A couple of weeks ago, this space was used to celebrate the life and legacy of Mary Jo Morgan Wedgeworth, a mother whose life of service lives on, multiplying exponentially through her children Sen. Marsha Blackburn, James and Karen and their children ...
And despite the doomsday tone of many of my musings about this generation, I feel hopeful when watching the young mothers in our office with their children. Lakyn, Courtney, Kristin, Kam and Kassie are all wonderful moms. They do great work for us here — which we appreciate — and they’re raising their children with love, discipline and high expectations — which you should appreciate.
Take my word for it, because when it comes to moms, I know my stuff. After all, the greatest one in the world raised me. OK, I know, I know ... almost everyone says, “My mom is the best!” But I’m the only one who’s right. Most of you don’t know my mom except through these pages. But if you asked the people who do know her — even those who aren’t as biased as her son — it’s likely that the first thing they would mention is her big heart.
That’s what she’s known for. She always does for others and she’s always had a knack for knowing just what to do during their times of turmoil. Instead of making one of those hollow, half-hearted offers — “Call me if you need anything” — she just does it or goes to them.
She knows how to take care of business and she knows how to just be a comfort to others. It’s one of her gifts.
Mom kept babies in the nursery at Highland Colony Baptist in Madison for so long that she’s been labeled as a second grandmother to at least two generations of kids there. When I was in high school, she let my first “serious” girlfriend come live with us — in a separate room from me, of course — after her mother kicked her out. And that was after we’d broken up! Talk about awkward. And that was back when I was teenager, when Mom was at her meanest.
About 25 years later, Mom did a similar but even more magnanimous thing, letting my ex-wife and daughter live with her shortly after our divorce. She put aside her hard feelings to help someone in need.
That’s just the way she is. My mom grew up with a great example, too. To those who don’t understand or value parenthood or didn’t grow up with a good role model, here’s a true family story:
It was the last day for the raffle, so the nice man at the ticket booth of the theater gave the cute little girl the rest of the tickets. She filled out all of them and crossed her fingers, maybe even said a little prayer. All of the downtown merchants had chipped in some nice gifts, but the big one — the one the little girl really wanted — was a shiny new washing machine.
This was the late 1940s or early ’50s. Country folks didn’t have washing machines then. All of her young life, the little girl had watched her mother scrub clothes on a worn washboard outside their wood-frame home in the hills of Attala County. Not long before, they had lost everything in a late-night fire. It was devastating, but the incredible generosity of the community helped them rise from the ashes.
But the little girl — who was 5 at the time and was saved from the flames by her big brother Paul — hadn’t been able to do much to help. This would be a chance for her, the youngest of five children, to help out, to make life a little easier for her mother. Just before the drawing, she asked God to put the fix in — after all, her motives were selfless.
God must have seen it that way, too. When her name was called, those pigtails never touched her back as she raced across the courthouse square to the grocery store to tell the glorious news ... “I won, mama, I won! ...”
I’m not sure how her mother reacted, but what happened next won’t surprise those who know a mother’s amazing love. Her mother sold that washing machine and used the money to buy her little girl a piano. Her rationale was simple:
“I already have something to wash clothes with, but you don’t have any other way to practice the piano.”
It was one act of selflessness met by an even greater act of selflessness. That little girl went on to become a pretty selfless mother herself. And she continued to be a selfless daughter.
Every afternoon for nearly 15 years, she went to the nursing home to help care for the mother who no longer knew her name. She did, however, remember the lyrics to those old familiar Baptist hymns.
Her daughter played them some Sunday afternoons on the nursing
home’s piano, just as she’d learned to years before on the one that was delivered to their little house in the country, thanks to her mother’s sacrifice. My grandmother — “Mammy” is what we called her — is gone now. But her youngest daughter, my mother, is alive and still blessing others.
She was there when I was at my worst and, when I decided to straighten up, she was still there. Mothers are the only earthly beings who love like that. Confederate Railroad has a song that always hits home. The simple but powerful chorus goes like this:
Jesus and mama always loved me, even when the devil took control ... If you’ve put your mother through the things I’ve put mine through — and you can still call her and count on her — then you know what I mean. Only Jesus and Mama love you like that. This I know.
To everyone fortunate enough to have been loved like that, make sure she knows how grateful you are. Happy Mother’s Day!
