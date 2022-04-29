Read more, react less
Now that I’m closer to “elderly” than “youthful,” there’s more trepidation toward trying new things. Covering events and writing columns are in my comfort zone. Talking in public forums is not, and for good reasons. I have a face for radio and a voice for print, and blending into the background — being a “fly on the wall” — has been my approach to reporting all these years in the business.
So going on the Buck Naked Truth podcast with fellow columnists and friends Jim Cegielski and Buck Torske wasn’t an easy decision, but after it was over, I was glad I did it.
Somehow, the lights, cameras, microphones and headphones didn’t get in the way of what, to me, felt like three friends sitting at a bar speaking freely about free speech and whatever else we felt like talking about. I have no idea if it will come across like that to the viewer/listener, but that’s how it felt while we were sitting at the upstairs conference table where so many consequential moments of the last 15 years of my life have taken place.
Check it out. And if it wasn’t as good as it seemed, blame me, not Buck or Jim. They know what they’re doing ... I don’t! The Buck Naked Truth is a breath of fresh air in that it isn’t restrained by Big Tech or corporate interests and the fear of being canceled. The goal is for people to be awake to what’s happening with the small but powerful force of “Wokeism” in our culture in an entertaining and enlightening way.
The folks who claim to be “marginalized” — and, more notably, the politicians and billionaires who use them as pawns — actually have all the power today. The people who are actually being marginalized are those of us who are paying the bills and doing the real work that makes the country go.
It’s hard to pinpoint how we got here. Nixon talked about the “Silent Majority” in the early ’70s, and not much has changed. Conservatives don’t have an activist mindset collectively — we have jobs and families that are priorities, after all — and if we did, we would be shut down. Fast forward 50 years, and we are now the “Silenced Majority” since social-media platforms decided to ignore the First Amendment and become the arbiters of what constitutes “dangerous disinformation.”
I’m hopeful that rebel billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will change the landscape ... but my optimism is cautious. If they can’t find a legal way to cancel or control him and Twitter, the Clinton Mafia may have to do its thing. Watch out for exploding car batteries, Elon! (Hey, just kidding, Bill and Hill ... I know Epstein killed himself, OK?!)
The fact that there’s even a debate about whether free speech is good or bad tells you how deep the devolution of our “democracy” has sunk. Their true intent comes out, of course, with what they deem to be “dangerous.” It’s anything
that threatens the Democratic Party, not democracy. And the closer to the truth the message is, the greater the hysterics to shut it down. That should tell you all you need to know.
The cancel-culture mindset of today shuts down reporters with reasonable questions about the prevailing topics of the day. If truth was on their side, they wouldn’t feel threatened by questions. Think about it. There are entire courses, taught by Christian theologians, in which students are encouraged to question Christianity and God’s existence.
It’s called apologetics. Those in class poke holes in the teachings of the Bible, and the instructors welcome that. That’s because they believe what they are teaching, so skeptics are encouraged.
Only someone who isn’t sure about their message would not welcome debate. You should be concerned when someone says we should just get in lockstep (goosestep?) and shut up. When it’s OK to question the Word of God — the foundation for civilization — but not government, something is very, very wrong.
Society has been circling the drain for a while now, and that has sped up to a rate that’s catching up (down?) to that of the economy. These are times when leadership matters. Having someone who acknowledges what the majority of people are going through and offers a plan for salvation would boost morale, give us hope. But the people in charge are only pointing out the color and sexual persuasion of their appointees to important positions, patting themselves on the backs and basking in the praise of the disenfranchised folks on the fringes who dominate social media.
Are we too far gone?
Jim has written and talked about secession as the only answer because, at this point, the divisions are too deep to repair. No one is searching for common ground. I don’t disagree. But I think a state can effectively secede with a much simpler approach — simply say “no, thank you” to the federal funds. Instead of reaching out their hands, give ’em the finger.
The very idea sends shivers up the spines of career politicians at every level of government, from local and state offices to those at the federal level who use our own tax money to bring home the bacon and buy votes. That fear is magnified in a state like Mississippi, where so much of the economy is dependent upon federal money. We have too large of a population that is content to subsist on federal benefits and funds.
Think about how much control that gives the people in Washington, D.C., from our school districts to paying for unproductive people to continue to reproduce more unproductive people to regulations regarding some of our largest industries that receive federal contracts. There would have to be a great reset, of course, but that reset would make us great. I’m convinced of it.
People understand and value independence when it comes to their personal lives. Remember when you couldn’t wait to get out of your parents’ pockets so they wouldn’t have any control or say-so in how you live your life? ... Uh-oh, I may have just stumbled into the problem with that approach. Too many millennials don’t understand that analogy. And, unfortunately, neither do your parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.