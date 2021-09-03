One week from today will be the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in American history. For anyone over the age of 25, it is a day we will never forget.
It was a day we lost both of the World Trade Center twin towers. It was a day when the Pentagon was attacked. It was a day when a group of average Americans took down another plane destined for the Capitol and died as heroes.
It was a day when close to 3,000 Americans lost their lives. It was a day that will live in infamy. And, It was the day that changed America forever.
Shortly after those attacks, President George W. Bush declared a “War on Terrorism” that led to both the Iraq War, as well as the longest war in the history of our country in Afghanistan.
The “War on Terrorism” was also the start of a major transfer of power away from the people and into the hands of the government. We started to lose our freedom.
Just two months after the attacks of 9/11, the Transportation Security Administration was formed as part of the brand new “Department of Homeland Security.” It was the introduction of the TSA agent into commercial air flight that was the real beginning of the citizens’ subjugation by our own government.
TSA agents are government bureaucrats who stand there and yell ridiculous orders at people in the meanest possible manner just like the Nazis who worked in concentration camps. And it doesn’t matter if the person is 9 years old or 99 years old, everyone is treated like cattle being led to slaughter. And God forbid you mess up on one of their directions because you will be yelled at like a school child. I’ve wanted to punch a TSA agent in the face for berating various people on just about every flight I’ve been coerced into taking. But mostly, I simply avoid flying now.
We allowed it to happen because we were told to be scared. I, for one, would rather put up with the threat of a foreign terrorist being on my plane than have to deal with the terrorism of the domestic TSA agents.
I guess it is time to admit that we have lost Bush’s “War on Terrorism,” and we have lost it on every front. When the terrorists attacked us 20 years ago, their goal was for us to succumb to the terror, change the way we live and give up our freedoms — and we did just that.
The Bush/Cheney war-mongering got us embroiled in a two-decade- long war that we were never going to be able to win. It cost us trillions of dollars and thousands of lives, and it was foreseeably futile. We would have had to occupy Afghanistan forever in order to keep the Taliban from wrestling away control of the government. Now, it’s back in the hands of the Taliban, with a group called ISIS-K killing Americans. We accomplished nothing. But it was Bush’s lies about chemical weapons and the need to take out Saddam Hussein in Iraq that led to the election of a president who actually has become a bigger threat to this country than the Taliban or ISIS.
Looking back on it now, it is unbelievable that a man whose name sounded like a cross between our two most bitter enemies of the day — Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein — could possibly be elected president. And, as it turned out, Obama was actually a much bigger enemy of the United States than Osama or Saddam.
It wasn’t Barack Obama’s name that made him the worst president in American history; it was his hatred of the country that he was elected to lead. Barack Obama started his presidency by going around the world and apologizing for the “sins” of this country. He was openly ashamed of the country that just voted him in as their leader. He then spent the next eight years putting left-wing operatives into Deep State positions in the CIA, State Department, FBI and the federal courts. These institutions were weaponized against anyone who didn’t fit the radical left-wing socialist mold. The Tea Party was targeted, Donald Trump was targeted and true conservatives who believe in less government were targeted and attacked.
While Obama was busy undermining our federal institutions and actively targeting conservatives, he refused to call the people who wanted to kill us what they actually are — “radical Islamic terrorists.” To Obama, the enemy of the United States was freedom-loving patriotic Americans, not radical Islamic terrorists.
And Obama and his worshipers in the media have done everything in their power to create division in the country by playing the race card like never before. Their embrace of the hate group Black Lives Matter is appalling. Patriotism has now been labeled by a socialist media as “White Supremacy,” and a Black former president who was elected by a majority White country is leading the charge to weaken us both at home and abroad by claiming the country is “systemically racist.” Make no mistake about it, this is a calculated play from within to bring us to our knees. And it is working.
I think we all know that Barack Obama is still calling the shots. It certainly isn’t Joe Biden, who is barely capable of tying his shoelaces. He certainly isn’t running the country.
Trump threw a four-year monkey wrench into Obama’s takedown of the country, but it was only because no one ever thought he could win. When he shocked the world, Obama’s Deep State did everything it could to set him up as a Russian agent. He was attacked every day by the media. Obama’s socialist cohorts in Congress impeached him twice for nothing. And, of all things, the President of the United States had his free speech taken away from him by Obama’s buddies at Twitter and Facebook.
They still couldn’t get rid of him until COVID-19 was unleashed on the world just as the 2020 election cycle began. A convenient excuse to change the rules surrounding elections and make the ridiculous claim that Joe Biden, a mental patient who hid out in this basement, received 81 million votes, the most in American history. Election fraud is the only way they could wrestle power away from Trump, and it worked because the media pretends like it never happened.
That election effectively turned the United States into a Banana Republic with Obama as our socialist dictator. It’s why the Southern border was opened back up. It’s why our energy independence was given away. It’s why the United States is printing money as fast as it can. It’s an outright attack on our country.
And now Afghanistan. The travesty that has happened in Afghanistan under Joe Biden can’t be an accident. There is no way anyone accidentally leaves behind billions of dollars of war machines for their Islamic terrorist enemies to claim unless they wanted it to happen. It’s unfathomable. This equipment will be used against us, and at the very least, it could have been destroyed by our forces, but it wasn’t.
Thirteen U.S. troops have already been sacrificed because of this bloody travesty that has taken place under the guise of Biden’s leadership. But it’s Obama calling the shots, and he’s proved once again that radical Islamic terrorists aren’t his enemy — the United States is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.