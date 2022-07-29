Jim Cegielski mug

I have a love/hate relationship with my second job at “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast. Quite frankly, it is a lot of work that I didn’t really need to be taking on at this late stage in my life. Booking the guests, researching their backgrounds and coming up with interesting questions and topics to discuss with them is reasonably time-consuming.

However, I absolutely love the show itself, which I co-host with fellow columnist Buck Torske. No, I don’t particularly enjoy hearing myself talk, but our guests have been incredibly informative and entertaining. Every week, I learn something about our country, our state or our county that I simply didn’t know but probably should have. And even more than that, the show is making a difference. On the July 8 edition of The Buck Naked Truth, our guest was Lauren Smith of P.R.I.M.E (Patriots for Rights, Integrity Morals and Ethics). We started talking about about how current Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was not only a RINO (Republican In Name Only) but had gone out of his way to attack religious liberty, kill tax cuts and, worst of all, politically assassinate the most conservative woman in the state Senate, Melanie Sojourner, through gerrymandering.

Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. Email him at publisher@leader-call.com.

