On the Jan. 28, I attended a hearing by the Mississippi Department of Education. It was scheduled by them, and it was about their proposed changes to the state’s social studies curriculum for grades K-12. What the future of our state, and country, would be taught about our nation, its beginnings and history — what America is, to our kids, and grandkids. The youngsters we love. The ones our Founders and the settlers and our ancestors, great-grandparents and grandparents, our moms and dads built and passed to us, to pass on to them.
Anyone reading this, read what they were proposing? I did. It wasn’t good in my opinion. You can still find it online. Just use the old “Googlemeister.”
Turns out these wise people we’ve entrusted with our children pretty much decided the United States isn’t what I’ve thought it was. Did you know we’re a democracy? Yep. All that stuff about our being a representative republic is hogwash.
Did you know there’s no Constitution and whatever there is of it, is a “living document” and not the law of the land from which all other laws flow? They still include a Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, though. How, I don’t know, without the rest of that pesky old rag, but those remain.
There’s about a zillion more lapses. Let’s just say, “civics” as I and maybe you learned it, is non-existent. Other things they’ve minimized are our whole struggle to overcome slavery, inequality and our evolution and hard work as a people and a nation striving toward a “perfect union.” Apparently “understanding cultural diversity” and “equity” and separating our kids by whatever ethnic group or color take over and negate our common purposes as Americans, at least that’s my opinion of the rewrite.
I thought it was important to go, to understand what was going to be put into the noggins of our future, and why. So did six of my friends and fellow patriots from Free State Citizens Action Union.
It was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. That’s an early day when it’s a two-hour drive to get to an auditorium in Jackson where it was going to be held. But Important things are worth your time though, right? And our future matters, right? So, cups of gas station coffee in our hands, and in the cup holders, off we went. We rolled in to a quickly filling parking lot with about 17 minutes to spare. Seems we weren’t the only ones caring about the future.
Inside, we found our seats along with what I estimated to be 300 to 400 other folks. Whatever the actual number it wasn’t a bad number, but like about anything that really matters anymore, it was a lot less than I thought should’ve been there. It was, however, a public hearing set by a government body and scheduled — of course — at a time convenient to them and not the people. A Friday morning, right at the beginning of most people’s workday, when parents are out trying to keep food on the table and a roof over their kids’ heads.
Not a surprise, though. MDE set this hearing up because they had to, not because they wanted to. Not being a reporter, I don’t have the inside details, but the way I understand it, the board essentially tried to shove this curriculum change down the throats of the people. But because they have — at least — an “administrative” responsibility to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, Michael Watson pushed it out to the people.
Too many people saw their proposals and demanded a say, and the board was forced to author a hearing notice. Good for you, Michael! Because your “hard-working public servants” up there on the MDE had dropped the whole changes crap in the secretary’s office just in time for the Christmas season. Kind of like how the White House pulls things just as long weekends kick off. No one’s looking, and by the time the public gets wind of whatever it is, well … it’s a done deal.
Despite the short time all this gave us to look the proposal over and study it, and request to address the board, which, in typical bureaucratic fashion, issued very specific guidelines for “We the People” to voice our concerns, and limited time to express them; and, worse no question-and-answer period or discussion allowed!
Still, 66 people made the cut to approach the lectern, and by my count, 45 made it. None of our crowd managed to get on the list. Unfortunately for me, because as you readers know, I’ve got stuff to say. So, we listened. Not all the speakers were like me and Free State and the majority. Both sides had folks at the microphone. It didn’t matter anyway: this board wasn’t there to listen! No. They sent staff. The people weren’t even given a chance to be heard by the actual appointed board members, or the superintendent of schools (who as you might not know, is the highest-paid official in Mississippi government, making about three times what the governor makes!).
Now, neighbors, in Buck’s book, that’s what reads as arrogance. And who gave us these elitists? Guess. Everyone is an appointee by a so-called “conservative” Republican. The governor, lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House give them their positions, and they in-turn hire the superintendent. So much for our values being taken into consideration, eh? They operate without supervision and are, in essence, unaccountable. There’s, as far as I can find, zero oversight on their operation.
Well, we came, we saw, we listened and then made the trip home. When we got back, we “Freestaters” wrote an email to Gov. Reeves, and the MDE. Here it is, first to the board:
“Subject: Comments on MDE K-12 Social Studies Curriculum hearing
Below is our group’s email transmitted to Governor Reeves, with copies to the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House and various representatives and State Senators, organizations, and news media regarding the Social Studies Curriculum hearing on 1-28-2022. We would like to convey our adamant objections, not only with the content and motivation for the proposed changes, but for the disdain your Board so obviously holds for the Nation, the State of Mississippi, and our shared histories.
We wish each of the members of the Board and the Superintendent to be clear, you may think you control the future of America and our state, and you may think you are beyond the reach of the people of Mississippi; but the people have their eye on you and their ears open. The elitist and dismissive action exhibited by your absence at your own hearing, only cements the resolve of good people to counter what is most assuredly an anti-American, anti-Christian, and Marxist re-write of this Republic’s founding and its remarkable achievements.
You should all be ashamed. Since you believe “wokeism” is so necessary, maybe you could wake-up and realize this nation provided each of you the opportunities that placed you in your positions, so that you can pay it back, by what? Destroying it?
Next to our governor:
“It’s my opinion we’re long past the day when allowing those we elect to steer us blindly into an altered America can be accepted. This wonderful country, and all its hope is dependent on what all of us do today. There is an “American” culture and a way of life. We must save it. We can’t be quiet.
