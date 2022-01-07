Read more, react less
As we start anew in 2022, I need to empty the folder that’s called “Column ideas” from last year. They are random, unrelated thoughts that have accumulated on my desktop, but for whatever reason, they never developed into full columns. Here are some, in no particular order:
- It’s curious that the patriots who cared enough about our democracy to travel to the taxpayer-owned U.S. Capitol in an effort to save it are being portrayed as the people who are a threat to democracy — and that’s the portrait that’s being painted by the people who actually are killing our democracy. Psychologists call that “projection” — accusing others of the very thing you’re doing. It’s not uncommon, from cheating spouses to crooked politicians.
- America is like the ice-cream machine at McDonald’s — it’s not working because the people in charge don’t have the will to make it work.
- Politicians and pundits preach that natural resources are finite, but apparently money is not. Just print more! What’s the problem, Boomer?!
- Policy and rules shouldn’t be made based on the exceptions. Take seatbelts, for example. We’ve all heard of some motorist whose death resulted from being buckled in, but focusing on that one and ignoring the thousands who were saved by seatbelts would be silly and disingenuous. Then again, I don’t like my own analogy because I’m a libertarian at heart — no one 18 or over should be forced to wear a seatbelt or a helmet.
- We don’t have critical thinkers, we have emotional reactors … and their reaction isn’t based on what’s being said as much as who’s saying it.
- So much of what goes on in our society is designed to appear to care, practicality and functionality be damned. Trying is all that matters, and it’s worthy of praise, regardless of its effectiveness. The electric/hybrid vehicle industry is built on that principle. So are the many makers of face coverings and the TSA — purveyors of protection that would seemingly be at odds, come to think of it. Yet they are similar in that they are both there, inconveniencing people who are just trying to live their lives, so a few hand-wringers can have a false sense of security. It’s all about them “feeling” better, not actually making anyone safer.
- Actually, masks can help people stay healthy — put one on the next time you reach for the Haagen Daaz.
- It would be nice if we could disagree with destructive policies without perpetuating personal destruction.
- Shaq can’t even speak coherently, yet he has a job speaking … what a country!
- I’m not a super-smart guy — unless the grading is on a curve in a class that includes CNN commentators, Lebron James’ Twitter followers and social-media influencers — but this seems obvious to me: The people who can’t stop stop talking about the original sin of America (which they didn’t suffer) are now voluntarily slaving away for elites who don’t give a damn about them. And if that irony isn’t thick enough, the people they vote for have convinced them that it’s the people in the other party who are trying to put them back in chains!
- There are two kinds of people — those who put people in groups and those who don’t.
- I have a cousin who has worked for “a large package-delivery company based in Memphis” for 30 years or so. Data analysis is one of his duties. Every time he’s tasked with running some numbers, he asks the big bosses one question: “What do you need the numbers to say?” Remember that when it comes to information that our government or any industry tells us. Information based on statistics is always going to be self-serving. As Mark Twain said a century ago, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics.”
- A committed minority can control an apathetic majority.
- “Toxic masculinity” is a term that’s been tossed around a lot lately. It seems to refer to white, heterosexual, conservative men over 30 or so. And it’s a reminder that we’re part of the only group that it’s OK to openly criticize in America today. Enjoying your privilege?
- People are writing and reading more than ever, but in bite-size nuggets on various social media platforms. That means people’s lack of basic literacy is on constant public display … and, yes, it does matter. It’s hard to take someone’s viewpoint seriously if it’s full of errors. Right or wrong, that’s just reality.
- If you’re a young musician and don’t think spelling is important, leave the “i” out of “recital” when you invite people to it and see how many people show up.
- Just because something is understandable doesn’t mean it is excusable.
- What’s up with the size of the eyelashes on some of these women? It looks like they have fireplace brooms glued to their eyelids. Hey, there’s a possible side hustle for skinny meth-head girls. You don’t have to sell or barter your bodies to your dealer any more. You can be chimney sweeps. Just use a winch (ha!) to lower and raise yourself between the bricks, turning and blinking real fast the whole time.
- Our approach to governing and enforcing laws seems to follow one simple principle: Police the policeable and rationalize the behavior of those who are actual threats to society. That way of thinking is more insulting and damaging than any words. It’s an admission that there are higher expectations of some people than the folks who are written off as feral as they riot and react uncontrollably to every perceived injustice instead of fighting the right way. It’s also a continuation of the all-too-common theme that’s destroying our culture, calling good evil and evil good as the Book of Revelation plays out in real time.
