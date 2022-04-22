One of our favorite places to shop local (and be entertained at the same time) is the Corner Market Grocery Store on Audubon Drive. I say “shop local” because the Corner Market empire is based in Hattiesburg, which is just a suburb of Laurel (re: The Review of Jones County, Sept. 23, 2007).
Our Corner fun begins on Tuesday evenings when we eagerly await and review the weekly sales ads. Then we make a list of the stuff we think we can’t live without. On Wednesday morning, we get cleaned up and head toward our favorite Corner. We park close enough for the super-duper employees to see us and give them enough time to straighten their hair and take a deep breath. Before exiting the car, we try (though not always successfully) to remember our reading glasses, phones, money, grocery list and to start “Map My Run,” hoping to get in close to a mile of walking.
Just before entering the automatic door, we have to kick a witch’s broom out of the way. I have to do that every week, and my foot is getting pretty sore. I may have to start bringing a walking stick with me. Princess Diana is the first smiling face to greet us. Even when she is super-busy (which is 99 percent of the time), she shoots us a smile, a wink and a “Hey, y’all”! Or that might be a grimace and an eye roll. Not 100 percent sure.
Deborah, who serves as the head bookkeeper and also Diana’s keeper, waves from behind the office and shouts, “Good morning!” Deborah always has a smile on her face. She truly makes us feel welcome.
Once inside, we immediately begin to enjoy music from the good old days. The volume is just right – not too loud, but just loud enough to hear and maybe lightly sing along. We check out the unadvertised sales and grab up what we need (or is it want?). We continue to slowly peruse each and every neat, clean and well-stocked shelf while slowly filling our clean little buggy. The meat and deli department employees are very friendly and super helpful.
Plus, they have some of the best meat in town! Slowly traveling down every aisle, we usually bump into Regina, another valuable and friendly employee who is quickly and efficiently posting the weekly sale prices. James, the best ice cream man ever, is usually in the neighborhood and makes sure we have all the sweets that we want/need, especially North Star Double Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches.
Sometimes we bump into longtime friends. We’ll move over to the side, park our buggies out of the way and talk a little bit. Most recent- ly, we were honored to visit with Mr. Jimmy Bass of the Veterans Memorial Museum. We’ve also seen the Best Bread Man Ever (re: LL-C Nov. 13, 2021) in there.
At some point, our little buggy is getting pretty full, and we head for the checkout, hoping to get Princess Diana. If she is busy, we just keep piling stuff in the buggy until she’s free. Then it’s a contest to see if I can unload the buggy as fast as she can scan it. I lose every time.
After my official air signature is submitted, we load the buggy and head for the door. Everybody in the area bids us adieu. We can hardly wait until next Wednesday!
Thank you, Corner Market ... Y’all have put together an excellent team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.