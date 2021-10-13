Going through a box full of your childhood memories with your child can be a lot of fun. But it’s advisable to prescreen the contents of the box before taking your little trip down Memory Lane together. I learned the hard way.
The plastic shoebox with my name labeled on the lid was discovered in a far corner of my parents’ closet when my mom and I were cleaning it out after dad died.
“You should take that with you and go through it with Annelise,” she said.
A sweet suggestion or a setup? I have my suspicions …
It started as a sweet afternoon together. We laughed at my school-day photos, “art ”projects, certificates of achievement, Vacation Bible School memorabilia and even some early job-related correspondence. It was a real mish-mash of my life from kindergarten to 18 or so.
I was reading a letter I’d written to a prospective employer when my loving child, looking at my high school yearbook, asked, “Dad, what’s crackin’? Your girlfriend wrote that y’all were ‘crackin’ all the time.’”
Hiding my horror, I quickly answered, “We were class cut-ups, always crackin’ jokes.”
After dodging that bullet, it seemed I was home-free … and then the ominous envelope appeared. “SUMMONS … Youth Court of Madison County … Mark Thornton … summoned to show cause why the Court should not adjudge said child to be a delinquent child …”
Yikes! “Hey, kiddo, let’s put all of this up and go get you a big ol’ Blizzard or something because this is sooooo boring.” No luck, of course. No bribe was going to get me off this hook. My kid was mesmerized trying to interpret the legalese and figure out what daddy did (allegedly!).
While reading the documents from the court and my probation officer, I discovered a legitimate diversion. The first name listed on my “Known Associates” (as if we were law partners instead of law-breakers) jumped off the page at me. It was Eric Breazeale. He was definitely my closest friend at that time, in July 1986.
Four years later, in July 1990, he made statewide news when he burned a famous brothel in Natchez, killing 87-year-old owner Nellie Jackson and her two beloved poodles. Eric died several weeks later. He was 20. Their story is the subject of a documentary on Amazon Prime, “Mississippi Madam: The Life of Nellie Jackson.” The proprietor of a house that provided the services of the oldest profession was raised in poverty but became an icon in that prosperous river town. Police and politicians knew what went on at the house — hell, they were likely some of the best customers — but no one cared because Mrs. Nellie didn’t bother anyone and she had a reputation for being kind and generous.
The documentary features her and the odd place she held in the community as part pillar, part pillow-talk peddler. Eric was portrayed as the beast who killed her, and that depiction was deserved, based on what he did.
But seeing the mugshot of someone whose house I spent the night at almost every other weekend for a year or so associated with that notorious act on an internationally available documentary was mind-blowing. I recognized the face but nothing about the actions that were described there.
I remembered Eric as a super-cool, super-smart dude. He and his older brother were being raised by their dad in a nice two-story home in Madison. Eric looked like a young Jon Bon Jovi, minus the big hair. He’s the only guy I can remember who ever got mad at a girl for telling people that they had, umm, been crackin’ jokes together — and she was a good-looking cheerleader. “Damn, you weren’t supposed to tell anyone,” he sneered at her in English class that morning after I let on that I knew.
He left Madison-Ridgeland High School the next year and went to prestigious St. Andrew’s Episcopal School after making one of the top scores on its entrance exam in school history (despite our frequent brain cell-killing activities) — that’s what I was told. We drifted apart after he changed schools.
Eric was enrolled as a psychology major in Ole Miss at the time of his most infamous act, where he came off looking like a psych patient. I heard several versions of what happened. Some said he’d been there that night, left his wallet and wanted back upstairs to get it. Some said he had become a religious zealot and was doing his part to rid the world of sin.
The official report said he was living a block away from the brothel and got there around 5 a.m., wanted to be a customer but was turned away because he was too drunk. He then got a cooler-full of gas, knocked on the door again, threw the contents on Miss Nellie and ignited it, catching her and himself on fire. A sad, unthinkable tragedy.
Side note: Eric’s old brother went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and to work in finance. I once went with him on an odd, miserable double blind date in Kosciusko … and almost 10 years later, we worked on the same side of the block of the courthouse square in Kosciusko — and never saw or spoke to each other. Tragedies like the one his family went through tend to make people want to divorce everything from their past and start over, and who can blame them?
Seeing Eric’s name on that document and telling that story to my teen made my youthful indiscretions pale in comparison.
But seriously, Mom, we need to have a talk about what you consider to be memorabilia …
