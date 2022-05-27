In the Tuesday, May 17, edition of the newspaper, we reported that the Greg Burroughs suit against the city had been settled.
The case was set to go to trial on May 23 in Hattiesburg, but instead a “confidential” settlement was reached on the only part of the claim that was deemed to have any merit by U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel, which was Burroughs being held for too long at the Jones County Adult Detention Center without being charged with a crime.
As we reported in the May 17 story, Mississippi law allows a maximum of $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment, which would calculate to $137 per day. Burroughs was detained for two days too long which, if you extrapolate that out, a reasonable settlement in that matter would amount to a whopping $274. I’m not saying that is what Burroughs ended up with, but it is safe to say that he didn’t end up with very much.
This was clearly a win for the City of Laurel and the Laurel Police Department in what amounted to a frivolous lawsuit brought against them by an arrogant and despicable human being. For the sake of both his own and the Sinclair family, Greg Burroughs should have packed his bags and headed for parts unknown after he was found “not guilty” in his manslaughter trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend Katherine Sinclair.
Instead of slinking away into the sewer where he belongs, he filed a lawsuit claiming that his civil rights were violated and his reputation was ruined during the LPD’s investigation that took place after Sinclair was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside Burroughs’ garage.
One by one, attorneys Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson did a masterful job of getting dozens of claims against multiple defendants dismissed until Burroughs’ attorney Daniel Waide of Hattiesburg was down to one last claim against LPD Investigator Michael Reaves for “unreasonable delay” in detaining Burroughs.
In what was clearly an attempt to save face by Burroughs, a “confidential” settlement was reached in the matter. I’m guessing the amount was kept confidential because it would have been embarrassing to both Burroughs and his attorney. After three years of litigation and countless billable hours, Burroughs will never be able to “save face” by walking away with enough money to buy a few tanks of gas. And one thing is certain: Greg Burroughs will never be able to restore his reputation, which wasn’t a very good one even before his girlfriend was found gasping for her last few breaths after the fatal gunshot in Burroughs’ garage.
A lot of people still believe that Greg Burroughs is a cold-blooded murderer. That is not a secret. Just ask around. Even the fore- man of the jury that acquitted Burroughs of manslaughter told a reporter right after his trial that he believed that Burroughs killed Sinclair, but police bungled the investigation from the beginning and the prosecution couldn’t prove the case. Those were his words, not ours. We still can’t figure out why the DA chose to present the case to the grand jury in the prolonged way he did, which resulted in a charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
I’ve spoken to dozens of people about the case, some highly involved with it, and there isn’t a single one of them who thinks Burroughs is innocent. Heck, if lie-detector tests have any merit at all, even Burroughs thinks he did it because he failed two different tests at two different times. And one of the times he failed was with an expert that HIS OWN LEGAL TEAM HAD HIRED!
In the five years since the shooting of Sinclair that took place inside the gated Windermere community of Laurel, there has been exactly one person (an attorney and Burroughs family friend) who stood up for Greg Burroughs, and even he didn’t really have anything nice to say about him personally. He simply thought we were being unfair to him.
Let me remind everyone that a finding of “not guilty” is not the same as being found “innocent,” and Greg Burroughs is anything but “innocent.” Even if you believe he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Sinclair, there is no denying what he did immediately after the gunshot went off as the young woman he professed to love lied there clinging to life. Did he call 911 like any other normal human being would? No. Did he call the cops because he knew they would send help? Nope. Did he call anyone who could possibly help his dying girlfriend? Sadly, no. Instead, he called his best buddy, Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson. According to Robertson’s own testimony, he had to tell Burroughs to hang up and dial 911. Only Robertson knows if that call by Burroughs was a plea to contact the appropriate people to help Burroughs skirt justice.
And skirting justice was something Burroughs had done in the past. On July 2, 2016, Burroughs was charged with DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest, domestic disturbance and disorderly conduct. In that case, Burroughs was accused of driving drunk with his then-8-year-old daughter in the vehicle with him, then fighting with a former girlfriend before resisting arrest when LPD officer Josh Welsh attempted to restrain him.
On Jan. 12, 2017, a mere six months before the Sinclair shooting, Judge Howell Beech of the Jones County Justice Court found Burroughs not guilty of DUI and child endangerment and the charges of resisting arrest, domestic disturbance and disorderly conduct were dismissed with the reason for the dismissal being “officer not in court.”
Although Welch himself, as well as then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, claimed that Welch was in court that day, both Beech and then-county attorney Wayne Thompson indicated that Jones County Sheriff Department Deputy Brennon Chancellor was in court that day as the officer who administered the sobriety test to Burroughs, but Welch was not there — at least not in time for the case to be heard. And, according to Thompson, “Unless the officer that initiates the DUI arrest is there ... you can’t get into the rest of it.”
One still has to wonder if Sinclair would be alive today if justice had been served in January 2017.
Interestingly enough, it was Welch who administered the first lie-detector test that Burroughs failed after being detained for the shooting death of Sinclair. Burroughs probably would have a decent argument that the stress of seeing Welch could have caused him to fail that first one, but it seems like a pretty moot point since he failed a subsequent test months later that was administered by his own expert.
Burroughs still faces a wrongful death civil suit that was filed in Jones County Circuit Court on behalf of Sinclair by her family. That case is expected to be tried in Neshoba County this summer.
Will there ever be any real justice for Katherine Sinclair? Prob- ably not. But the world should know that Greg Burroughs is a loser. Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson made that official. The City of Laurel should make it a proclamation.
