and the Cubs.
Most of us in the South leaned toward the Braves because, in those days, Atlanta was still a Southern city — barely. We pulled for them just as our parents and grandparents pulled for the Cardinals because they could hear the broadcasts of the powerful St. Louis radio station KMOX.
Familiarity builds fanbases, and those two franchises had the South on their side, for better or worse. There was a lot of the latter for Braves’ fans at the beginning of the cable TV era, but they became Super(Station) successful in the ’90s.
I don’t really keep up with professional baseball any more, but it made me smile when I saw the Braves beat the defending champion Dodgers to punch their ticket to play Houston in the World Series (though I was admittedly confused, at first, as to why they were playing another National League team).
I made it a point to tune in to Game 1 on Monday night so I could get acquainted with this team. I was disappointed that Dale Murphy, Bob Horner, Ron Gant and David Justice were no longer in the lineup. And no rotation that includes Maddux, Glavine, Smoltz, Avery, Garber and the ageless knuckler Neikro. No impenetrable infield of Blauser, Hubbard, Jones and Chambliss. Where have you gone, Bruce Benedict? A nation once turned its lonely eyes to your team.
I did recognize third baseman Austin Riley, who starred at DeSoto Central in Southaven, mainly because our office manager and mother of three Royal Office Babies Lakyn Prince is friends with his sister. Many on the roster also made stops at Trustmark Park to play their Double-A ball for the Mississippi Braves.
We Laurel folks also have a connection to the Astros. Former Mississippi State star Kendall Graveman, who got the save in Game 2 as Houston evened the series 1-1, has a brother and sister-in-law who live here, Kyle Graveman and the former Jennifer Coghlan.
I’ve liked the Astros for years, too, because I covered longtime ace pitcher Roy Oswalt in high school at tiny Weir Attendance Center. His mother even took my photo holding his NLCS MVP trophy after I went to their house to do a story about that in 2005. It was disappointing that he wasn’t in the lineup either (though he is probably happy to be home for deer season). Either way, it’s cool to see this all-South series with teams that are Southern by region, if not in spirit, are in the grand finale, much to the chagrin of the MLB office, I hope. Atlanta and Houston have to have the most non-woke fan bases in their respective leagues, so they could use a victory of some sort these days. I’m pulling for the Braves, but as country star Mary Chapin Carpenter sang, “I’m a winner either way.”
A documentary I watched earlier this month also had me feeling nostalgic about baseball. “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” the latest installment in ESPN’s excellent “30-for-30” series, was a four-part breakdown of the 1986 New York Mets’ improbable World Series win.
Everyone of a certain age who grew up in the Jackson area felt a connection to that team. That’s because many of its stars — Darryl Strawberry, Lenny Dykstra, Mookie Wilson, Lee Mazzilli, Kevin Mitchell, Dave Madagan, Wally Backman, Jesse Orosco, Rick Aguilera and even manager Davey Johnson — first starred in Smith-Wills Stadium for the Double-A affiliate Jackson Mets of the Texas League.
They were treated like stars there because they were playing in the biggest city in a state that didn’t have a professional sports team. Seeing so many of those small-town heroes go on to become bonafide stars in the Metropolis they got their team name from was special. My connection to that team was stronger than that of most fans. I was destined to pull for them because I was born two months after the 1969 “Miracle Mets” went from worst to first and took the World Series title, and my initials are M.E.T.
More than once I asked my baseball-playing father if that was a coincidence. He wouldn’t confirm or deny. We followed that ’86 team closely. Every fan remembers Game 6, when Wilson hit a dribbler up the first-base line that rolled between Bill Buckner’s legs and set the stage for the Mets to come back and ultimately win the title.
But I also remember Game 6 in the National League Cham- pionship Series, when the Mets won a 16-inning classic over Houston. I was 15, watching alone, wondering if I should wake up dad to tell him about the amazing comeback that put our Mets in the World Series.
We went to a lot of games together at Smith-Wills, and when I got a little older, I went there a lot with friends — more for the 50-cent beer night than for the baseball. As it turns out, we were pretty tame compared to the exploits of the big-league boys in ’86. Check out the documentary and you can hear about some of the between-inning exploits in the bullpen and clubhouse. Some of it is head-shakingly hilarious, especially the ramblings of Dykstra.
He played in Jackson a year before the World Series run and married a local girl. He used to bring his German shepherd Ace to the veterinarian’s office I worked at in Madison during my high school years. I had to bathe him (Ace, not Lenny) several times, and he was a nut (Ace and Lenny).
I still remember Lenny looking confused by two-syllable words like “OK” as the vet explained things to him. The man they called Nails was as dumb as a bag of hammers. But damn, he could play ball, and his story-telling has to be experienced, for it can’t be explained.
The docuseries is worth a watch. Here’s hoping this World Series is worth a ring for the Bravos.
